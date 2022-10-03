ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

10NEWS

Hurricane Ian deaths: Most people died by drowning, report shows

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It'll likely be many days and weeks before the number of deaths from Hurricane Ian becomes final, though two things are becoming increasingly certain: The major hurricane ranks among Florida's deadliest disasters, and water-related deaths may end up being the No. 1 killer. President Joe...
10NEWS

Medical examiner: Number of deaths rise to 94 in wake of Hurricane Ian

FLORIDA, USA — As relief and recovery efforts continue after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida last week, the number of deaths continues to rise across the state. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There...
10NEWS

Florida hit with 'massive' coral reef bleaching

FLORIDA, USA — While Florida is full of beautiful beaches, some people may not know what exactly is happening underneath the water. The Miami Herald reports coral reefs found around Florida are experiencing the "first widespread, mass bleaching event" in seven years, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Coral Reef Watch Coordinator Derek Manzello.
10NEWS

Disaster relief nonprofit commits to yearlong volunteer program in southwest Florida

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A nonprofit organization is putting in the work to help southwest Florida recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ian ravaged the coast. All Hands and Hearts, an international disaster relief nonprofit, has committed to a yearlong volunteer program in southwest Florida, working around the clock to conduct relief efforts throughout the region. Tasks include "gathering and disseminating critical supplies to displaced residents, home mucking and gutting and salvaging, removing debris and felling downed trees," the nonprofit says.
10NEWS

This Week in Politics: DeSantis, Biden set politics aside in Ian's aftermath; recent polls shows gap between Crist, DeSantis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This week in politics…just one month before the midterms, President Joe Biden, a Democrat and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican found common ground while surveying hurricane-ravaged southwest Florida. Biden said DeSantis’ response to Hurricane Ian has been “remarkable.”. “We have very...
10NEWS

10 Tampa Bay This Evening

From urgent news alerts to deeper dives and sharper insights, get informed about what's happening around Tampa Bay. Plus, our team has the latest weather and sports.
