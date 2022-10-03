Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Adams Sanitation fights to provide services to South Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Adams Sanitation is fighting to be able to give their waste services to South Santa Rosa County. On Sept. 22, Adams Sanitation was granted a permit to operate in South Santa Rosa County by county commissioners. Waste Pro currently operates in the area and has...
WEAR
United Way of West Florida holds 29th Day of Caring in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
The United Way of West Florida is holding it's 29th Day of Caring event in Northwest Florida Friday. The organization is working 15 different locations across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties with a goal of completing service projects for local agencies and schools. Friday morning, the organization started with a...
WEAR
Baldwin County deputies search for missing man last seen Oct. 1
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help searching for a missing man last seen Oct. 1. The sheriff's office says 62-year-old Tony Allen Hall was last seen around 7 p.m. at a Dixie Oaks Marathon gas station in the Fish River-Marlow area. According to...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man holds victim at gun point in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is charged with kidnapping after imprisoning a woman in a closet at gunpoint Wednesday. Joseph Lorenzo Kennedy, 29, is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, a first-degree felony aggravated assault, and a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the arrest report, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
Pensacola cooler business helps Hurricane Ian victims in Southwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Debbie Tracy said there is power in numbers. Tracy, the owner of Angel's Garden Gift Shop in Pensacola, partnered with Comeback Coolers, a non-profit group that delivers iceboxes of drinks to natural disaster victims. The Mississippi-based group began after a Hurricane Sally victim was offered a drink while sitting on her porch.
WEAR
Police: Crestview man arrested for shooting at Redwood Estates Pool facility
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Crestview Police Department arrested a man who fired shots at two people near a public pool facility in Crestview Wednesday night. Horace James Durden ,30, of Crestview, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon in public or residential property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and cruelty to a child without great bodily harm.
WEAR
First City Art Center hosts annual Glass and Ceramic Pumpkin Patch in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla -- First City Art Center is holding their 16th annual Glass and Ceramic Pumpkin Patch Saturday in Downtown Pensacola. This annual event supports over 40 local artist and gives attendees around 7,000 hand-blown glass and hand-thrown clay pumpkins to choose from and purchase. Each pumpkin is created by...
WEAR
Gulf Coast Insurance owner voted as new Escambia County Contractor Competency Board member
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new member will sit on the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board in November. Thursday night, county commissioners voted to place Mary Jordan on the board to fill the seat of Rebecca Fiorello, who resigned in August. Mary Jordan is the owner of Gulf Coast Insurance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man puts on helmet, charges into 9-year-old at youth football practice
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested last Thursday after putting on a helmet at a little league football practice and charging into a 9-year-old player, according to an arrest report. David Taylor, 41, is charged with cruelty towards a child and disorderly conduct. The incident happened on...
WEAR
Escambia County School Bus driver cited following 4-vehicle crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County School Bus driver was cited for a crash Wednesday afternoon involving four vehicles. It happened around 4 p.m. at N Pace Blvd. and St. Mary Ave. No one was injured and no students were on the bus at the time. "The school bus...
WEAR
State awards Pensacola $500,000 for Alice S. Williams Library Restoration Project
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the State of Florida for the Alice S. Williams Library Restoration Project. The award is an African American Cultural and Historical grant that will help restore the historic library while preserving as many of its historical elements as possible.
WEAR
Gulf Coast Veterans Advocacy hosts annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Gulf Coast Veterans Advocacy is hosting their annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down Friday in Pensacola. The event will provide homeless veterans in need with different services such as food, clothing, grooming care and medical assistance. It's being held at the Brownsville Community Center located at 3200...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAR
WEAR CARES blood drive ends, but need remains
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla -- The WEAR Cares: Hurricane Ian Emergency Blood Drive ended, but the opportunity to help save lives has not. Though WEAR News anchors and crew, who traveled to Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, and Crestview on Oct. 6 to promote the drive are gone, the need for blood remains, according to Pat Michaels, OneBlood director of communications.
WEAR
Attorneys representing Cassie Carli's ex-boyfriend file request to limit witness testimony
NAVARRE, Fla. -- Attorneys representing the ex-boyfriend of missing Navarre woman Cassie Carli filed a request to the courts this week. Attorneys representing Carli's ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo want to limit testimony they're anticipating from prosecutors' witnesses. The filing argues the state should not be allowed to have any witnesses testify...
WEAR
Novelis aluminum company holds groundbreaking for new recycling facility in Bay Minette
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- An industrial aluminum company, Novelis, held a groundbreaking for their new recycling facility in Bay Minette on Friday. The company is investing $2.5 billion to build the plant on Highway 287 and is expected to create 1,000 jobs in the Baldwin County community. Alabama Governor Kay...
WEAR
Gulf Breeze and Pensacola Catholic meet in Thursday Night Football Classic
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Catholic and Gulf Breeze are great and spirited rivals. They're also two of the best, and most entertaining, teams in Northwest Florida. And they have Thursday night almost to themselves. The unbeaten Crusaders are 6-0 and ranked ninth in Florida in class 2S. Their statement win...
WEAR
49th Annual National Shrimp Festival returns to Gulf Shores
GULF SHORES, Al. -- The 49th Annual National Shrimp Festival is back with long-tailed fare, music, and art. The volunteer-driven event, sponsored by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, runs Thursday through Sunday at 101 Gulf Shores Pkwy, at the intersection of Highway 59 and East Beach Blvd. With "any way...
WEAR
Former Pensacola Catholic football standout, Florida State player arrested
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A former Pensacola Catholic football standout who later played at Florida State was arrested in Pensacola on drug and gun charges. possession of opioid (oxycontin) with intent to sell. possession of drug paraphernalia. possession of a weapon while in the commission of a second degree felony. Purifoy,...
WEAR
Scholar Athlete: Hunter Allen, Baker High School
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- There are lots of reasons athletes become high achievers. This week's Scholar Athlete plays center for the Baker Gators, has the highest GPA on the team, and has a very special motivation for standing out on the field. Hunter Allen knows his town is watching, and...
Comments / 0