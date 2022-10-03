ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta comes together to donate victims of Hurricane Ian through Convoy of Care

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Florida are dealing with the devastating damage left behind in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

On Monday, metro Atlanta residents turned out in droves to help.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne was at the First Baptist Church of Woodstock Monday, where Channel 2 Action News launched Convoy of Care to collect supplies for the victims hit hardest by the storm.

WSB-TV partnered with Caring for Others and collected $25,000 in donations and packed two tractor-trailers to head to the Fort Myers area. As many as five more trucks will leave on Sunday.

Winne spoke to Shawn Whitman, who dropped off cleaning supplies and hygiene items Monday.

“You’re supposed to help each other, and I never know if I might need help from someone, so I would want someone doing it for me. I was raised up to do unto others as you have them do unto you.”

The goal is to fill up the trucks with enough to supplies to help between 2,000 and 3,000 people. Supplies will be deployed to South Carolina as well.

Margaret Wright said she’s originally from Fort Myers and felt compelled to donate.

“It’s just horrible what’s happened to Florida, and I just had to do something to help,” Wright said.

Convoy of Care is accepting personal hygiene items, socks and underwear, diapers, wipes, infant formula and cleaning supplies.

The drive for items ends Monday night at 7 p.m., but you can still make a financial donation online HERE.

The Georgia Motor Trucking Association and law enforcement organizations including the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) and the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP), Georgia Coach Lines, Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys, and others, have pledged their network to recruit volunteers to deliver and distribute donations.

WATCH: Floridians share images of Hurricane Ian damage Floridians continue to send in their pictures and videos of the damage Hurricane Ian caused to their communities. (NCD)

