Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Tonopah Desert by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 18:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-08 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Tonopah Desert A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 730 PM MST At 658 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Liberty, or 8 miles west of Goodyear, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Goodyear, Buckeye, Palo Verde, Perryville, Liberty, Estrella Mountain Ranch, Hassayampa and Arlington. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 109 and 120. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 140 and 154. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 18:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-08 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 930 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 632 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Fiesta Mall, Downtown Mesa and Freestone Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dust Advisory issued for La Paz, Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 20:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Paz; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 900 PM MST/900 PM PDT/. * At 805 PM MST/805 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Palo Verde to 11 miles southeast of Cibola to 6 miles northwest of Yuma Proving Ground to 14 miles northeast of Martinez Lake to 21 miles south of Kofa Wildlife Refuge, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Route 95 between mile markers 37 and 76. CA Route 78 between mile markers 43 and 77. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Cibola, Kinter and Yuma Proving Ground. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
