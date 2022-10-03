ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

ABC Big 2 News

2 teens accused of breaking into vehicles

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two more Odessa teens were arrested earlier this week after investigators said they were allegedly caught on camera breaking into vehicles. Alejandro Henderson, 17, has been charged with three counts of auto burglary. A 15-year-old, who was not identified by police, was also arrested in connection with the three break-ins.  According to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

18-year-old accused of assaulting girlfriend ‘constantly’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. Dylan Luna, 18, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Evading Arrest.  According to an affidavit, on October 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 1700 block of W 13th Street to investigate […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 jailed, accused of firing at vehicles Saturday night

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Odessa men are behind bars after investigators said they allegedly fired at multiple vehicles Saturday night. Juan Olivas Jr., 25, and Donyvan Carrillo, 30, have both been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to court records, on October 1, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man who hit OPD officer with stolen vehicle sentenced to 60 years

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was sentenced earlier this week after an Ector County Jury found him guilty of assaulting a police officer and evading arrest. Robert Franco will spend the next 60 years behind bars, according to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan. According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 23, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged after girlfriend says she was assaulted yet again

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend for the second time. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an affidavit, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment building […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland women stabbed during fight that left apartment trashed

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly stabbed another woman during a fight that left their apartment trashed. Leslie Lozano, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Nimitz Middle School student arrested for school threat

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD police arrested a sixth grader at Nimitz Middle School Thursday for making an in-school threat. The student is charged with threat or exhibition of a weapon on school grounds or a bus, a class A misdemeanor, after he said he would shoot up the school, according to an ECISD spokesperson.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man accused of assaulting pregnant partner

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after he allegedly assaulted the mother of his child. Jayden Thompson, 23, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman.  According to court documents, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the victim’s home after she called 911. The victim […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen in custody accused of assaulting infants, nurses at ORMC

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A teenager is in police custody after the Odessa Police Department said he forced his way into an Odessa hospital and assaulted newborn patients and some staff members.  On October 3, officers responded to Odessa Regional Medical Center to investigate a disturbance after staff called 911. At the scene, investigators found 18-year-old […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Andrews man sentenced to 20 years following human trafficking sting

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, an Ector County jury convicted Dakota Beal, 26, of Andrews, guilty of Online Solicitation of a Minor for Sexual Contact or Sexual Intercourse and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. District Attorney Dusty Gallivan said Beal was sentenced to 20 years on each count and the sentences will run concurrently.  […]
ANDREWS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man brandishes gun during road rage incident, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in what was described as a fit of “road rage”. 22-year-old Gregory James Morris has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Driving.  According to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man assaults common law wife after night of drinking, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his common law wife after a night of drinking. Rory Couch, 44, has been charged with Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Public Intoxication.  According to an affidavit, on September 28, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man shot after pointing gun at Odessa police officers

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A man was shot after pointing a gun at police officers, Odessa Police Department said in a press release. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., OPD officers responded to 610 E. 96th St. for a disturbance call. During the course of the investigation, the responding officers made contact […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Stalking, tracking and recording: The impacts of technology on domestic violence

MIDLAND, Texas — Groups that help victims of domestic violence have had to keep up with technology and adapt new ways to help those that could be in harm's way. "A major form of abuse comes through technology and that form of abuse is something that is probably newer and something we think about readily, it's important that we stretch our way of thinking to keep our victims safe," said Maisha Colter, CEO of ADVA.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman stabs man who wouldn’t give her money for food, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend because he refused to give her money for food. Tiffany Rios, 35, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building […]
ODESSA, TX
