Minnesota State

Cool 98.7

Beautiful Trails To Follow This Fall In North Dakota

The colors! COLORS!!! This weekend will pry be the PEAK for North Dakota's fall showcase of colors. As the temps have dipped drastically in the last couple of days, the trees will be as brilliant as one can imagine! As a result, if planning a road trip or hike has been on your list before the first snow, wait no longer.
TRAVEL
tcbmag.com

In The Weeds: Misconceptions Around Minnesota THC

It’s easy to get into the weeds trying to explain Minnesota’s new hemp-derived THC law. There are a lot of moving parts and plenty of questions. What’s the difference between state and federal regulations? What exactly changed in Minnesota? Why does the 2018 Farm Bill keep coming up? What does “hemp-derived” even mean? Do retailers need a license to sell hemp products?
MINNESOTA STATE
stcroix360.com

Conservation groups petition Minnesota DNR to protect native “rough fish”

Formal request seeks science-based management of fish that have long been largely ignored. The Izaak Walton League of Minnesota has submitted a petition to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources requesting the agency come up with plans to protect and regulate harvest of various native fish species currently classified as “rough fish.” The appeal asks the DNR to protect the species from overharvest, because current regulations mean many species have no limits on killing the fish.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"

FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Minnesota to Receive $18 Million for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

(KNSI) — The State of Minnesota has landed $18 million from Congress to help families with heating costs this winter. The money will be funneled into the Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, to provide qualified ratepayers with assistance for home energy needs. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. residential price of electricity is forecast to average 14.8 cents per kilowatt hour in 2022, up 7.5% from 2021. Higher retail electricity prices largely reflect an increase in wholesale power prices driven by rising natural gas prices.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"

EAGAN, Minn. – Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most.Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.The longest relationship she's had with a PCA is a year. On average though, she has a new one every few months."I have had some great ones that just get out of it because of the low pay, or because they aren't getting enough hours," Secord said.Secord's...
EAGAN, MN
KEYC

Volunteers across the Midwest help save Minnesota farmer’s harvest

On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will head to the polls for the midterm elections. Pastor Mary Iverson and her congregation decided to cultivate their resources in a mission for the community and decided to rejuvenate the space. Weekly state high school football rankings. Updated: 1 hour ago. Rankings based on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Cool 98.7

MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?

First off, the only thing North Dakota follows from Minnesota are their sports teams. North Dakota and Minnesota are like the uncles that argue at Thanksgiving. They grew up together but have wildly different opinions. As a lifelong North Dakotan, I think I can say the majority of the state would be very firm in their rejection of this current model of the all-inclusive bathroom.
MINNESOTA STATE
Cool 98.7

The First Woman From North Dakota Ever To Appear On The Bachelor

Madison (Madi) Johnson, a 26-year-old woman from Fargo, North Dakota who owns her own consulting company in the medical aesthetic industry will participate in the upcoming Bachelor season. No man or woman from North Dakota has appeared on the ABC reality series "The Bachelor." That is about to change. All...
FARGO, ND
willmarradio.com

Walz' lead over Jensen shrinks by 8 points

(St. Paul, MN) -- Democratic Governor Tim Walz still has a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Scott Jensen, but it’s a smaller lead. The K-S-T-P/Survey U-S-A poll show Walz with 50 percent support, Jensen at 40 percent, seven percent undecided, and four percent prefer another candidate. The previous poll had Walz up by 18 points over Jensen. The governor has a 23-point advantage with women while Jensen leads by two percent among men. The previous poll had Walz leading among both men and women.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

USDA announces $22M for high-speed internet in rural Minnesota communities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Minnesota Colleen Landkamer announced Tuesday that the Department is awarding $22 million in loans and grants to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in Minnesota. Funding was provided through the ReConnect...
MINNESOTA STATE
lakesarearadio.net

Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
MINNESOTA STATE
