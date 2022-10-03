ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Beyonce Shows Solange Love & Fenty Beauty Contest On TikTok

By Quicksilva Show With Dominique Da Diva
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34HiU5_0iKZ9d0100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rc4rz_0iKZ9d0100

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyonce Shows Solange Major Love After Composing for NYC Ballet

Sources say Beyonce and her mother Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson slipped into the auditorium while the lights were down in support of Solange. This event makes the ‘Cranes in the Sky’ songstress the only second Black woman in the New York City Ballet’s 74-year history to compose a score for the world-renowned company.

On Friday, Solange shared a gallery of images on her Instagram celebrating her big night.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Solange (@solangeknowles)

The following day, Beyonce shared a post honoring her sister and calling her ‘a visionary and one of one.’

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

“Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis.”

She’s right about that one. Solange is an unstoppable light of talent with limitless honors ahead of her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30nba5_0iKZ9d0100

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Fenty Beauty Looking for New “Fenty Face” in TikTok Contest

Fenty Beauty is launching its first-ever competition as they search for the next Fenty Beauty Fan in honor of the brand’s fifth anniversary.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty)

Fans of all shades, sizes and ages will have the chance wot work with the brand and be the next face of the Fenty Beauty Campaign.

All you have to do is follow @fentybeauty on TikTok, post a video showing your “beauty energy,” and use the hashtag #TheNextFentyFace and tag @fentybeauty.

In addition to being known as the next Fenty Face, the winner will get to travel to two major brand events which include flight, hotel, and more. The winner will also receive the latest Fenty Beauty launches for themselves and a friend, and fully stocked Fenty Beauty makeup line, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Fragrance for an entire year!

The Fenty Beauty site has all the deets! The competition ends Oct. 7th.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Tina Knowles
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Diva
EW.com

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel take till death do us part literally in new Shotgun Wedding trailer

Talk about a chaotic start to happily ever after. At first, the wedding of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) looks like it's on track to be a dreamy, albeit slightly quirky ceremony in the trailer for the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The dress has been picked, the seating chart set, and all of the guests are present — including eccentric future in-laws (Jennifer Coolidge) and Darcy's ex (Lenny Kravitz), who makes a bold entrance via helicopter during dinner.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy