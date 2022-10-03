Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
One Downside to the 49ers Defense Playing at a Dominant Level
Nothing short of “elite” will suffice when describing the 49ers defense. They have been lights out through the first four games of the season. Aside from a penalty “palooza” against the Bears, they have been incredible. This defense is on track toward becoming one of the best in history. It truly is a real treat to watch.
Michael Mayer Sets Notre Dame All-Time Catches Mark
Notre Dame junior Michael Mayer set the Notre Dame all-time catches record for a tight end at Notre Dame
Raleigh News & Observer
Best Football Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses & Free Bets for NCAAF Week 6
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The college football season has been amazing so far. We have seen Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State continue their domination whileLast week was undoubtedly the best college football slate of the season so far. This weekend looks to match the excitement with top-25 matchups between TCU and Kansas, LSU and Tennessee, Utah and UCLA plus much more. You can bet on all of these games and more by utilizing the best sportsbook promo codes for College Football Week 6.
Raleigh News & Observer
Odds Lions Beat Patriots
The Detroit Lions failed to produce a solid stop all game long a week ago against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks went on to score 48 points in their win over the Lions, and didn't punt a single time in the contest. Aaron Glenn's defense failed to record a single...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions Waive K Austin Seibert
The Detroit Lions will have another new kicker taking the field this Sunday against the New England Patriots. According to multiple reports, kicker Austin Seibert has been waived, paving the way for Michael Badgley, who was recently signed to the practice squad, to take kicks this Sunday for Detroit. Seibert...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday Night’s Matchup With Ravens
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals elevated defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad for Sunday night's matchup against the Ravens. The 24-year-old will help fill the void in the defensive line room with DJ Reader on injured reserve with a knee injury. Cincinnati also activated cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL-NFLPA Release Statement on Tua Investigation
The NFL and NFLPA concluded their joint investigation into the injury sustained by MIami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25, and released a joint statement Saturday. As one should have expected, the statement concluded that the concussion protocols were followed properly and the medical personnel...
NFL・
Raleigh News & Observer
New Packers Linebacker Excited for Return to London, Fresh Start on Career
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For new Green Bay Packers linebacker Eric Wilson, this week is akin to the classic scene from the movie European Vacation, when Clark Griswold couldn’t figure out how to exit a roundabout. Finally, with daytime having turned to night and with his family having fallen asleep in the car, a frazzled Griswold laughs and, for the umpteenth time, says, “There’s Big Ben, kids. Parliament.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh News & Observer
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Previewing Eagles Matchup vs. Arizona
The Eagles are 4-0 and are heading to the desert this week to play the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 on FOX. There is plenty to talk about with this team, and that's what co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles do on another podcast episode of Eagles Unfiltered.
Raleigh News & Observer
Tua Updates: No Trip to New York, No IR for Now
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be traveling with his Miami Dolphins teammates for their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but he also will not be going on injured reserve at this time. "We're still getting information and progressing through that," McDaniel said before practice...
NFL・
Raleigh News & Observer
BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code Lets Fans Take Advantage Of $1000 Risk-Free Bet
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The 2-2 Arizona Cardinals have a golden opportunity to upend the NFL’s only unbeaten team when the Philadelphia Eagles visit State Farm Stadium in Week 5. New customers can get into the game action by signing up with the BetMGM Arizona bonus code MCBET and redeeming the 1,000 risk-free first bet welcome offer.
Raleigh News & Observer
BKFC books Melvin Guillard for Colorado event
Former UFC fighter Melvin Guillard has his next bare-knuckle boxing match on the books. At BKFC 31 on Oct. 15, Guillard (2-6) will return against promotional newcomer Evgeny Kurdanov (4-0), the promotion recently announced. The event takes place at 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colo., and streams on Bare Knuckle TV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers elevate wide receiver, safety from practice squad for matchup vs. 49ers
The Carolina Panthers made a pair of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Safety Marquise Blair and wide receiver Derek Wright received standard elevations to the game-day roster on Saturday, the team announced. With wideout Laviska Shenault (hamstring) ruled out and safety Xaiver Woods (hamstring) listed as questionable for the matchup against the 49ers, Wright and Blair will fill out the depth chart as insurance.
Comments / 0