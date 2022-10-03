ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown man arrested after several reports of animal cruelty

By Sam Kirk
 5 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Morgantown man was arrested after multiple people reported him hitting his dog.

According to a criminal complaint, 24-year-old Mykel Jackson was arrested and charged by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 30 after the department received multiple calls in September regarding cruelty to animals at his address.

Mykel Jackson

On Sept. 2, a woman reported that Jackson was screaming at his dog and that she heard it yelping. She later provided a voice recording of the incident, but the officer said in the complaint that they could not determine if the dog was balking or yelping from the recording.

Barrackville Police Department training new K-9

On Sept. 14, another person claimed that Jackson had “repeatedly struck his dog for no reason,” a few days before and that, at a different time, he had witnessed Jackson strike a puppy because it defecated on his bed.

On Sept. 26, the officer said that they received four additional statements from people who said they had heard or seen Jackson abusing his dogs. One person provided audio which they said was of Jackson beating one of his dogs in his bedroom. In the criminal complaint, the officer reported that audio was of a man yelling followed by several yelps, but that they had to “assume” the yelps were from a dog.

Jackson was charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals. As of Monday morning, he was in the North Central Regional Jail, but he has since been released on bail.

Comments / 12

Andrea Adams
5d ago

well? did they take the animals? they had to have right? I mean, a misdemeanor charge and he's back home with those poor animals.

Reply
3
renea hetrick
5d ago

should never ever be around dogs again. thank God for good caring people reporting this and saving these dogs 🐕 🙏 ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Reply
2
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Man, WV
