Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Highlights: Montcalm extends best start in school history with win at Beallsville
BEALLSVILLE, Oh. — Highlights from Montcalm’s 28-8 win at Beallsville, Ohio. The Generals improved to 6-0 with the win. (Highlights by Teran Malone)
Metro News
Cabell Midland closes strong to hand Spring Valley first loss, 21-17
ONA, W.Va. — When Cabell Midland regained possession with 7:17 to play in Friday’s clash with Spring Valley, the Knights didn’t need points so much as the football while trying to protect a four-point lead. Starting at Spring Valley’s 47-yard line following a 16-yard punt return from...
Metro News
Hoops in Huntington to offer a new look at Marshall’s men’s and women’s basketball teams
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — When thinking of college basketball season-opening events, it’s easy to envision players being introduced to fans inside an arena ahead of what’s often a scrimmage, 3-point shootout and slam dunk contest. Instead of sticking to the norm, Marshall is doing things a bit differently...
Metro News
A fast start to the 2022 archery season for a Logan County hunter
LAKE, W.Va. — Although West Virginia bow hunters are eagerly waiting on the rut, for Jordan Hayes of Lake, West Virginia the hay is in the barn. “A dream come true,” is how he described his hunt in a September 28th post on Facebook. Hayes gripped the massive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro News
Cage gives State of the University address to kick off homecoming weekend at WVSU
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University President Ericke Cage kicked off homecoming weekend at the institution on Thursday with his first State of the University Address. The address centered around three major announcements: plans for adding Men’s and Women’s Track & Field and Cross Country teams, developing a...
Metro News
Marshall looking to make most of time off before Wednesday matchup with Louisiana
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — After breaking a two-game losing streak with a 28-7 win over Gardner-Webb at rain-soaked Joan C. Edwards Stadium, the Marshall football team is enjoying extended rest until its next game. The Thundering Herd has this weekend off, and is back in action Wednesday, October 12 at...
Metro News
The love of cars brings gearheads together for another Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Vehicles of all makes, models and years began packing the Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston Thursday to kick off one of the largest car shows in West Virginia — the 2022 Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop. Around 700 cars total from 10 states are expected...
Metro News
Man dies in fall from tree stand in Kanawha County
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Investigators with the West Virginia Natural Resources Police say a fatal accident in Kanawha County Friday wasn’t considered a hunting incident, but it was hunting related. A man, age 69, fell while in the process of building a homemade tree stand. The victim, whose name...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metro News
Milton woman killed after being struck by train in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Cabell County woman died Thursday morning after being struck by a train in Huntington. Authorities said it happened on the tracks close to Route 2 and Hillview Drive at around 2 a.m. when Tamela Kay Brandow, 60, of Milton, was struck and killed. Investigators said...
Metro News
Treasurer Moore says Hope board to meet next week to make recipients “whole”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Treasurer Riley Moore plans to call an emergency meeting of the Hope Scholarship Board for next week in light of the state Supreme Court order that revived the program. Moore, speaking to reporters Friday in Charleston, said he’ll ask the board to take action to...
Metro News
North Carolina man enters guilty plea after lying to USDA officials
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A North Carolina man has admitted to lying to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials about Nicholas County coal he offered as collateral for a loan. Michael James Peters, 42, of Concord, North Carolina, was an owner of Taylor Rose Energy; he served as the company’s president and operator. The company had obtained a $9 million loan from Georgia bank to buy out investors’ interest in around 147,000 tons of cannel coal. The firm stated it planned to convert the coal into “smokeless” coal briquettes for consumer coal-burning home heating systems.
Comments / 0