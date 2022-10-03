Effective: 2022-10-08 20:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Paz; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 900 PM MST/900 PM PDT/. * At 805 PM MST/805 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Palo Verde to 11 miles southeast of Cibola to 6 miles northwest of Yuma Proving Ground to 14 miles northeast of Martinez Lake to 21 miles south of Kofa Wildlife Refuge, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Route 95 between mile markers 37 and 76. CA Route 78 between mile markers 43 and 77. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Cibola, Kinter and Yuma Proving Ground. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO