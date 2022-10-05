Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/08 – Linda Henry
Linda Henry of Salem, Illinois, passed away suddenly on the morning of Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Linda was the proud mother of Ross and Robin Henry. She considered Kendra Tucker Henry her daughter as well. Linda’s grandchildren Trevas, Riece, Sophia, and Grace were the light of her life. She enjoyed...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/09 – Joyce ‘Nanny’ Weed
Joyce “Nanny” Weed, 89, of Centralia, entered Heaven’s Gates on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born July 9, 1933, in Mayfield, Kentucky, the daughter of Vernie Gregory and Gay (Crider) Gregory. Joyce is survived by her daughter: Gayla Tippit of Centralia; two...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/09 – Shelby Pollard Lowery
Shelby Pollard Lowery, age 84 of Salem, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Doctors Nursing and Rehabilitation in Salem. Shelby was born on December 26, 1937, in Marion County, the daughter of Buran and Delores (Burkett) Fogerson. She married Richard Pollard and they later divorced, she then married William Lowery and who preceded her in death.
southernillinoisnow.com
Jr Bobcats Soccer With A Busy Weekend
Salem Soccer’s 1st/2nd grade team will travel to Germantown this morning at 9am. The 3rd/4th grade girls will head to Breese for an 11:40 game. The 5th/6th grade boys will play in New Baden at 2:20. On Sunday the 3rd/4th grade boys will host Breese at noon. The 5th/6th...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Celebrates Manufacturing Month
The Centralia Chamber of Commerce, the City of Centralia, and Kaskaskia College combined efforts Thursday night to celebrate Manufacturing Month and to emphasize the need for more workers in the heavy industrial trades. The event was held at Kaskaskia College’s Crisp Technology Center where the college’s training classes were on display.
southernillinoisnow.com
SIJHSAA State Titles Played For Today
The SIJHSAA State Baseball and Softball Trophy games will be played today. In Class L at Centralia, the baseball finals will see O’Fallon Fulton and Harrisburg after Millstadt and DuQuoin play for 3rd. In softball, Carterville and Marion play for the championship with DuQuoin and Mt Carmel playing for 3rd.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Honor Seniors Today At FCC Versus Newton
The Salem Wildcats soccer team will honor their 3 seniors today when they host Newton. Haden Irvin, Andrew Tate and Daniyal Islam will play their final regular season game at home. Salem will host the opening round of the regionals on Saturday when Wesclin comes to FCC Field. Game time today against Newton at 4:30 as Salem enters at 9-7-and-2.
southernillinoisnow.com
Unmarked Trail Leads To Confusion At Pinckneyville Invitational
A different approach today for the CORLHS Silver Stallions XC teams at The Pinckneyville Invitational at Lake Sallateeska. For The Boys #1 runner Elijah Gegory was out due to sickness, so we decided to run 4 boys in the JV race. Unfortunately due to the course not being marked well the top 7-10 runners in the race ran an extra loop amounting to at least an extra 0.5mi in the race.
IN THIS ARTICLE
southernillinoisnow.com
NC Falls In NTC Semifinals
The NTC Tournament continued with semifinals yesterday. North Clay fell at Altamont 4-2 as the Indians plated 3 in the 3rd for their big output. For North Clay, Ian Jones and Jesse Weidner drove in runs, Ayden Jones singled along with Cayden Craig and Daniel Warren. Craig worked 6 innings on the mound allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, 3 earned, with 2 strikeouts.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 28-year-old Deandre Downey of East 14th in Centralia on two felony counts of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Venters of North Cherry in Centralia for felony retail theft. He was also taken to the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Kaskaskia College honors two industries with Business and Industry Partnership Awards
Kaskaskia College has honored two industries with Business and Industry Partnership Awards for their work with the college on training programs. Auto part manufacturer Groupo Antolin of Nashville won the 2022 award and food manufacturer Con Agra of Centralia the 2020 award delayed by COVID-19. KC Dean of Workforce Engagement...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 8th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 21-year-old Salem man Friday night on two counts of domestic battery. Michael Farrar of South Washington was taken into custody at his home and taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 21-year-old Robert Gott of North Trenary in Salem on a Marion County failure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southernillinoisnow.com
Three face new charges in Marion County Court
A 23-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with felony theft for allegedly having possession of bicycles belonging to One Hope United valued at more than $500. Michael Foutch of East 11th has also been charged with a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property for allegedly cutting a chain from a lock holding the bicycles. Bond for Foutch was set at $7,500. If released he was ordered to have no contact with One Hope United. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County reporting another COVID-19 related death
The Marion County Health Department is saddened to announce the death of a man in his 80s who was positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death. In the weekly COVID update, Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow said the man was not a long-term resident, was vaccinated but not up to date, and was hospitalized at the time of his death.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $100,000 for Centralia man charged with armed violence
Bond was set at $100,000 in Marion County Court on Friday for a 51-year-old Centralia man who was formally charged with a Class X offense of armed violence and three other felonies in the aftermath of a high-risk search warrant executed on his home. David Hopper of the 1000 block...
southernillinoisnow.com
Spokane, Washington man banned from Marion County as part of public indecency sentence
A 47-year-old Spokane, Washington man has been ordered not to come back to Marion County as part of his plea on a public indecency charge. Christopher Barker admitted to exposing himself in the campground area of Forbes State Park near Omega in a Thursday court hearing. He was also placed on two years conditional discharge and given credit for the 32 days he has spent in the Marion County Jail since his arrest. Barker will also have to pay a $900 fine and court costs.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man caught up in senior fraud case
The US Attorney has announced an effort to combat fraud against seniors in Southern Illinois and several recent convictions including a Centralia man. 64-year-old Danny Vaughn entered the plea agreement last week to a fraud charge. It was one of 15 charges included in a June 2020 indictment. The rest were dropped. Vaughn is scheduled to be sentenced on January 18th.
southernillinoisnow.com
Jefferson Fire implements burn ban
The Jefferson County Fire Protection District has implemented a burn ban through at least October 11th. Fire officials say the extremely dry weather has resulted in brush fires getting out of control in other nearby counties and they want to avoid the problem in their fire district. The burn bans...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man arrested after allegedly hitting Iuka man in the head with a bat
A 23-year-old Salem man is in the Marion County Jail for aggravated battery with a weapon and criminal damage to property. Salem Police say Matthew Whiting of the 200 block of West Warmoth allegedly struck a 28-year-old Iuka man twice in the head with a baseball bat outside his home. Police report the alleged victim had confronted Whiting after Whiting had allegedly struck and damaged his vehicle.
southernillinoisnow.com
US 50 half-mile east of Huey Road closed until next Monday
The Illinois Department of Transportation says US 50 a half-mile east of Huey Road in Clinton County will be closed to all traffic through Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. A detour directing motorists to Illinois 161 via Illinois 127 or US 50 will be posted. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to construction signage and watch for changing conditions, obey the posted speed limits, and refrain from using mobile devices.
Comments / 0