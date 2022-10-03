ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Oct. 7 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 7, 2022:. Berea Schools - Ky - 9, Kentucky Country Day School - 33 Iroquois High School - 0, Western High School - 34 Marian C Moore High School - 6, John Hardin High School -...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty

The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KY
City
Bardstown, KY
City
Owensboro, KY
Louisville, KY
Education
City
Williamsburg, KY
Louisville, KY
Football
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Hardin, KY
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Middlesboro, KY
City
Maysville, KY
City
Pikeville, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Mayfield, KY
City
Glasgow, KY
City
Paducah, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
WHAS11

Louisville car crash survivor Ava Jones returns to school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kansas-native Ava Jones is back in school for the first time since a crash in downtown Louisville changed hers and her family's lives forever. This update comes from a Facebook post from her mother, Amy Jones, who was also severely injured in the crash. On July...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/7)

This cosmic-themed market will be host to 18 vendors that include interactive mushroom art by Spore Art, a silent disco hosted by Psancuary (The Sacred Mushroom Church), live art making, and live music by ZenPond and SCZ. (Oct. 7-8) Douglass Loop. Free | Fri. 6-11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. –...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Enquirer#American Football#Highschoolsports#Newport Central#Bracken Co 7#Nicholas Co 2#Christian 3 4515 5#Hancock#Butler Co#Green Co 1#Mason#Belfry 4#Greenup Co#Casey Co 2#Boyle Co
Wave 3

Iowa coach expresses doubt over Ava Jones’ basketball future

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a story published in The Gazette, a newspaper in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, University of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder said it was doubtful Nickerson’s Ava Jones plays basketball again. Ava was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while walking this summer in Louisville.
IOWA CITY, IA
WHAS11

Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike man charged with attacking woman in Louisville hotel room

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been arrested on charges related to an attack in a Louisville hotel room last month. Nicholas Vogelsang, 40, of Pikeville, is charged in Jefferson County with felony counts of unlawful imprisonment and strangulation, as well as misdemeanor counts of assault and terroristic threatening.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman killed in crash on Dixie Highway in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, Monday evening. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:47 p.m. on Dixie Highway in Meade County. Investigators believe Saffire Doss, 35, of Louisville, was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dragon King's Daughter expands into new location on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Bardstown Road sushi restaurant moved down the street and expanded. Dragon King's Daughter opened in this new location Friday in the former Cafe Mimosa location just south of Eastern Parkway. The restaurant was in its old spot in the Highlands — near Grinstead Drive...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man stops traffic in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incident that had stopped traffic for a few hours on Dixie Highway has ended. According to Louisville Metro Police, there was a situation at the 1400 block of Dixie Highway around 6 p.m. Friday in the Park Hill neighborhood. Officers were originally responding to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy