ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wamwamfm.com

The New Daviess County Sheriff App

The new Daviess County Sheriff App is up and running, keeping the community informed of any information that the department needs to get out. You can download the app for free on your Apple or Android phone. Just search for Daviess County Indiana Sheriff and add it to your list. Chief Deputy Steve Sturgis with the department says they are able to post a lot of information on the app…
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Kevin Welborn, 45, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Incest, 2 counts of Domestic Battery, Neglect of a Dependent, and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $250,000. Trevor Pinkston, 29, of Terre Haute, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Total...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
County
Daviess County, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Daviess County, IN
Society
Daviess County, IN
Education
WTHI

Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wevv.com

Semi crashes into restaurant in downtown Princeton

Authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, responded to the scene of a vehicle-vs-building crash on Tuesday. Shortly after 8 A.M, a semi-truck crashed into Susan Bobe's Pizza restaurant at the corner of Broadway and Main Street. According to a restaurant employee, a driver ran a red light at the intersection, which...
PRINCETON, IN
WTHI

Masks optional: Local hospital changes Covid-19 masking policy

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Masks will no longer be required at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. The change comes after the CDC updated its recommendation for masks in health care facilities. When communities have a low transmission level of Covid-19, they can choose to make wearing masks optional. If transmission...
VINCENNES, IN
hi99.com

Rose-Hulman fraternity wins national prize, recognition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Triangle Fraternity has been recognized nationally with a $100,000 prize. During the fraternity’s national convention in Orlando, the RHIT chapter was given the first place prize in the Larry and Judy Garotoni Building Better Men Program. Chapter President Luke Dawdy said the money may be used in the chapter’s plans to build a new chapter house on campus. A total of 32 members currently live in the group’s campus house which opened in 1968. Officers are starting to meet with chapter alumni and Rose-Hulman officials about plans to construct a new house or make improvements to the current building.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Racism#Weht#Racial Injustice#Racial Issues#Daviess Co
WTWO/WAWV

Good Samaritan Hospital drops mask mandate

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Good Samaritan Hospital announced they were updating their mask policy on Tuesday, allowing for optional masking in all of their facilities. The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidelines for healthcare facilities late last month. The hospital will continue to monitor COVID transmission rates in Knox […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Fall Festival King and Queen crowned

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Fall Festival has a new king and queen. Aiden Hauke and Emily Nurrenbern from Saint Philip Catholic school were crowned the winners at the 101st annual Fall Festival. The queen candidates and their escorts are 8th grade students selected by their peers through...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ECSD says “an old scam has reared its ugly head”

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) says an old scam has returned, and the scam involves claims that a loved one has been arrested and needs bail money. ECSD says some people in Edwards County have received calls from someone claiming to be a relative like a grandchild. Deputies say the […]
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
theseymourowl.com

Tragic accident claims Marcus Booker’s life

Marcus Booker, a member of the Seymour Owl family, died in a single-vehicle wreck Friday evening September 23 in far northeastern Jackson County, police reported to The Tribune. Marcus was born on September 3, 2006, in Columbus, Indiana, the son of Larry Montell and Brandy Lee Bragg Booker. The crash,...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street due to a crash. Princeton police say the crash involved a semi going into a building. A picture shared with us shows the building hit was Susan...
PRINCETON, IN
hi99.com

Officials offer update on $39 million jail project

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sullivan County Commissioner Robert Davis said he’s been keeping a close eye on the Sullivan County jail project. “It’s more money than I’ve every put my name to in my life and probably ever will again,” he said. Davis said progress on...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Shooting leaves 1 dead, and 2 injured after argument in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and several others seriously injured after police say a disagreement over property damage escalated to gunfire. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the overnight hours of Saturday, October 1. At approximately 1:51 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from a Clay […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy