Milwaukee, WI

Madison365

Wisconsin’s 46 Most Influential Latino Leaders, Part 2

This is the second in a five-part series. Part One in here. is a corporate trainer and adjunct business school faculty at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. She joined the college after nearly 20 years as a transportation and logistics leader at shipping company Schneider National. She is cofounder of Latino Professionals Association of Northeast Wisconsin. She also volunteers as a citizenship tutor at Literacy Green Bay, advisor at CollegeReady and community volunteer at Casa ALBA. She earned a degree in political science in 1994 at UCLA and an MBA in 2005 from Wayne State University.
wuwm.com

Milwaukee Police Department launches a new safety initiative for the LGBTQ+ community

On Monday, Milwaukee officials launched a public safety initiative called the Safe Place Program. It's designed to help members of the LGBTQ+ community, people who've been victimized by human trafficking and other underrepresented groups. The program asks businesses to display an MPD SAFE PLACE decal. The sticker means the business will assist in the safety and security of people who enter seeking help.
boatingindustry.com

The Boat House merges with Beacon Marine

Today, The Boat House announced that it has merged with Beacon Marine LLC, expanding the group to eleven locations across the Midwest and Florida. This merger adds several sales, service, and storage facilities across Door County, Manitowoc, and Milwaukee, Wis. Kevin Code, CEO of The Boat House Group, said, “This...
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Electioneering tool Cavalier Johnson

MADISON — Here we go again. The city of Milwaukee is caught up in another election scandal, with the mayor and his office taking orders from a longtime Democrat operative. As Empower Wisconsin first reported last week, communications obtained in an open records request show Democrat and liberal activist Sachin Chheda telling Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his staff what to say about the “Wisconsin Votes 2022” get-out-the-vote campaign” The effort is being funded by a liberal activist group with close ties to the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), the leftist nonprofit richly funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
newsfromthestates.com

‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale

Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
uwpexponent.com

Streetlights Turn Purple in Milwaukee

People who have driven through the Milwaukee area recently may have noticed the purple-tinted streetlights lining I-94 or I-43. A significant number of streetlights on the highway now have a purple tinge, especially in the southeast region of Wisconsin. Susana Da Silva of CBC News notes that these sudden purple...
voiceofalexandria.com

As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access

RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
wuwm.com

The CineLatino Film Festival returns to Milwaukee-area Marcus Theatres

The CineLatino Film Festival returns to screens after a two-year hiatus. From Oct. 5-9, Marcus Theatres will hold screenings of over 15 movies to celebrate Hispanic-directed, written, and focused films in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Marcus Theatres host the festival along with Advocate Aurora Heath. Rolando Rodriguez is senior...
MILWAUKEE, WI

