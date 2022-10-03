Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian deaths: Most people died by drowning, report shows
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It'll likely be many days and weeks before the number of deaths from Hurricane Ian becomes final, though two things are becoming increasingly certain: The major hurricane ranks among Florida's deadliest disasters, and water-related deaths may end up being the No. 1 killer. President Joe...
Medical examiner: Number of deaths rise to 94 in wake of Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — As relief and recovery efforts continue after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida last week, the number of deaths continues to rise across the state. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There...
Florida hit with 'massive' coral reef bleaching
FLORIDA, USA — While Florida is full of beautiful beaches, some people may not know what exactly is happening underneath the water. The Miami Herald reports coral reefs found around Florida are experiencing the "first widespread, mass bleaching event" in seven years, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Coral Reef Watch Coordinator Derek Manzello.
Disaster relief nonprofit commits to yearlong volunteer program in southwest Florida
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A nonprofit organization is putting in the work to help southwest Florida recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ian ravaged the coast. All Hands and Hearts, an international disaster relief nonprofit, has committed to a yearlong volunteer program in southwest Florida, working around the clock to conduct relief efforts throughout the region. Tasks include "gathering and disseminating critical supplies to displaced residents, home mucking and gutting and salvaging, removing debris and felling downed trees," the nonprofit says.
First Lady Casey DeSantis partners with Tervis for tumbler to benefit Hurricane Ian relief
VENICE, Fla. — First Lady Casey DeSantis has partnered with a Sarasota County-based company to create a unique way to support Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian: a special edition Tervis Tumbler. On Friday morning, the first lady visited the drinkware company's headquarters in North Venice to launch the "Together...
Could a hurricane kick off or worsen red tide? It's possible, here's why
TAMPA, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian blew through Florida last week, photos of "shedding" rainwater have gone viral on the internet — but even with it being cool, it poses a possible threat. The amount of rain from Ian pushed rivers past their limits which is now slowly...
Blood donations needed in wake of Hurricane Ian
OneBlood had to send extra supplies to southwest Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. Now they need to make up for the shortage.
This Week in Politics: DeSantis, Biden set politics aside in Ian's aftermath; recent polls shows gap between Crist, DeSantis
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This week in politics…just one month before the midterms, President Joe Biden, a Democrat and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican found common ground while surveying hurricane-ravaged southwest Florida. Biden said DeSantis’ response to Hurricane Ian has been “remarkable.”. “We have very...
