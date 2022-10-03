SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Next year could be the year that aggressive actions on police pay pays off in South Bend. The city has a new three-year contract with the FOP. “When we talk about a 20-percent, nearly a 20-percent increase in the pension base over three years, that’s aggressive when you compare it to what we’re able to do for our average workers. So, if you look at 2023 budget, for example, the non-bargaining employees are at a three percent standard raise,” said Mayor James Mueller at a mid-morning press conference.

