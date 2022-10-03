Read full article on original website
Northern Missouri man dies when farm tractor overturns into creek
PURDIN, Mo. — A northern Missouri man is dead after a farm tractor overturned into a Linn County creek. The tragedy happened at 4:10 p.m. Thursday on Falk Road, two miles northeast of Purdin. State troopers say a tractor driven by Dale L. Floyd, 65, of Purdin, ran off...
Deer in roadway blamed for northeast Missouri motorcycle crash
NEAR GREEN CITY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured when he struck a wild animal with his motorcycle. It happened at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on Sullivan County Route N, four miles west of Green City. State troopers say Jason D. Howard, 40, of Milan, was eastbound...
Kirksville firefighters participate in trench rescue training
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Last month, 17 City of Kirksville Fire Department personnel completed a trench rescue technician training course. The course, which lasted 40 hours, qualifies fire department personnel to respond to incidents involving trenches and other excavation emergencies. Trenching and excavation work is performed routinely in Kirksville and...
MoDOT project managers give update on Chariton River bridge reconstruction
NOVINGER, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) held a meeting Thursday night at the Novinger fire station to discuss the plan to replace the Chariton River bridge with a new one. The bridge is located on Missouri Highway 6 near Novinger and was built in the 1950s.
Ricky Gene Gardner, 64, of Milan, Mo., Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home
Ricky Gene Gardner, 64 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at University of Kansas Medical Center. Rick was born May 11, 1958, to Ralph Gardner and Phyllis (Moore) Riddle. On July 27, 1985, he married Sara (Lantz) Gardner. Rick is survived by: His wife, Sara of the home; Mother, Phyllis of Milan; Children, Nick Taylor and wife Ashlee of Milan and Fallon Gardner and fiancé Phill Srivisay of Merriam, Kansas; a daughter-in-law, Charity Taylor of Green City, Missouri; Grandchildren, Tori Taylor, Lancey Taylor, Cooper Taylor, Carter Taylor, Chloe Taylor, and Clare Taylor; Siblings, Sharon Gardner of Columbia, Missouri, Janet Maulsby and husband Cary of Milan, and Steve Gardner and wife Paula of Pharr, Texas; aunts, Frances Bunch of Milan and Carmen Yos of Kirksville; Brother-In-Law, David Lantz and wife Elizabeth of Dawn, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
Possible 3rd Dollar General location sparks concerns with some Ottumwa residents
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The potential arrival of a Dollar General store on Ottumwa’s north side is generating some controversy with its residents. This was sparked by a discussion Ottumwa’s City Council had on October 4th, on rezoning a property located on Hutchinson Avenue that its owners requested be annexed.
Wine & Brew Stroll set to return to Ottumwa for 3rd year
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Family Crisis Center's annual Wine & Brew Stroll is set to make its return to Ottumwa on Thursday, Oct. 13. This is the 3rd year the center will host the event. The stroll will start at Hotel Ottumwa and continue down Main Street. Along the...
Kirksville Lakes, Parks and Recreation Commission discusses future park plans
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Lakes, Parks, and Recreation Commission met Friday to give an update on their 2032 master plan. The commission has been working on the plan since February and will be wrapping up discussions in the next few weeks. The meeting Friday covered new plans and...
City of Kirksville and Kirksville R-III to enter a lease agreement for the Rieger Armory
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — In 2021, the City of Kirksville was leasing the Rieger Armory from the state of Missouri for various purposes. Those include speaking events, parks and recreation activities and even birthday parties. This year, the Missouri Legislature passed a bill that would transfer the ownership of the...
Micronesian couple pleads guilty in Ottumwa human trafficking case
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Micronesian couple charged in an Ottumwa human trafficking case has pleaded guilty in federal court. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Iowa, announced the convictions of 46-year-old Nesly Mwarecheong, and 51-year-old Bertino Weires. Each defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking.
