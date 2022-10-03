Read full article on original website
Halloween, Harbor Hop And Much More In October At Lake Of The Ozarks!
October is here and so are the wonders of fall! With cooler weather and quieter waters, there's so much to do at Lake of the Ozarks as the leaves change! From Fall Harbor Hop to Fall Festivals, Lake of the Ozarks is perfect in October!. Plan your days at the...
Bicycle skills park opens this weekend at the Lake, with eyes on expansion
A new multi-use trail system is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks, one step at a time. The multi-stage project kicks off this weekend with the grand opening of its Magic Dragon Bicycle Skills Park. The grand opening of the 70-mile park is scheduled for Sunday, October 9 from 2 to 5 p.m. The entrance to the park is located near Tri-County YMCA on Airport Road.
Lake Breeze Terrace Hosts Picturesque Sunset Weddings On Lake Of The Ozarks
Many couples dream of a picturesque wedding at Lake of the Ozarks. But finding the perfect venue for that special day can be difficult and time-consuming. Lake Breeze Terrace has been providing couples with a gorgeous outdoor wedding space while also helping them enjoy a seamless planning process, for years.
Get your scuba gear ready for…Missouri? (LISTEN)
Imagine exploring a hole in Missouri covered in water that is as big as the Houston Astrodome? Become a deep earth explorer right here in Missouri. Grab your friends (and your scuba gear) and head to Bonne Terre Mine, the world’s largest fresh water dive resort. Water conditions remain constant with over 100 foot visibility. If diving is not your thing, you can take the dry tour or hop in a boat.
New Budweiser Clydesdale foals exploring their Missouri home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch announces the birth of two of the newest Budweiser Clydesdale foals at Warm Springs Ranch. A colt and a filly are now exploring the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. The ranch is open to the public, and they would love for guests to stop...
Suits For Soldiers Lake Of The Ozarks! Lake Area Event Helps Veterans Look Sharp
Suits for Soldiers Lake Of The Ozarks, an annual event that provides military veterans with high-quality suits, is celebrating its third year at Lake of the Ozarks, and co-founders Jeanne Rackers and Paula Nienhueser want to give back to veterans and active military more this year than ever before. “It’s...
Drought conditions continue to expand in Missouri, conditions in the Green Hills Region remain constant
Drought conditions continue to expand in Missouri, however, this week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map shows conditions in the Green Hills area have remained virtually the same as last week. This week’s map was released Thursday morning, October 6th, and is based on conditions as of the morning of October 4th.
The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldest
Burfordville Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest covered wooden bridge in Missouri is located in Burfordville off of State Highway HH which is off of Missouri Route 34. It’s seven miles west of Jackson, Missouri. You can walk across the bridge, but it’s no longer considered passable for vehicles.
Bass Pro Responds To Complaints Surrounding Garth Brooks Concerts
(KTTS News) — Bass Pro Shops is apologizing to Garth Brooks fans who had problems getting to the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena concerts last weekend. It comes after many fans complained about traffic and other issues surrounding the shows. KY3 says Bass Pro hired an outside contractor, ASM Global,...
Fans demand refunds following Missouri Garth Brooks concert
RIDGEDALE, Mo. – After many fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic before the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, they decided to turn around and go home. “We left Kansas City around noon. We got into the Branson area about 4:00 p.m.,” Michelle Boucher said. She bought tickets for the concert Friday night. “It […]
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
Doe Run Company Looks to Expand Lead Mine Operations in Southeast Missouri
(Viburnum) The Doe Run Mining Company wants to expand their existing mining operations in two southeast Missouri counties. Louie Seiberlich says the window is now open for public comment on the matter.
The Largest and Oldest Flea Market in Missouri is a Short Drive
Going to garage sales and finding treasures is always fun, but there is something about a flea market that is special. One of the largest and oldest flea markets is a short drive from the Tri-States. Welcome to the Rutledge Flea Market, one of the bests that I have been...
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
Haunted Cemeteries In Missouri? These Six Aren’t For The Faint Of Heart
As we are now in the month of October, and Halloween is only a few weeks away, it seems time to start thinking about creepy and spooky things. Things that can put a scare into us. Haunted things. Like a cemetery. They can be a little scary and creepy anyway, but apparently we have 6 cemeteries in Missouri that have stories that make them haunted. Lets go through them.
56th Apple Butter Makin' Days
Now just two days away, Mt. Vernon’s showcase fall festival Apple Butter Makin’ Days is upon us. The three-day affair is sure to be a monster with picture-perfect weather expected and the usual line up of food, entertainment and fun. Friday offerings include a morning slate chock full...
How many meteorites have been found in Missouri?
Since 1839, 24 meteorites have been found in the state of Missouri.
Snow before you Know
Each year prior to the onset of snowy weather, the Missouri Department of Transportation holds a winter operations drill to test equipment and employees. The winter operations drill will be held this month, according to Area Engineer Danny Roeger…. My Ozarks Online · Pb10032201roeger. The drill will allow...
