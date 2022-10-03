Read full article on original website
Beautiful Trails To Follow This Fall In North Dakota
The colors! COLORS!!! This weekend will pry be the PEAK for North Dakota's fall showcase of colors. As the temps have dipped drastically in the last couple of days, the trees will be as brilliant as one can imagine! As a result, if planning a road trip or hike has been on your list before the first snow, wait no longer.
tcbmag.com
In The Weeds: Misconceptions Around Minnesota THC
It’s easy to get into the weeds trying to explain Minnesota’s new hemp-derived THC law. There are a lot of moving parts and plenty of questions. What’s the difference between state and federal regulations? What exactly changed in Minnesota? Why does the 2018 Farm Bill keep coming up? What does “hemp-derived” even mean? Do retailers need a license to sell hemp products?
stcroix360.com
Conservation groups petition Minnesota DNR to protect native “rough fish”
Formal request seeks science-based management of fish that have long been largely ignored. The Izaak Walton League of Minnesota has submitted a petition to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources requesting the agency come up with plans to protect and regulate harvest of various native fish species currently classified as “rough fish.” The appeal asks the DNR to protect the species from overharvest, because current regulations mean many species have no limits on killing the fish.
Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"
FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
knsiradio.com
Minnesota to Receive $18 Million for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program
(KNSI) — The State of Minnesota has landed $18 million from Congress to help families with heating costs this winter. The money will be funneled into the Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, to provide qualified ratepayers with assistance for home energy needs. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. residential price of electricity is forecast to average 14.8 cents per kilowatt hour in 2022, up 7.5% from 2021. Higher retail electricity prices largely reflect an increase in wholesale power prices driven by rising natural gas prices.
The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"
EAGAN, Minn. – Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most.Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.The longest relationship she's had with a PCA is a year. On average though, she has a new one every few months."I have had some great ones that just get out of it because of the low pay, or because they aren't getting enough hours," Secord said.Secord's...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time 'hero' payments worth $487 out now to Minnesota residents
Minnesota front-line workers will receive close to $500 from the state as recognition for their key roles during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state began sending payments worth $487.45 to more than 1 million people on Wednesday, according to Gov. Tim Walz's office. Leaders on both sides of the aisle disagreed...
Minnesota Schools Drop “Law Enforcement” For “Peace Officer”
It's the title of a comedic play written by William Shakespeare and it's an on-target description of the continuing climate in which we live. While I'm dredging out historical references, here's one from Sir Isaac Newton's Third Law of Motion. Whenever one object exerts a force on another object, the...
KEYC
Volunteers across the Midwest help save Minnesota farmer’s harvest
On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will head to the polls for the midterm elections. Pastor Mary Iverson and her congregation decided to cultivate their resources in a mission for the community and decided to rejuvenate the space. Weekly state high school football rankings. Updated: 1 hour ago. Rankings based on the...
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
First off, the only thing North Dakota follows from Minnesota are their sports teams. North Dakota and Minnesota are like the uncles that argue at Thanksgiving. They grew up together but have wildly different opinions. As a lifelong North Dakotan, I think I can say the majority of the state would be very firm in their rejection of this current model of the all-inclusive bathroom.
The First Woman From North Dakota Ever To Appear On The Bachelor
Madison (Madi) Johnson, a 26-year-old woman from Fargo, North Dakota who owns her own consulting company in the medical aesthetic industry will participate in the upcoming Bachelor season. No man or woman from North Dakota has appeared on the ABC reality series "The Bachelor." That is about to change. All...
THC law in Minnesota forces employers to revisit drug testing policies
MINNEAPOLIS — Hemp-based THC products have been legal in Minnesota for a little more than three months now, but employers across the state are still struggling to adjust to the brand-new law. Lauryn Schothorst, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce director of workforce management policy, said the lack of clear...
willmarradio.com
Walz' lead over Jensen shrinks by 8 points
(St. Paul, MN) -- Democratic Governor Tim Walz still has a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Scott Jensen, but it’s a smaller lead. The K-S-T-P/Survey U-S-A poll show Walz with 50 percent support, Jensen at 40 percent, seven percent undecided, and four percent prefer another candidate. The previous poll had Walz up by 18 points over Jensen. The governor has a 23-point advantage with women while Jensen leads by two percent among men. The previous poll had Walz leading among both men and women.
Poll finds Walz with double-digit lead in Minnesota governor’s race
KSTP’s Kyle Brown reports a KSTP poll found DFL Gov. Tim Walz with a 10-point lead over GOP challenger Scott Jensen — a narrower lead than a KSTP poll a month ago that found Walz leading by 18 points. The Strib’s Susan Du reports that Minneapolis has evicted...
KEYC
USDA announces $22M for high-speed internet in rural Minnesota communities
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Minnesota Colleen Landkamer announced Tuesday that the Department is awarding $22 million in loans and grants to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in Minnesota. Funding was provided through the ReConnect...
lakesarearadio.net
Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
WestRock Company to end corrugated manufacturing in St. Paul, cutting 130 jobs
WestRock Company will end the production of corrugated packaging at its St. Paul facility, resulting in around 130 jobs being eliminated. In a Wednesday announcement, the Atlanta-based company announced it would permanently close corrugated packaging manufacturing at its recycled paper mill in St. Paul, located at 2250 Wabash Avenue. The...
Minnesota among states with highest rates of underqualified teachers in classrooms
This story was produced by The 74, a non-profit, independent news organization focused on education in America. For two years, Annette Anderson, an education professor and mother of three attending Baltimore City Schools, saw a “coming storm” of teacher shortages across the country and the desperation to fill them.
boreal.org
Scenic Highway 61 in northeastern Minnesota in danger of sliding into Lake Superior, closing for repairs
Photo: St. Louis County officials released this photo, showing trees slipping down the slope toward Lake Superior on the side of Scenic Highway 61 between Duluth and Two Harbors. The damage, near the New Scenic Cafe, will shut down the road for five weeks this fall. Courtesy of St. Louis County.
740thefan.com
Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
