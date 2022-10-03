SILVER SPRING, Md. — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police said he was tackled by good Samaritans who were trying to stop a shooting. The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a report of a shooting on Oct. 1 and found a man bleeding from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Police said that the suspect, identified as Marcus Conway, was restrained by multiple witnesses at the scene.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO