2 teens accused of breaking into vehicles
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two more Odessa teens were arrested earlier this week after investigators said they were allegedly caught on camera breaking into vehicles. Alejandro Henderson, 17, has been charged with three counts of auto burglary. A 15-year-old, who was not identified by police, was also arrested in connection with the three break-ins. According to […]
18-year-old accused of assaulting girlfriend ‘constantly’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. Dylan Luna, 18, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on October 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 1700 block of W 13th Street to investigate […]
Midland man accused of kidnapping, holding woman in hotel for two weeks
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly kidnapped a woman and kept her inside a hotel for two weeks by threatening to kill her if she tried to escape. Juan Dominguez, 24, has been charged with Kidnapping, Assault, Interfering With a 911 Call, and Evading Arrest. According to […]
Man sentenced to 60 years for aggravated assault of a public servant, evading arrest
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that a man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest. Roberto Franco's sentence was enhanced because of four prior felony convictions. According to prior reporting by NewsWest 9,...
2 jailed, accused of firing at vehicles Saturday night
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Odessa men are behind bars after investigators said they allegedly fired at multiple vehicles Saturday night. Juan Olivas Jr., 25, and Donyvan Carrillo, 30, have both been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to court records, on October 1, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to […]
Man who hit OPD officer with stolen vehicle sentenced to 60 years
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was sentenced earlier this week after an Ector County Jury found him guilty of assaulting a police officer and evading arrest. Robert Franco will spend the next 60 years behind bars, according to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan. According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 23, […]
Odessa man charged after girlfriend says she was assaulted yet again
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend for the second time. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to an affidavit, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment building […]
OPD’s Gerke responds to nursery invasion that left two infants injured
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- As the investigation continues into the shocking Monday evening assault of two newborns at Odessa Regional Medical Center, we sat down with Odessa’s Chief of Police, Mike Gerke, to get his thoughts on the attack and the way the hospital responded. Gerke said he’s never seen an attack on children like this […]
Midland women stabbed during fight that left apartment trashed
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly stabbed another woman during a fight that left their apartment trashed. Leslie Lozano, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
Nimitz Middle School student arrested for school threat
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD police arrested a sixth grader at Nimitz Middle School Thursday for making an in-school threat. The student is charged with threat or exhibition of a weapon on school grounds or a bus, a class A misdemeanor, after he said he would shoot up the school, according to an ECISD spokesperson.
Nursery intruder says ‘die’ as he chokes, shakes newborn, affidavit says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday evening, the Odessa Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man who allegedly broke into the newborn nursery at Odessa Regional Medical Center and assaulted two infants along with a group of medical staff trying to help the babies. Now an affidavit has revealed new details about the events that led to […]
Midland man accused of assaulting pregnant partner
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after he allegedly assaulted the mother of his child. Jayden Thompson, 23, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman. According to court documents, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the victim’s home after she called 911. The victim […]
Teen in custody accused of assaulting infants, nurses at ORMC
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A teenager is in police custody after the Odessa Police Department said he forced his way into an Odessa hospital and assaulted newborn patients and some staff members. On October 3, officers responded to Odessa Regional Medical Center to investigate a disturbance after staff called 911. At the scene, investigators found 18-year-old […]
Andrews man sentenced to 20 years following human trafficking sting
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, an Ector County jury convicted Dakota Beal, 26, of Andrews, guilty of Online Solicitation of a Minor for Sexual Contact or Sexual Intercourse and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. District Attorney Dusty Gallivan said Beal was sentenced to 20 years on each count and the sentences will run concurrently. […]
Man brandishes gun during road rage incident, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in what was described as a fit of “road rage”. 22-year-old Gregory James Morris has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Driving. According to […]
cbs7.com
Structure fire in Ector County destroys a trailer home, storage units
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A trailer home and two storage units were completely destroyed after a structure fire in Ector County Wednesday. The fire happened on W. Mulberry south of Odessa. The City of Odessa says the fire started in a small abandoned house and spread to the trailer...
Man assaults common law wife after night of drinking, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his common law wife after a night of drinking. Rory Couch, 44, has been charged with Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Public Intoxication. According to an affidavit, on September 28, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
Man shot after pointing gun at Odessa police officers
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A man was shot after pointing a gun at police officers, Odessa Police Department said in a press release. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., OPD officers responded to 610 E. 96th St. for a disturbance call. During the course of the investigation, the responding officers made contact […]
Stalking, tracking and recording: The impacts of technology on domestic violence
MIDLAND, Texas — Groups that help victims of domestic violence have had to keep up with technology and adapt new ways to help those that could be in harm's way. "A major form of abuse comes through technology and that form of abuse is something that is probably newer and something we think about readily, it's important that we stretch our way of thinking to keep our victims safe," said Maisha Colter, CEO of ADVA.
Woman stabs man who wouldn’t give her money for food, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend because he refused to give her money for food. Tiffany Rios, 35, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building […]
