valleynewslive.com
Fargo motorcyclist undergoing second surgery after crash with dump truck, friends say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man remains in serious condition Thursday after colliding with a dump truck Wednesday evening. Friends of the motorcyclist say this is his second crash he’s been in in less than three months. They say in August, the motorcyclist was hit from behind on 13th Ave. They say the rider has only had the bike he was on in Wednesday’s crash for less than two weeks.
kfgo.com
Recent cleanup along Red River meant to help homeless and keep area clean
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department, with the help of Public Works, cleaned up several homeless camps along the Red River last week. The police department said it is to help people living near the river and keep the area clean. Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt said the homeless population boomed in the downtown area last summer.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Motorcyclist seriously injured in South Fargo crash with dump truck
(Fargo, ND) -- A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in Fargo involving a dump truck. The crash happened late Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 52nd Avenue South and 53rd Street South, just southeast of Prairie Winds Veterinary Center. The driver of the dump truck was cited for...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman facing charges after threatening police with sharp object, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing several charges after police say she threatened them and someone in an apartment with a sharp object. It happened Tuesday evening in the 900 blk. of 42nd St. S. Officers say it took nearly an hour to get Andrea Respectsnothing to come out of the apartment.
froggyweb.com
Motorcycle driver seriously injured in collision with dump truck at Fargo intersection
FARGO (KFGO) – A person was seriously injured when their motorcycle and a dump truck collided at the intersection of 52nd Avenue South and 53rd Street in Fargo Wednesday. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Police say the dump truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle. The truck...
kvrr.com
Motorcycle Driver Has Serious Injuries After Crash With Dump Truck on 52nd Ave. South in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The driver of a motorcycle is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a dump truck on 52nd Avenue South in Fargo. Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when the dump truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle. The...
Always Unplug This Appliance When Not In Use
Funny, how I've gone through my entire life using this appliance and never thought to unplug it when I wasn't using it. But, like they say, you learn something new every day. This family in Glyndon, Minnesota found this out the hard way. According to Valley News Live, a mother in Glyndon, a small town about 12 miles east of Moorhead, Minnesota, was outside with her kids when she heard the faint sounds of her smoke alarms beeping inside the house.
thefmextra.com
New shop’s THC-infused seltzers, edibles help customers ‘Unwind’
Theresa Halvorson is emphatic that her new store Unwind is not focusing on stoners looking to get high. “THC beverages and edibles are so much more than that,” she says of the choices in the coolers and cases of her bright, spacious shop in the Riverview Professional Building at 3505 Eighth St. S., one block north of Casey’s.
KNOX News Radio
Beet truck driver injured in GF County rollover
Authorities say a semi driver was injured when his beet truck rolled over this (Wed) morning, three miles southwest of Grand Forks. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Thor Dahl of Houston (TX) was traveling from a field at County Road 6 and South 69th Street around 9:45 AM…heading to the sugar beet pile at Reynolds.
How Come This Minnesota House Is For Sale For Only $14,900?
In this day and age, how could you possibly find a home for sale for under $15K? Why do you suppose this 2 bedroom Minnesota house is on the block for $14,900?. If you are looking to buy a very inexpensive house and experience some small-town Minnesota living this might be a house you may want to take a peek at. But why so cheap?
kvrr.com
Resolution possible soon for historic Fargo home threatened by demolition for flood protection
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A long-time issue between the city of Fargo and the owners of an historic home may be resolved soon. The home of John and Sherri Stern is on the National Register of Historic Places and was headed for a buyout and demolition by the city to make room for a levee to protect the Belmont neighborhood and the nearby water plant from Red River Flooding.
valleynewslive.com
Kevin Mahoney still missing 29 years later, family asking for public’s help in finding closure
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For nearly three decades a family and detectives have been searching for clues in hopes they would lead to answers in the case of a missing Fargo man last seen leaving a friend’s house in north Fargo on Oct. 2, 1993. For morning...
valleynewslive.com
Community rallies around Fargo man after nearly dying from severe pneumonia
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Adam Kolling, who already has multiple sclerosis, ended up in the emergency room on July 24. There doctors discovered he had a severe case of pneumonia and eventually was put into a medically induced coma. “Scared that we were going to lose him and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Medical emergency to blame for rural Cass County bus crash, driver not charged
(Leonard, ND) -- No charges are being filed against a longtime bus driver in a crash that left a bus with children on it into the Maple River. Prosecutors say 62-year-old Andy Bunn suffered a medical emergency in the moments that led up to the Enderlin Area School District bus crashing.
The First Woman From North Dakota Ever To Appear On The Bachelor
Madison (Madi) Johnson, a 26-year-old woman from Fargo, North Dakota who owns her own consulting company in the medical aesthetic industry will participate in the upcoming Bachelor season. No man or woman from North Dakota has appeared on the ABC reality series "The Bachelor." That is about to change. All...
kfgo.com
Driver had medical emergency before school bus crash, no charges will be filed
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – No charges will be filed in a school bus crash that injured a driver and three students in rural Leonard on September 23. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner released a redacted report showing the State’s Attorney’s Office will not file charges against the driver, 62-year-old Andy Bunn of Alice.
viatravelers.com
23 Best Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota
Visiting Fargo anytime soon? This is a seriously underrated city for foodies, so plan your trip accordingly because you don’t want to miss out on these delicious eateries, many of which are in the heart of historic downtown Fargo. We’ve compiled a list of the best restaurants in Fargo...
kvrr.com
Man Wanted By Police Caught After Fleeing Third-Floor Apartment
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police catch a suspect they’ve been searching for since August. A 3 a.m. tip came into police dispatch that 31-year old Robin Heinonen was at an apartment building on the 1800 block of 42nd Street South. He fled from the third floor balcony...
ND Highway Patrol car hidden in plain site
North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Wade Kadrmas shared all the reasons why the department is ramping up efforts making their patrol cars less easy to identify. “I think that the unique thing would be the decals on how they’re less conspicuous during the daytime at least. At night they’re still going to be reflective,” Kadrmas […]
trfradio.com
Crash Victims Flee Highway 59 Accident
A Saint Paul area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident last night in Becker County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Shannon Ann Warren, 30, was injured when the northbound 2001 Cadillac Seville she was driving left Highway 59 at County Road 131 in Detroit Township and struck a light pole. According to the State Patrol report, the other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. Warren was taken to Detroit Lakes Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Warren was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident reported just before 11:30pm.
