Drivers must choose an alternate route during the closure and follow posted detour signage. VANCOUVER – The 2800 block of Northeast Cedar Creek Road, near the intersection with Horton Road, will be closed Oct. 12 for emergency repairs. The road will be closed to traffic for 12 hours or less but may be extended. The closure is needed to safely repair a culvert, which is a large pipe that allows a stream to pass under a road. The existing culvert is in danger of failing, which would cause the road to wash out. The closure will allow for excavation of the road, replacement of the failing culvert and reconstruction.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO