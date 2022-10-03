ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 24

Streeter
5d ago

once a criminal you don't deserve gender confirmation surgery unless you pay out of your own pocket and pay for aftercare too....that should never come back to taxpayers

Reply
33
Ron Jenkins
5d ago

Well if they have rights in prison after a felony, then everybody should have rights and felons should be able to get their gun rights back if they didn't use any weapons when they got their felony!!!!

Reply(1)
27
Noelle Nicula
4d ago

why in the hell would the judge rule that? I'm not against people wanting to be who they feel they are inside. But as a prison inmate, an elective surgery is not the responsibility of the medical jail system. next thing you know, someone is going to demand a nose job, new boobs, or a face-lift. It IS their responsibility to care for someone who is ill or injured. I'm dumbfounded that this judge ruled in their favor.

Reply
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Society
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
The Associated Press

Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986. The Associated Press generally does not name people who have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly. Edens has spoken out about the assault and recently wrote on social media that she received a voicemail in August from the state’s Victim Information and Notification Service telling her of his impending release. “I have been slowly processing the reality of it all,” she wrote.
PORTLAND, OR
KOOL 96.5

Should Idaho Lawmakers Make This Illegal?

First and foremost, I am not a lawmaker. I cannot change the law, I cannot implement laws, and I'm likely the last person who would ever have any influence over lawmakers whatsoever. I mean, I wrote about cannibalistic dwarves living in the mountains for goodness sake. All of that being said, I was shocked to learn that there is absolutely no law on wearing a helmet when operating a motorcycle in Idaho. Here's an excerpt from the official website Idaho legislature site:
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

In Total Plot Twist, Lori Vallow Daybell’s Trial Now Vacated

Breaking news this evening from an Idaho courtroom once again has national attention on our state and the case of Lori Vallow Daybell. Where do we even begin with this case that has consumed crime junkies and really broken the hearts of many for so long now? It goes back to the fall of 2019, when children JJ and Tylee went missing. After a welfare check by police in Rexburg, Idaho as requested by the children's grandmother-- it became clear that something was going on. The investigation went on for months as police found various evidence such as a storage locker full of the children's toys and clothes, and more. It did not take long for the general public to become consumed with the case.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender Men#Gender Dysphoria#Racism
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Mayor Finally Comes Clean On Police Chief’s Dismissal

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean met with a few Boise media outlets today to explain her decision to relieve former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee of his duties. We had called on the mayor to appear in an open forum, allowing every media outlet to ask questions. The selected few media elites will be the only ones allowed access to the mayor.
BOISE, ID
Elko Daily Free Press

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
WELLS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
Idaho Capital Sun

Gov. Little says most Idahoans should receive special session rebate checks by Thanksgiving

Idaho Gov. Brad Little says Idahoans who filed their taxes on time should expect to see special session tax rebate checks by Thanksgiving. On Friday, Little told the Sun the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million so far. The rebate checks were approved during the Sept. 1 special session of the Idaho […] The post Gov. Little says most Idahoans should receive special session rebate checks by Thanksgiving appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Mountain Home Police Chief on paid administrative leave

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain Home Police Chief, Scott Conner has been placed on paid administrative leave, which has been confirmed by the Mayor of Mountain Home, Rich Sykes. Mayor Sykes confirms this was directed by the city attorney and Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP) and has declined...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Wolf Packs Aren’t Budging

So much for trying to cull the packs. Remember when Idaho legislators and Governor Brad Little moved to reduce the number of wolves in the state by 90 percent? The best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go astray. There’s no change in the population. The few wolves that have been killed are replaced by new pups. Wolves appear to like procreating. The director of Idaho Fish and Game briefed a legislative committee and estimates there are 1,250 wolves in the state.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise man in custody after domestic dispute, evading police officers

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police apprehended a suspect after responding to a domestic dispute in northeast Boise Friday night. According to Haley Kramer, PIO for the Boise Police Department (BPD), police responded to a report of a domestic dispute just before 6 p.m., in the 3000 block of 34th Street. Before police arrived, the male suspect was picked up by a driver in a while vehicle.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

I Kinda Love of Some of Idaho’s “Worst” Baby Names – LOL

Blogger Jessie Morningstar had a 10-year thing for names. Baby names, to be exact. From 2007 to 2017, the former Rexburg resident maintained an annual list of Idaho baby names on her blog, Bloggity Blog. But Morningstar wasn't documenting every name. Nope. She had an agenda. In a world gone basic with mainstream and trendy baby names, Morningstar zeroed in on the worst of worst.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy