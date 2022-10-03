Read full article on original website
wrul.com
Grayville Father Addresses Grayville School Board Over Alleged Strip Search of Student
Story courtesy of Hailey Winkleman for WROY/WRUL News. A special meeting was called by the Grayville Board of Education on Monday evening to discuss a recent incident at the high school. The meeting was promptly called to order at six o’clock, and the board called roll and welcomed visitors.
Can You Openly Drink Alcohol in Public During Evansville’s Fall Festival?
If you have ever attended the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival in Evansville and wondered if you can legally drink while you are out on Franklin Street, we've got the answer. Indiana Liquor Laws. Like most states, Indiana has a plethora of laws surrounding the sale, consumption, and transportation...
wamwamfm.com
The New Daviess County Sheriff App
The new Daviess County Sheriff App is up and running, keeping the community informed of any information that the department needs to get out. You can download the app for free on your Apple or Android phone. Just search for Daviess County Indiana Sheriff and add it to your list. Chief Deputy Steve Sturgis with the department says they are able to post a lot of information on the app…
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Kevin Welborn, 45, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Incest, 2 counts of Domestic Battery, Neglect of a Dependent, and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $250,000. Trevor Pinkston, 29, of Terre Haute, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Total...
WTHI
Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
wevv.com
Semi crashes into restaurant in downtown Princeton
Authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, responded to the scene of a vehicle-vs-building crash on Tuesday. Shortly after 8 A.M, a semi-truck crashed into Susan Bobe's Pizza restaurant at the corner of Broadway and Main Street. According to a restaurant employee, a driver ran a red light at the intersection, which...
WTHI
Masks optional: Local hospital changes Covid-19 masking policy
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Masks will no longer be required at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. The change comes after the CDC updated its recommendation for masks in health care facilities. When communities have a low transmission level of Covid-19, they can choose to make wearing masks optional. If transmission...
hi99.com
Rose-Hulman fraternity wins national prize, recognition
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Triangle Fraternity has been recognized nationally with a $100,000 prize. During the fraternity’s national convention in Orlando, the RHIT chapter was given the first place prize in the Larry and Judy Garotoni Building Better Men Program. Chapter President Luke Dawdy said the money may be used in the chapter’s plans to build a new chapter house on campus. A total of 32 members currently live in the group’s campus house which opened in 1968. Officers are starting to meet with chapter alumni and Rose-Hulman officials about plans to construct a new house or make improvements to the current building.
Good Samaritan Hospital drops mask mandate
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Good Samaritan Hospital announced they were updating their mask policy on Tuesday, allowing for optional masking in all of their facilities. The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidelines for healthcare facilities late last month. The hospital will continue to monitor COVID transmission rates in Knox […]
14news.com
Fall Festival King and Queen crowned
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Fall Festival has a new king and queen. Aiden Hauke and Emily Nurrenbern from Saint Philip Catholic school were crowned the winners at the 101st annual Fall Festival. The queen candidates and their escorts are 8th grade students selected by their peers through...
WTHI
Good samaritans give life-saving help to semi-driver involved in I-70 Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Tuesday morning crash that hurt one person. It happened around 8:00 on I-70 near the 23-mile-marker. That's in Clay County. Indiana State Police says 78-year-old Judith Minar from Brazil was trying to get onto the interstate when she sideswiped...
ECSD says “an old scam has reared its ugly head”
ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) says an old scam has returned, and the scam involves claims that a loved one has been arrested and needs bail money. ECSD says some people in Edwards County have received calls from someone claiming to be a relative like a grandchild. Deputies say the […]
theseymourowl.com
Tragic accident claims Marcus Booker’s life
Marcus Booker, a member of the Seymour Owl family, died in a single-vehicle wreck Friday evening September 23 in far northeastern Jackson County, police reported to The Tribune. Marcus was born on September 3, 2006, in Columbus, Indiana, the son of Larry Montell and Brandy Lee Bragg Booker. The crash,...
Ascension St. Vincent closing Bedford hospital, nine practice locations
According to two warn notices filed with the state of Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent is closing its Bedford hospital and nine practice locations across Bedford and Mitchell.
14news.com
Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street due to a crash. Princeton police say the crash involved a semi going into a building. A picture shared with us shows the building hit was Susan...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Historic home in southern Indiana hits the market for less than $50,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic southern Indiana home is hitting the market for less than $50,000. The Wilkins House in Campbellsburg, Indiana, is up for sale. The house is more than 2,000 square feet and was built in the 1850s. The first floor has a living room, dining room,...
hi99.com
Officials offer update on $39 million jail project
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sullivan County Commissioner Robert Davis said he’s been keeping a close eye on the Sullivan County jail project. “It’s more money than I’ve every put my name to in my life and probably ever will again,” he said. Davis said progress on...
Shooting leaves 1 dead, and 2 injured after argument in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and several others seriously injured after police say a disagreement over property damage escalated to gunfire. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the overnight hours of Saturday, October 1. At approximately 1:51 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from a Clay […]
bloomingtonian.com
Residents of homeless camp allege they were given 5 p.m. deadline to move or be arrested Tuesday
As activists from the Bloomington Homeless Coalition, and other local organizations hurried to move unhoused community members from a homeless camp Tuesday, several pulled up in Tesla electric cars to charge on the east side of the Fresh Thyme organic grocery store Tuesday on West Third Street. Unhoused residents living...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Investigators are still trying to find the person or persons responsible for several suspicious fires
Tips have been coming in to the Indiana arson hotline, but investigators are still trying to find the person or persons responsible for several suspicious fires in Sullivan County. Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office are looking into the leads, but so far, no arrests have been made in...
