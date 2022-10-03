ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Cabell Midland closes strong to hand Spring Valley first loss, 21-17

ONA, W.Va. — When Cabell Midland regained possession with 7:17 to play in Friday’s clash with Spring Valley, the Knights didn’t need points so much as the football while trying to protect a four-point lead. Starting at Spring Valley’s 47-yard line following a 16-yard punt return from...
ONA, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nitro, WV
Nitro, WV
Sports
Logan, WV
Football
Logan, WV
Sports
City
Logan, WV
Metro News

Man dies in fall from tree stand in Kanawha County

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Investigators with the West Virginia Natural Resources Police say a fatal accident in Kanawha County Friday wasn’t considered a hunting incident, but it was hunting related. A man, age 69, fell while in the process of building a homemade tree stand. The victim, whose name...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Photography#W Va#The Band#American Football#Wildcats
Metro News

Milton woman killed after being struck by train in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Cabell County woman died Thursday morning after being struck by a train in Huntington. Authorities said it happened on the tracks close to Route 2 and Hillview Drive at around 2 a.m. when Tamela Kay Brandow, 60, of Milton, was struck and killed. Investigators said...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

North Carolina man enters guilty plea after lying to USDA officials

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A North Carolina man has admitted to lying to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials about Nicholas County coal he offered as collateral for a loan. Michael James Peters, 42, of Concord, North Carolina, was an owner of Taylor Rose Energy; he served as the company’s president and operator. The company had obtained a $9 million loan from Georgia bank to buy out investors’ interest in around 147,000 tons of cannel coal. The firm stated it planned to convert the coal into “smokeless” coal briquettes for consumer coal-burning home heating systems.
CONCORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy