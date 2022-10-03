ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 upcoming Xbox Series X games not coming to PS5 and Switch

Let’s be real here for a second – it’s becoming clearer and clearer that Microsoft is beating Sony in the console wars right now. Of course, the best way to game is to have all the consoles – but the real winners between PS-only and Xbox-only fans are the Xbox crowd. Have you seen that […] The post Top 10 upcoming Xbox Series X games not coming to PS5 and Switch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
Kamiwaza Way of the Thief Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, Story

Kamiwaza was a game made back in 2006 that never really saw a release in the west. Now, 16 years later, we can finally experience being a master thief in 1800s Japan. Keep reading to learn more about Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief, its release date, gameplay, and story. Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief Release […] The post Kamiwaza Way of the Thief Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, Story appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
Potionomics First Impression – Strong potions for travelers

The strongest potions are an important part of any adventure. Of course, these potions had to be made and sold to the adventurers we’ve always played as. Now, it’s time to play as those potion makers. Here is our first impression of Potionomics, a review of the gameplay and story so far from the demo.
RECIPES
