Patient-reported outcome measures in cardiovascular disease have limited validation of psychometric properties

Lower back pain that radiates down the sciatic nerve is a common complaint seen by primary care physicians. This piece intends to provide medical professionals with more information to aid in diagnosing and treating low back pain that radiates down the sciatic nerve. Family doctors need up-to-date information on how to treat sciatica. In this article, researchers looked at the research done on sciatica so far. An extensive literature search was conducted in PubMed, with diagnostic and definition criteria, warning signs, and treatment options serving as the primary search parameters. In addition, they have used their clinical expertise to propose a framework that can be used to assess and treat sciatica in a primary care setting. Sciatica symptoms can be identified through a thorough patient history and physical examination. While X-ray and MRI testing help diagnose lumbar instability and herniated discs, they are not always necessary at first. Physical therapy, pain medication, and surgery are all part of the treatment process. Medications like analgesics, anticonvulsants, and muscle relaxants are used to treat pain. Injections into the epidural space and the use of radiofrequency energy are examples of more aggressive treatments.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO