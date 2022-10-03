Read full article on original website
US senators talk issues at local union headquarters
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sen. Sherrod Brown came to stump for members of the Democratic Party on Thursday. Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey was also in attendance. About 100 people came to hear candidates speak at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66 building. Topics ranged from abortion, the...
Judge to decide next steps on Ohio 'heartbeat' abortion ban
A judge in Ohio hears arguments Friday on whether to extend a block on Ohio's law banning virtually all abortions on a more permanent basis
Many Americans Know Little about Updated COVID Boosters
This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. See the full archive. This Week’s Top Story Awareness of Boosters ‘Relatively Modest’ The latest Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey finds awareness of the updated boosters is relatively modest, with about half of adults saying they’ve heard “a lot” (17%) or […]
Youngstown School Board selects new member
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown School Board Tuesday selected former superintendent Joe Meranto to be its newest member. Meranto retired last year after 50 years in education, 18 of them with the Youngstown City Schools. The vote to make Meranto a Youngstown School Board member was unanimous. He...
