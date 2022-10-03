Read full article on original website
2022 Washougal Studio Arts Tour Holiday Market to be held Nov. 12-13
WASHOUGAL – Washougal area artists are opening their studio doors to offer a fascinating and art-filled holiday market for the whole family. The 2022 Washougal Studio Artists Tour Holiday Market, to be held Nov. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, will include five stops and features 15 local artists representing a vast array of creative works and mediums.
Candidates for state representative, 17th District position 2, participate in League of Women Voters candidate forum
Democrat Joe Kear and Republican Paul Harris are vying for the seat in the Washington State Legislature in the Nov. 8 general election. The candidates for state representative, 17th District, position 2 in the Nov. 8 general election took part in a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County Monday at the Camas Public Library.
Northeast Cedar Creek Road to close on Oct. 12 for emergency culvert replacement
Drivers must choose an alternate route during the closure and follow posted detour signage. VANCOUVER – The 2800 block of Northeast Cedar Creek Road, near the intersection with Horton Road, will be closed Oct. 12 for emergency repairs. The road will be closed to traffic for 12 hours or less but may be extended. The closure is needed to safely repair a culvert, which is a large pipe that allows a stream to pass under a road. The existing culvert is in danger of failing, which would cause the road to wash out. The closure will allow for excavation of the road, replacement of the failing culvert and reconstruction.
Letter: ‘With Washington state back on track, the effort will set an example for the rest of the country’
Vancouver resident David Collier offers support for Jeremy Baker in the race for state representative in the 49th District. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. One-issue-voters must look around at...
City manager submits recommended 2023-2024 biennial budget to Vancouver City Council
VANCOUVER – Vancouver City Manager Eric Holmes has submitted his recommended biennial budget for 2023-24 to the City Council. “The projects and priorities included in the recommended budget will help propel Vancouver toward becoming a safer, healthier, more resilient, equitable and inclusive community for all,” said City Manager Eric Holmes.
Girls Run the World in Ridgefield School District
Girls Run the World doesn’t require that participants run, but they do have to keep moving. Twice a week after school, the View Ridge Middle School track fills with girls walking, jogging, and running toward achieving their personal goals. The now-familiar scene is part of Ridgefield School District’s community education class, “Girls Run the World.” Teacher Anja Felton designed the class to empower girls by helping them build confidence and strength — both mentally and physically.
Vancouver City Council passes ordinance addressing fossil fuels
VANCOUVER – On Monday, members of the Vancouver City Council voted unanimously to approve changes to the city’s fossil fuel code. The ordinance — which supports two of the city’s policy priorities, addressing climate change and equity — seeks to protect and enhance public health and safety, environment, and foster a transition to cleaner fuels in alignment with the city’s Climate Action goals.
Vancouver Public Schools provides message to community about voyeurism incident at Alki Middle School
Suspected employee, who had access to multiple buildings, has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the Vancouver School District issued a statement about Wednesday’s report of a voyeurism incident at Alki Middle School. Here is the statement:. Yesterday, Vancouver Public Schools...
Rural home engulfed by flames before fire department arrival
The American Red Cross was dispatched to the scene to assist three adults who were displaced by the fire. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews were dispatched Thursday (Oct. 6) at 12:30 a.m. to a residential structure fire at 3012 NW Eddy Rock Road in La Center. The reporting caller indicated that “the whole house is engulfed in fire.’’
High school football Week 6: Mountain View, Prairie desperate for league win
Thunder and Falcons play each other in crucial 3A GSHL battle. The Mountain View Thunder and Prairie Falcons have to feel like they are in survival mode. They take on each other tonight in Battle Ground in a key Class 3A Greater St. Helens League game. Both teams are 0-1...
Washougal football: Strong bond keeps Panthers in first place
WASHOUGAL — It is a battle on every single play. Five offensive linemen against a massive defensive front and linebackers. The winner of that battle wins the play. Win enough of those battles, and people tend to take notice. The Washougal Panthers are battle-tested, led by junior Jose Alvarez-Cruze...
