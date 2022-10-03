Power Women: The fight against domestic violence

October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, with one central Arkansas organization empowering victims of domestic violence.

Little Rock Power Woman Claire Brown and Women’s Own Worth founder and president Jajuan Archer stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about rising above the waves of abuse that victims are forced to endure.

The women talked about how many people are affected by domestic violence in the state each month, what Women’s Own Worth does to help and how more women can feel empowered to end domestic violence in their own lives and in the community around them.

For more from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org .

