MADISON — Here we go again. The city of Milwaukee is caught up in another election scandal, with the mayor and his office taking orders from a longtime Democrat operative. As Empower Wisconsin first reported last week, communications obtained in an open records request show Democrat and liberal activist Sachin Chheda telling Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his staff what to say about the “Wisconsin Votes 2022” get-out-the-vote campaign” The effort is being funded by a liberal activist group with close ties to the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), the leftist nonprofit richly funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO