Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
South Bend Violent Crimes Unit investigating overnight shots fired call
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An overnight shooting on the 200 block of Calvert St. left multiple houses and vehicles damaged around 3:30 A.M. Saturday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area in reference to a ShotSpotter notification, and while responding to that first call they responded another ShotsSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
WNDU
Appeals court deems force used by South Bend officer reasonable
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The fatal force used by a South Bend police officer has been found to be reasonable by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. Eric Logan was shot to death by Officer Ryan O’Neill in June 2019. Logan’s estate sought damages saying...
WNDU
Survivors of gun violence, domestic abuse honored Saturday in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A celebration for survivors was held Saturday, as the day marked one year since St. Joseph High School student Tyler Brown was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. It happened on the northwest side of South Bend in front...
WNDU
City of South Bend, FOP reach tentative agreement on police pay
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Next year could be the year that aggressive actions on police pay pays off in South Bend. The city has a new three-year contract with the FOP. “When we talk about a 20-percent, nearly a 20-percent increase in the pension base over three years, that’s aggressive when you compare it to what we’re able to do for our average workers. So, if you look at 2023 budget, for example, the non-bargaining employees are at a three percent standard raise,” said Mayor James Mueller at a mid-morning press conference.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to fire at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a South Bend home Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. Battalion Chief James Jones told 16 News Now on scene that the fire started in the garage with a car inside before spreading to the home.
WNDU
Warsaw officials working to address school bus stop concerns
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Warsaw are working to address a growing number of drivers illegally passing school buses. In Kosciusko County, there have been 73 stop-arm violations in the less than two months since school has been back in session. Our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw...
WNDU
EEE detected in horses in Kosciusko, LaGrange counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Department of Health officials are urging you to protect yourself from mosquito bites in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in multiple northern Indiana counties. As of Oct. 4, two horses in LaGrange County and one horse in Kosciusko County have tested positive...
WNDU
Elkhart Police attempting to identify theft, fraud suspects
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify three individuals as part of an investigation into theft/fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Pet Vet: Fire Safety for Pet Owners
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire safety is important for homes and families, and that awareness includes considering fire safety for your pets. Ahead of National Fire Prevention Week, our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to talk about tips to keep your home and pets safe.
WNDU
Bristol man sentenced to 2 years for torture of 10-year-old son’s support dog
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bristol man will serve time in prison for the torture of his 10-year-old son’s support dog. Uriah Kling was one of two men who assaulted the 6-month-old puppy in January. In September, Kling pleaded guilty to the torture of the animal, claiming he...
WNDU
South Bend man gets more than 8 years for bank robbery
The show is on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. 95 percent of lead service lines replaced in Benton Harbor. Crews have excavated 320 service lines over the past 30 days and replaced any lead or galvanized service lines with new copper pipe. One killed in South...
WNDU
Downtown South Bend gears up for October First Fridays
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, head to downtown South Bend. The city will be transformed into all things ‘fall’ for October’s First Fridays. This month’s theme is ‘Fall Frolic.’. Events will take place from 5 -9...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Addie and Ruger
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress and Todd Bontrager from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with a King German Shepherds siblings that are looking for a new home. Addie and Ruger are brother and sister who want to live together. Both are fun loving, high energy dogs that love to play.
WNDU
Berrien Springs Public Schools temporarily placed on lockdown, no students or staff endangered
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs Public Schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Friday. Officials with the school district say they went into perimeter lockdown because of a potential situation nearby. The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m., and all students and staff are safe. Officials say it was...
WNDU
I&M restores power in northwest Elkhart after hundreds of outages were reported
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power reported an outage near Elkhart High School Thursday afternoon that impacted hundreds of customers. At 2:30 p.m., more than 850 customers were impacted. That number has significantly dropped to less than 100 customers by 5 p.m. By 7:30 p.m., that number was in the single digits.
WNDU
10,000 and counting: Destiny Rescue continues to save children from trafficking
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Rotary Club of Goshen is hosting its second annual Freedom Walk to benefit Destiny Rescue’s mission to end child trafficking. The event will happen Saturday at Goshen High School’s Athletic Track from 8 am to 8 pm. Since they began keeping records in...
WNDU
South Bend Civic Theatre presents 'West Side Story'
Held in Central Park Saturday morning, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer isn't just a walk – it's a movement. Honoring survivors of gun violence, domestic abuse. A celebration for survivors was held on Saturday, as the day marked one year since St. Joseph High School student Tyler Brown was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
WNDU
95 percent of lead service lines replaced in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Benton Harbor has now replaced 95 percent of lead service lines. Crews have excavated 320 service lines over the past 30 days and replaced any lead or galvanized service lines with new copper pipe. They have about 200 left to complete. It’s...
WNDU
Freedom Walk raises $65,000 to help rescue kids from child trafficking
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Destiny Rescue and The Rotary Club of Goshen host its second annual Freedom Walk at the Goshen High School track to help end child trafficking. Destiny Rescue tells 16 News Now that they walk, so victims don’t have to. Destiny Rescue has rescued over 10,000...
Comments / 0