Santa Rosa County, FL

Baldwin County deputies search for missing man last seen Oct. 1

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help searching for a missing man last seen Oct. 1. The sheriff's office says 62-year-old Tony Allen Hall was last seen around 7 p.m. at a Dixie Oaks Marathon gas station in the Fish River-Marlow area. According to...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Report: Pensacola man holds victim at gun point in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is charged with kidnapping after imprisoning a woman in a closet at gunpoint Wednesday. Joseph Lorenzo Kennedy, 29, is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, a first-degree felony aggravated assault, and a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the arrest report, the...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Pensacola cooler business helps Hurricane Ian victims in Southwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Debbie Tracy said there is power in numbers. Tracy, the owner of Angel's Garden Gift Shop in Pensacola, partnered with Comeback Coolers, a non-profit group that delivers iceboxes of drinks to natural disaster victims. The Mississippi-based group began after a Hurricane Sally victim was offered a drink while sitting on her porch.
PENSACOLA, FL
Police: Crestview man arrested for shooting at Redwood Estates Pool facility

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Crestview Police Department arrested a man who fired shots at two people near a public pool facility in Crestview Wednesday night. Horace James Durden ,30, of Crestview, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon in public or residential property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and cruelty to a child without great bodily harm.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR CARES blood drive ends, but need remains

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla -- The WEAR Cares: Hurricane Ian Emergency Blood Drive ended, but the opportunity to help save lives has not. Though WEAR News anchors and crew, who traveled to Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, and Crestview on Oct. 6 to promote the drive are gone, the need for blood remains, according to Pat Michaels, OneBlood director of communications.
PENSACOLA, FL
49th Annual National Shrimp Festival returns to Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Al. -- The 49th Annual National Shrimp Festival is back with long-tailed fare, music, and art. The volunteer-driven event, sponsored by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, runs Thursday through Sunday at 101 Gulf Shores Pkwy, at the intersection of Highway 59 and East Beach Blvd. With "any way...
GULF SHORES, AL
Former Pensacola Catholic football standout, Florida State player arrested

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A former Pensacola Catholic football standout who later played at Florida State was arrested in Pensacola on drug and gun charges. possession of opioid (oxycontin) with intent to sell. possession of drug paraphernalia. possession of a weapon while in the commission of a second degree felony. Purifoy,...
PENSACOLA, FL
Scholar Athlete: Hunter Allen, Baker High School

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- There are lots of reasons athletes become high achievers. This week's Scholar Athlete plays center for the Baker Gators, has the highest GPA on the team, and has a very special motivation for standing out on the field. Hunter Allen knows his town is watching, and...
BAKER, FL

