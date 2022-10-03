Patient-reported outcome measures in cardiovascular disease have limited validation of psychometric properties

Read full article on original website
verywellhealth.com
Synthroid (Levothyroxine) - Oral
Synthroid (levothyroxine) is the first-line treatment for an underactive thyroid condition called hypothyroidism. In hypothyroidism, the thyroid gland—a small butterfly-shaped organ in the neck—does not make enough of the naturally occurring thyroid hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). When this happens, the pituitary gland in the brain makes more thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) to tell the thyroid to produce more T4 and T3.
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for spinal arthritis?
Spinal arthritis is inflammation of the joints that make up the spine. This condition can cause pain and discomfort. Many types of medication are available that may help decrease pain and increase mobility. Arthritis is a group of conditions that affect the joints. In spinal arthritis, the facet and sacroiliac...
MedicalXpress
Study shows birth weight could help identify children at higher risk of psychological issues
New research from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has found that babies with larger birth weights tend to have fewer mental health and behavioral issues in childhood and adolescence. These findings could help to identify and support children at greater risk of developing psychological problems. The study, published...
MedicalXpress
Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients' health records
An automated process that combines natural language processing and machine learning identified people who inject drugs (PWID) in electronic health records more quickly and accurately than current methods that rely on manual record reviews. Currently, people who inject drugs are identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes that are...
Ars Technica
Walmart, CVS face trial for putting sham homeopathic products next to real meds
Pharmacy giants CVS and Walmart will have to face trials over claims that placing ineffective homeopathic products alongside legitimate over-the-counter medicines on store shelves deceives consumers into thinking that the pseudoscientific products are akin to evidence-based, Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs. Further Reading. The claims come from the nonprofit organization...
UnitedHealth completes Change Healthcare merger after court rejected DOJ challenge
UnitedHealth Group announced in a statement Monday it has completed its multi billion-dollar merger with health care technology company Change Healthcare.
News-Medical.net
Orthopedic surgery patients can recover just as well without using opioid-based painkillers
Patients can recover from orthopedic surgery just as well without using opioid-based painkillers, says a McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Study results showed that by prescribing a combination of three non-opioid painkillers to patients, researchers successfully reduced...
Urgent warning to anyone who smokes over heightened risk as weather changes
SMOKING significantly increases the chances of developing several deadly illnesses, a new study has revealed. US researcher have discovered those who smoke cigarettes are 48 per cent more likely to develop respiratory illnesses like Covid, than those who don't smoke. Similarly, those who light up are 12 per cent more...
MedicalXpress
beckerspayer.com
Rates of Medicare Advantage turnover may be higher than previously thought: Study
Around 16 percent of Medicare Advantage enrollees switch insurance after one year of enrollment, a new study in the American Journal of Managed Care found. Using CMS data, researchers from Harvard University and the University of Michigan tracked new Medicare Advantage enrollees from 2012 to 2017. Nearly half of Medicare Advantage enrollees switched insurers by their fifth year of enrollment, the study, published Oct. 4, found.
verywellhealth.com
How to Identify & Treat an Itchy Kidney Disease Rash
The kidneys filter blood by removing waste and excess water. They keep a delicate balance of minerals in the body while also releasing hormones and managing blood pressure. With chronic kidney disease (CKD), kidney function declines. The main causes of CKD are diabetes and high blood pressure. Other causes include infections, polycystic kidney disease, and lupus.
verywellhealth.com
Can Tingling in the Hands and Feet Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
Tingling in the hands and feet—a condition known as peripheral neuropathy—is a complication that can develop in people with diabetes. Usually, this condition develops over time as a result of high or uncontrolled blood sugar levels. In this article, you will learn what other conditions can lead to...
Psychiatric Times
Assessment of Individuals With Older Age Bipolar Disorder
Between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%. How can you best assess for this condition?. The DSM-5 describes bipolar disorder (BD) as a condition that is characterized by recurrent and/or cyclical episodes of mania or hypomania and depression.1 In the DSM-5, there are 2 subtypes of BD: bipolar I disorder (BD-I) and bipolar II disorder (BD-II). A diagnosis of BD-I is established if an individual experiences at least 1 manic episode with additional major depressive and/or hypomanic episodes. Individuals are diagnosed with BD-II if they experience at least 1 hypomanic episode and at least 1 major depressive episode without any manic episodes. Although BD is not as common among older adults as it is among younger adults, available evidence indicates that the total number of older adults with BD is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades.2,3 It has been observed that between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%.4.
aao.org
Potential Breakthrough Treatment for a Leading Cause of Blindness
Promising results reported for what may be the first treatment for advanced form of age-related macular degeneration. There is currently no treatment for geographic atrophy, the advanced “dry” form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of vision loss among people age 65 and older. But that may change in the next couple of months. A new drug has shown it can slow the progression of this devastating eye condition. The researchers say the U.S. FDA could approve the new drug as early as late November of this year. The latest data was presented today at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
Healthline
What to Know About Opioids and Their Effects
Opioids, also called narcotics, are a class of drugs that work to relieve pain. Any opioid use can sometimes cause unwanted side effects, including nausea, constipation, drowsiness, confusion, and slowed breathing. You may have a higher risk of side effects if you:. take them more frequently or for a longer...
MedicalXpress
New tool helps primary care providers address chronic pain and opioid prescribing
The Chronic Pain OneSheet, a clinical decision support tool developed by the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, is now available for all primary care providers this month at Eskenazi Health. Designed to help primary care providers treat patients with chronic pain, OneSheet aggregates all relevant pain-related...
studyfinds.org
People with early onset dementia 7 times more likely to die from suicide
LONDON — People diagnosed with early onset dementia are up to seven times more likely to take their own life, a new study warns. The study of more than 590,000 patients in the United Kingdom found an increased risk of suicide connected to dementia among patients developing the condition before the age of 65. Researchers also found a rise in suicide risk among patients receiving a dementia diagnosis within the previous three months.
physiciansweekly.com
Sciatica. The Management of Family Physicians
Lower back pain that radiates down the sciatic nerve is a common complaint seen by primary care physicians. This piece intends to provide medical professionals with more information to aid in diagnosing and treating low back pain that radiates down the sciatic nerve. Family doctors need up-to-date information on how to treat sciatica. In this article, researchers looked at the research done on sciatica so far. An extensive literature search was conducted in PubMed, with diagnostic and definition criteria, warning signs, and treatment options serving as the primary search parameters. In addition, they have used their clinical expertise to propose a framework that can be used to assess and treat sciatica in a primary care setting. Sciatica symptoms can be identified through a thorough patient history and physical examination. While X-ray and MRI testing help diagnose lumbar instability and herniated discs, they are not always necessary at first. Physical therapy, pain medication, and surgery are all part of the treatment process. Medications like analgesics, anticonvulsants, and muscle relaxants are used to treat pain. Injections into the epidural space and the use of radiofrequency energy are examples of more aggressive treatments.
scitechdaily.com
Bad Dental Health Linked to a Greater Risk of Dementia
New research indicates tooth loss and poor periodontal health could raise the risk of both cognitive decline and dementia. According to a review of all relevant studies in the medical literature, having poor periodontal health and losing teeth may raise your chance of developing dementia and cognitive decline. 47 studies...
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Advantage plans sending skilled-nursing patients home too soon, advocates say
Providers, nursing home representatives and advocates for patients say Medicare Advantage plans are sending enrollees home from skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers before they are healthy enough to leave, according to an Oct. 3 Kaiser Health News and Fortune report. Medicare Advantage plans are paid a monthly fee for each...
