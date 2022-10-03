ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Video shows good Samaritans tackle gunman during shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police said he was tackled by good Samaritans who were trying to stop a shooting. The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a report of a shooting on Oct. 1 and found a man bleeding from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Police said that the suspect, identified as Marcus Conway, was restrained by multiple witnesses at the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Arlington County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Arlington County, VA
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Shots fired as Arlington officers chase suspect into Fairfax County

(Updated at 1:15 a.m.) A suspect fired gunshots at police in Arlington, sparking a high-speed chase down Route 50 that ended in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County. The incident started around 7:45 p.m. when Arlington County police were notified that a suspect that had fled from Prince George’s County police was entering the county, per scanner traffic.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
fox5dc.com

Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
MANASSAS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Pedestrian killed in crash on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Route 1 Richmond Highway at Backlick Road. Police in Fairfax County said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police said Northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are closed at Route 286 Fairfax County Parkway for the crash investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. It's not yet clear how long those lanes will be closed.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police search for man who allegedly assaulted a boy on his way to school in Manassas Park

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Police in Manassas Park are searching for a man after a student reported being assaulted on his way to school. A spokesperson for the Manassas Park Police Department said a 15-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy were on their way to school Wednesday morning when the assault happened. Authorities said the two kids were on their route to school, which goes past a 7-Eleven parking lot.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
mocoshow.com

No Charges to Be Filed Against Two U.S. Secret Service Officers Who Fatally Shot 19-Year Old Germantown Man After Report of Burglary in Progress

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, DC: The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced that there is insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights or District of Columbia charges against two officers from the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division who were involved in the fatal shooting, in April 2022, of 19-year-old Gordon Casey of Germantown outside an ambassador’s residence in Northwest Washington.
GERMANTOWN, MD
arlnow.com

Police investigating two ‘mob’ attacks along Langston Blvd

Police are investigating a pair of so-called “mob” assaults by groups of teens. Both occurred Friday evening along separate sections of Langston Blvd. It’s unclear whether there’s any connection between the two. The first happened inside a business along the 4800 block of Langston Blvd and...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy