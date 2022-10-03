ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 3

John Smith
5d ago

Give them time, they will do it. Once groups like this get their foot in the door, they will never stop taking away your freedom.

10TV

Judge to decide next steps on Ohio 'heartbeat' abortion ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A judge in Ohio was scheduled to hear arguments Friday on whether to extend a block on Ohio's law banning virtually all abortions on a more permanent basis. Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins previously decided to pause the law through Oct. 12, after it took effect in the wake of federal abortion protections being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.
OHIO STATE
10TV

DeWine, Whaley talk about education during non-debate forum

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Trailing in the polls in the race for Ohio governor, Democrat Nan Whaley continued to call out Gov. Mike DeWine for not agreeing to a debate on Thursday. "It is disrespectful not only to me but to voters," said Whaley during a gathering of news media.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Doug Evans ordered to pay $550K for illegal waste dumping

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says Newtown business owner Doug Evans who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites - dumping that may have polluted the Little Miami River – will now now pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and clean up his mess.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
CLEVELAND, OH
clayconews.com

Pierre, South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem Announces Intent to Combat Inflation Because "Tax Dollars Belong to the Taxpayers"

Pierre, S.D. - On Friday September 30th, 2022, Governor Kristi Noem Released the following statement about easing economic hardships in South Dakota. South Dakotans don’t ask much from their government. They just want the Freedom to live their lives and for the government to guarantee a level playing field with common sense rules for everyone to play by. As I travel our beautiful state, I hear from South Dakotans who are grateful for that Freedom. But many of them are struggling under the weight of inflation caused by President Biden’s extremist policies. They ask me what can be done to give them relief.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio 4-vehicle crash kills inmate and injures others

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University of Dayton was reported shortly after […]
DAYTON, OH
truecrimedaily

Ohio man accused of raping children he babysat

AKRON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury after allegedly raping children he babysat. According to a news release from the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, Timothy Luna was hired as a babysitter after posting his information to the website www.care.com, a site where families search for workers to provide childcare, eldercare, tutoring, and more.
10TV

Ohio mom gives birth in ambulance outside of home

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The birth of a northeastern Ohio girl is a story that will surely be shared for generations. Alyson Michael, a mother of three boys, knows the feeling of going into labor. That happened a little after 3 a.m. on Tuesday except this time, there was no time to get to the hospital.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
