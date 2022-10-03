Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
Police respond to rumble in Rocky Run Park, shots fired in Arlington Mill
A fight among teen girls in Rocky Run Park, near Courthouse, prompted a police response yesterday (Wednesday) evening. Arlington County police say three girls attacked another after a verbal dispute became physical. The suspects were later stopped by police and are expected to face charges. From an ACPD crime report:
fox5dc.com
Police searching for murder suspect after Sunday morning shooting in Mount Vernon
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help searching for a wanted murder suspect after a shooting in Mount Vernon on Sunday. Officers were called to the 5800 block of St Gregorys Lane in Mount Vernon around 7 a.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots.
arlnow.com
NEW: Police searching for man with gun who said he needed help but then drove off
Police are searching for an armed man who told law enforcement he needed help but then drove off. The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. in front of the Arlington County courthouse, near police headquarters, in the Courthouse neighborhood. “A subject in a vehicle stopped in the crosswalk in the...
Video shows good Samaritans tackle gunman during shooting
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police said he was tackled by good Samaritans who were trying to stop a shooting. The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a report of a shooting on Oct. 1 and found a man bleeding from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Police said that the suspect, identified as Marcus Conway, was restrained by multiple witnesses at the scene.
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Shots fired as Arlington officers chase suspect into Fairfax County
(Updated at 1:15 a.m.) A suspect fired gunshots at police in Arlington, sparking a high-speed chase down Route 50 that ended in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County. The incident started around 7:45 p.m. when Arlington County police were notified that a suspect that had fled from Prince George’s County police was entering the county, per scanner traffic.
WJLA
Arrest made in Darrion Herring murder at Mall at Prince George's, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An arrest has been made after a 20-year-old Hyattsville man was murdered inside the food court of the Mall at Prince George's back in August, according to Prince George's County police. The U.S. Marshals Task Force has been searching for 33-year-old Stephon Edward...
Fredericksburg Police seeking to identify Kohl’s shoplifting suspects
The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a pair they say shoplifted from a Kohl's in the Central Park area.
Volatile Maryland Assault Suspect Urinates On Jail Floor, Exposes Herself To Officers: Sheriff
An assault suspect made things worse for herself in Maryland when she became combative and disruptive to corrections officers after being taken into custody in St. Mary's County, the sheriff’s office said. California resident Laitesha Jonelle Jones, 30, is in hot water with the law after a strange scene...
Police looking for man who allegedly hitched ride while running from officers
Officers with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office are continuing their search for a man wanted for multiple crimes, including felony drug possession, after he allegedly hitched a ride with a stranger while on the run from police.
$10K Reward Offered To Identify Maryland Chick-fil-A Purse Snatcher
Police are attempting to identify a suspect who attempted to steal a victim's purse inside of a Montgomery County Chick-fil-A back in March, authorities say. The suspect reportedly walked into the restaurant on Saturday, March 26 around 8 a.m., and snatched the victim's purse and ran off, according to Montgomery County police.
Fairfax police investigating the latest in a series of ATM robberies
Fairfax County detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects they believe have been involved in several attempted ATM thefts this year.
fox5dc.com
Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
Man wanted for felonies leaves traffic stop in Dumfries, police searching
Prince William County officers are looking for a man wanted for multiple felonies after he left a traffic stop in Dumfries on Wednesday evening.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Route 1 Richmond Highway at Backlick Road. Police in Fairfax County said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police said Northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are closed at Route 286 Fairfax County Parkway for the crash investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. It's not yet clear how long those lanes will be closed.
Suspected Drug User In PWC Wanted After Escaping, Fleeing From Arresting Officers: Police
A wanted man pulled a fast one on police officers attempting to arrest him in Prince William County when he escaped custody and was able to run away from custody, authorities announced. Woodbridge resident Isaiah Dimitri Hall, 25, is at large after making his great escape from members of the...
Police search for man who allegedly assaulted a boy on his way to school in Manassas Park
MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Police in Manassas Park are searching for a man after a student reported being assaulted on his way to school. A spokesperson for the Manassas Park Police Department said a 15-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy were on their way to school Wednesday morning when the assault happened. Authorities said the two kids were on their route to school, which goes past a 7-Eleven parking lot.
WJLA
37 fired DC police officers reinstated, most got $14M in back pay, auditor report says
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department reinstated dozens of fired officers and paid them $14 million in back pay, including a few who were deemed a "threat to safety," according to a new 86-page report from the D.C. auditor, just out Thursday. The most common reason the firings...
VIDEO: Bystanders Disarm and Detain Shooting Suspect Trying To Shoot Victim In Head
A Hyattsville man has been arrested and charged for a shooting earlier this month in Silver Spring after good samaritans were able to detain him until police arrived, authorities say. Marcus Elijah Conway, 24, was restrained by witnesses after shooting a man in the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane...
mocoshow.com
No Charges to Be Filed Against Two U.S. Secret Service Officers Who Fatally Shot 19-Year Old Germantown Man After Report of Burglary in Progress
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, DC: The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced that there is insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights or District of Columbia charges against two officers from the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division who were involved in the fatal shooting, in April 2022, of 19-year-old Gordon Casey of Germantown outside an ambassador’s residence in Northwest Washington.
arlnow.com
Police investigating two ‘mob’ attacks along Langston Blvd
Police are investigating a pair of so-called “mob” assaults by groups of teens. Both occurred Friday evening along separate sections of Langston Blvd. It’s unclear whether there’s any connection between the two. The first happened inside a business along the 4800 block of Langston Blvd and...
