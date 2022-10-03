Read full article on original website
wuwm.com
Wisconsin nurses are not as diverse as their patients. A new Carroll University program aims to train more Hispanic nurses
On the south side of Milwaukee, there’s a unique college program taking root. Carroll University’s associate degree in nursing pathway launched last year. Instead of bringing students to its Waukesha campus, Carroll located the program at the United Community Center, or UCC, in Walker’s Point. The program...
These are the best public middle schools in Milwaukee area in 2023: List
Lake Country School in Hartland, Wis. is the best public middle school in the Milwaukee area - for the second year in a row - a ranking from Niche.com found.
wuwm.com
Project Ujima: Milwaukee's holistic support program for youth victims of violence
Milwaukee is seeing an increase in deadly homicides this year compared to 2021. This increase in violence creates a growing need for its survivors to be cared for both physically as well as mentally. Project Ujima is a program through Children’s Wisconsin that supports youth victims of violence and their...
Wisconsin’s 46 Most Influential Latino Leaders, Part 2
This is the second in a five-part series. Part One in here. is a corporate trainer and adjunct business school faculty at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. She joined the college after nearly 20 years as a transportation and logistics leader at shipping company Schneider National. She is cofounder of Latino Professionals Association of Northeast Wisconsin. She also volunteers as a citizenship tutor at Literacy Green Bay, advisor at CollegeReady and community volunteer at Casa ALBA. She earned a degree in political science in 1994 at UCLA and an MBA in 2005 from Wayne State University.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee Police Department launches a new safety initiative for the LGBTQ+ community
On Monday, Milwaukee officials launched a public safety initiative called the Safe Place Program. It's designed to help members of the LGBTQ+ community, people who've been victimized by human trafficking and other underrepresented groups. The program asks businesses to display an MPD SAFE PLACE decal. The sticker means the business will assist in the safety and security of people who enter seeking help.
boatingindustry.com
The Boat House merges with Beacon Marine
Today, The Boat House announced that it has merged with Beacon Marine LLC, expanding the group to eleven locations across the Midwest and Florida. This merger adds several sales, service, and storage facilities across Door County, Manitowoc, and Milwaukee, Wis. Kevin Code, CEO of The Boat House Group, said, “This...
wuwm.com
DNR urges Wisconsin waterfowl hunters take precautions to prevent exposure to avian influenza
It’s waterfowl hunting season in Wisconsin, and duck hunting enthusiasts are excitedly taking to the water. But the Wisconsin DNR is asking them to be careful of highly pathogenic avian influenza, HPAI. The virus has been causing illness and death among wild and domestic birds throughout the Midwest. On...
Judge rules Brooks is unable to use 'sovereign citizen' defense at trial
The judge presiding over Brooks’ homicide trial ruled Thursday he won’t be able to use a 'sovereign citizen defense because the argument doesn’t have merit.
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Electioneering tool Cavalier Johnson
MADISON — Here we go again. The city of Milwaukee is caught up in another election scandal, with the mayor and his office taking orders from a longtime Democrat operative. As Empower Wisconsin first reported last week, communications obtained in an open records request show Democrat and liberal activist Sachin Chheda telling Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his staff what to say about the “Wisconsin Votes 2022” get-out-the-vote campaign” The effort is being funded by a liberal activist group with close ties to the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), the leftist nonprofit richly funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Milwaukee Public Market announces 17th annual Harvest Festival
Milwaukee Public Market's annual Harvest Festival is returning. This year's festival will mark the 17th anniversary of the Public Market opening in 2005.
newsfromthestates.com
‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale
Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
uwpexponent.com
Streetlights Turn Purple in Milwaukee
People who have driven through the Milwaukee area recently may have noticed the purple-tinted streetlights lining I-94 or I-43. A significant number of streetlights on the highway now have a purple tinge, especially in the southeast region of Wisconsin. Susana Da Silva of CBC News notes that these sudden purple...
wearegreenbay.com
Former Wisconsin high school student accused of capturing ‘harmful material’ of girls, doing it for over a year
(WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office accused a former student at a Wisconsin high school of taking videos and pictures of at least ten underage girls without their consent. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old suspect was booked into jail following an investigation into...
voiceofalexandria.com
As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access
RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
Darrell Brooks motioned for adjournment claiming he is on COVID-19 protocol
During his trial on Wednesday, Darrell Brooks motioned for adjournment claiming he is on COVID-19 protocol.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Overwhelming State Mandates: Milwaukee County will face future budget issues without sales tax increase
On the day he proposed his $1.37 billion budget, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley once again called for the state to allow the county to raise its sales tax. It was a move Crowley said could decrease property taxes and maintain critical services for Milwaukee County residents. Currently, more than...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
wuwm.com
The CineLatino Film Festival returns to Milwaukee-area Marcus Theatres
The CineLatino Film Festival returns to screens after a two-year hiatus. From Oct. 5-9, Marcus Theatres will hold screenings of over 15 movies to celebrate Hispanic-directed, written, and focused films in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Marcus Theatres host the festival along with Advocate Aurora Heath. Rolando Rodriguez is senior...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County DA files charges against Richfield man for alleged plan to sell dogs from southern states
WEST BEND — The Washington County District Attorney’s (DA) Office has charged Colton Louis Brooder with six misdemeanors in relation to him allegedly bringing 46 puppies and one adult dog up to his Richfield home from southern states to sell them. According to the criminal complaint, Brooder is...
