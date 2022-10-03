ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

BV Chamber’s Community Coffee event to launch October 5

The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce is launching a new community connection event, Community Coffee, on Wednesday, October 5. The meetups are free and open to the public and will feature industry and elected leaders speaking on their vision and how they intend to lead. The meetings will be hosted...
Joint City Council, Planning Commission Meeting Outcomes

On Tuesday Oct. 4 the Salida City Council and Planning Commission met in joint session. As previously reported by Ark Valley Voice, the first two agenda items concerned modifications to a long-delayed planned development and a riverfront rezoning request. Both are highly-visible projects and staff routinely seeks input from commission and council members. After generally favorable discussion, both projects will now advance to the next steps in the planning and permitting process.
Rarest wolf in the world living in CO sanctuary

Wildlife experts say there are less than 300 Red Wolves in existence. The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center is a sanctuary for animals including gray wolves, coyotes, and foxes, and it’s the only facility in the state to house red wolves. The sanctuary offers daily tours where you can...
Felony charge dismissed against Penrose man involved in standoff

A felony charge against the Penrose man who was arrested Aug. 1 after a multi-agency, weeks-long investigation and a standoff was dismissed Wednesday. James Ryan Neeley, 39, was wanted on several charges stemming from El Paso County. After the Aug. 1 incident in Penrose, he was charged with theft, a Class 5 felony, for a suspected stolen motorcycle in Fremont County.
