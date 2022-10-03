TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Triangle Fraternity has been recognized nationally with a $100,000 prize. During the fraternity’s national convention in Orlando, the RHIT chapter was given the first place prize in the Larry and Judy Garotoni Building Better Men Program. Chapter President Luke Dawdy said the money may be used in the chapter’s plans to build a new chapter house on campus. A total of 32 members currently live in the group’s campus house which opened in 1968. Officers are starting to meet with chapter alumni and Rose-Hulman officials about plans to construct a new house or make improvements to the current building.

