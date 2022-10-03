Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower despite End-of-Day Rally
Stock indices finished Wednesday’s trading session in the red after staging a brief comeback in the final hour of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.14%, 0.2%, and 0.08%, respectively. As a result, the recent two-day winning streak came to an end.
3 ASX tech stocks that surged after the softer RBA rate rise
Wisetech, Xero, and Megaport shares soared as technology investors welcomed RBA’s softer than expected rate increase. Technology stocks surged after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered a softer than expected rate rise yesterday afternoon. The S&P/ASX 200 Information Technology (XIJ) index jumped more than 4.9%, with stocks Wisetech Global Ltd. (ASX:WTC), Xero Limited (ASX:XRO), Megaport Ltd. (ASX:MP1) leading the charge.
These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022; Can They Go Higher?
So far this year, we’re looking at broad-based declines in all of the stock market’s major indexes. But just like every thorn has a rose, this bearish market environment has a bright spot for investors. While markets are weak overall, the energy sector has been riding high, with...
Why did Magellan Financial (ASX:MFG) shares plunge 10% today?
Magellan shares fell steeply after stock investors learnt that institutional investors have pulled billions from its global funds. Magellan Financial Group Ltd (AU:MFG) shares plunged by as much as 10% today, after the company announced a large drop in the amount of funds under management (FUM). Magellan provides funds management...
Stock Market Update: Stocks in the Red after Economic Data Reports
Stocks are in the red to start Friday’s trading session. As of 10:05 a.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are down 1.7%, 2.2%, and 2.8%, respectively. Investors who may be on the lookout for a wage-price spiral may have reason to be relieved after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Average Hourly Earnings report, which measures the month-over-month change in wages.
British stock market today, October 7 – what you need to know
Another grim day for Sterling as the impact of the ‘mini-budget’ continues to be felt. The FTSE 100 closed down 0.78% and the FTSE 250 closed marginally up at 0.40%, with oil prices rising and the Pound falling once again. Once again, the pound fell against the dollar,...
Here’s Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock (NASDAQ:AMD) is Down After-Hours
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are down in after-hours trading. This can be attributed to preliminary results that indicate a significant revenue miss during the company’s third quarter. Indeed, estimates were for revenue to hit $6.71 billion but will instead come in at $5.6 billion. AMD labeled the...
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock: Here’s What Analysts Expect from Q1 Results
Tilray Brands is set to release its first-quarter results on Friday. Analysts are wary of the short-term impacts of macroeconomic headwinds that may have hurt its quarterly performance. Cannabis company Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSE:TLRY) is slated to release its first quarter Fiscal 2023 results on October 7, before the...
Here’s Why Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: CNTQ) Stock Surged Over 100%
Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 shares surged 122% on October 6 after two top insiders engaged in massive insider buying totaling over $10 million. Shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: CNTQ) more than doubled yesterday following massive insider buying. CNTQ’s CEO, Jonas Grossman, and Director Kerry Propper bought up a total of 970,000 shares of the company (485,000 shares each) at $10.36 per share.
Two British stocks with ‘Strong Buy’ ratings for great returns
Here are two manufacturing companies with ‘Strong Buy’ ratings from analysts to make your portfolio stronger. Against a background of global economic turmoil, it can be difficult to pick investments – but TipRanks ‘Strong Buy’ rating can be a great guide to finding stocks for long-term returns.
Helen of Troy Stock (NASDAQ:HELE) Tanks after Disappointing FY23 Outlook
Shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) tanked in pre-market trading on Wednesday, as the consumer products company lowered its FY23 outlook. In FY23, HELE expects net revenues to range between $2 billion and $2.05 billion, which implies a drop of 10% to 7.8% year-over-year. Adjusted diluted earnings are forecasted...
BioNTech Teams up with Australia in R&D Push
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has teamed up with the State of Victoria, Australia over the development of vaccines and therapies based on mRNA. The partners will establish an R&D unit in Melbourne which will aid in moving academic developments into clinical developments. The company plans to bolster its development activities in the...
Why Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is Arguably the Best Energy Stock
Devon Energy has been rallying this year while the market has been falling. Due to its high dividend, solid growth prospects, and low valuation, it may be one of the best energy stocks at the moment. Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) have rallied nicely in the past few months,...
Seeking Worry-Free Dividend Income? Try Procter & Gamble Stock (NYSE:PG)
Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King and has been paying dividends for 132 years, implying its payouts are reliable. Investors seeking a reliable dividend income could consider investing in consumer goods manufacturing company Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) This stock has a stellar track record of dividend payouts and growth. Indeed, PG is a dividend king (offering consistently increased dividends for over 50 years), which signifies the reliability of its payouts.
Should Investors Stay Away from the Shares of Top Chipmakers?
The prolonged weakness in the PC market and lower selling prices could continue to pressure the financials of the chipmakers, including AMD, NVDA, and INTC. Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra remains sidelined on chipmakers. Shares of top chipmakers, including Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), have...
5 Factors That Make a High-Quality Stock
Trying to pick stocks can be an overwhelming process. However, the five-part checklist mentioned below should help simplify this process and improve your odds of success. Investors, both big and small, have been through a tumultuous year so far, with the S&P 500 (SPX) down about 22% year-to-date. As investors are constantly looking for the best places to park their cash in the stock market, or looking to change their investment strategies, it can be hard for many newcomers to know whether a stock purchase is good or not. The five-part checklist mentioned below will help you determine exactly that.
Will the strong rental income drive Grainger’s stock prices higher?
Residential property company Grainger has higher occupancy levels and solid rental income. Is it sufficient for shareholders?. Grainger Plc (GB:GRI) is a leading rental housing company in the UK with a huge portfolio of private rental homes – and there’s several signs it could be a good bet for the longer term.
Compass (NYSE:COMP): Deal or No Deal?
Compass stock gains on the news of a private-equity deal. However, the company has denied any such offer. Compass (NYSE:COMP) stock spiked during the pre-market session on Thursday after Insider reported that Vista Equity Partners is taking this leading residential real estate brokerage firm private. However, a Compass spokesperson told The Real Deal that the company had not received any offer for the private-equity takeover.
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reports Q3-2022 Results — Here are the Numbers
Richelieu recently reported Q3-2022 results that beat expectations and showed solid revenue and profitability growth. While the results were good, not everything was perfect. During market hours today, Richelieu Hardware (TSE: RCH) (OTC: RHUHF) reported its Q3-2022 financial results, which beat both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations. The...
