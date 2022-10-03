ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

South Bend Violent Crimes Unit investigating overnight shots fired call

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An overnight shooting on the 200 block of Calvert St. left multiple houses and vehicles damaged around 3:30 A.M. Saturday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area in reference to a ShotSpotter notification, and while responding to that first call they responded another ShotsSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City of South Bend, FOP reach tentative agreement on police pay

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Next year could be the year that aggressive actions on police pay pays off in South Bend. The city has a new three-year contract with the FOP. “When we talk about a 20-percent, nearly a 20-percent increase in the pension base over three years, that’s aggressive when you compare it to what we’re able to do for our average workers. So, if you look at 2023 budget, for example, the non-bargaining employees are at a three percent standard raise,” said Mayor James Mueller at a mid-morning press conference.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to fire at South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a South Bend home Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. Battalion Chief James Jones told 16 News Now on scene that the fire started in the garage with a car inside before spreading to the home.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Warsaw officials working to address school bus stop concerns

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Warsaw are working to address a growing number of drivers illegally passing school buses. In Kosciusko County, there have been 73 stop-arm violations in the less than two months since school has been back in session. Our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

EEE detected in horses in Kosciusko, LaGrange counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Department of Health officials are urging you to protect yourself from mosquito bites in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in multiple northern Indiana counties. As of Oct. 4, two horses in LaGrange County and one horse in Kosciusko County have tested positive...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Police attempting to identify theft, fraud suspects

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify three individuals as part of an investigation into theft/fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an...
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hygiene#Indiana State Police#Indiana Toll Road
WNDU

Pet Vet: Fire Safety for Pet Owners

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire safety is important for homes and families, and that awareness includes considering fire safety for your pets. Ahead of National Fire Prevention Week, our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to talk about tips to keep your home and pets safe.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend man gets more than 8 years for bank robbery

The show is on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. 95 percent of lead service lines replaced in Benton Harbor. Crews have excavated 320 service lines over the past 30 days and replaced any lead or galvanized service lines with new copper pipe. One killed in South...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Downtown South Bend gears up for October First Fridays

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, head to downtown South Bend. The city will be transformed into all things ‘fall’ for October’s First Fridays. This month’s theme is ‘Fall Frolic.’. Events will take place from 5 -9...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Addie and Ruger

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress and Todd Bontrager from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with a King German Shepherds siblings that are looking for a new home. Addie and Ruger are brother and sister who want to live together. Both are fun loving, high energy dogs that love to play.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

South Bend Civic Theatre presents 'West Side Story'

Held in Central Park Saturday morning, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer isn't just a walk – it's a movement. Honoring survivors of gun violence, domestic abuse. A celebration for survivors was held on Saturday, as the day marked one year since St. Joseph High School student Tyler Brown was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

95 percent of lead service lines replaced in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Benton Harbor has now replaced 95 percent of lead service lines. Crews have excavated 320 service lines over the past 30 days and replaced any lead or galvanized service lines with new copper pipe. They have about 200 left to complete. It’s...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy