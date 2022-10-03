Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole on Mondaydeacon920Paducah, KY
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital
A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
whvoradio.com
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Arrested for Being in Home Without Permission
A 28 year old Union City man has been arrested, after being found inside a home without permission. Union City police reports said officers were called to 407 North Morgan Street, after carpenters found Shyheim Slayton inside the residence. Reports said officers arrived at the scene and talked with Slayton,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane
MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
westkentuckystar.com
Pair arrested on burglary charges in Caldwell County
Two people were charged with burglary after deptuies caught them on a property in Caldwell County on Thursday. Deputies were dispatched after a report of the two trespassing on property on Otto Pond Road. They arrested 32-year-old Jess Fitzgerald and 22-year-old Kelsey Ford. Both were charged with burglary and resisting...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman charged with murder in Paducah stabbing death
PADUCAH — A woman is charged with murder after police say she stabbed her husband to death early Tuesday morning in Paducah. The victim, 56-year-old Robert Penn, was found lying dead in the street around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Seitz Street and Mississippi Street, police say.
wpsdlocal6.com
Parents to be charged after adult sons with disabilities found living in 'deplorable conditions' in McCracken County
UPDATE: Charges have been filed against one of two parents accused of severely neglecting their disabled adult sons in McCracken County. The McCracken County Jail roster shows Robert Calhoun is charged with knowingly abusing/neglecting an adult and first degree wanton endangerment. According to the jail roster, his bond was set at $10,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westkentuckystar.com
Benton police searching for potential case witness
The Benton Police Department is searching for a potential witness to a case the department is looking into. Officers have requested the public's help with identifying a man that might help them gain further insight into an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the...
thunderboltradio.com
Handgun Stolen from Vehicle in Union City
Union City police were dispatched to investigate a stolen firearm. Police reports said officers arrived at 1020 Russell Street, where they spoke with 70 year old Frank Malvin Holbrook. At the scene, Holbrook said someone had taken a Ruger .9-milimeter handgun from his vehicle between September 26th and 30th. Police...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for missing Paducah woman
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 54-year-old woman reported missing in Paducah. Police say Melodie Sherman was last seen on Friday on North 4th Street. She's described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 137 pounds. Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes.
kbsi23.com
Paducah man facing drug charges after meth, marijuana found
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after authorities say he sold methamphetamine. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah faces three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Averitt was arrested on Sept....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Tenn. woman arrested in connection with 2020 murder of her husband
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with the death of her husband in 2020. Keleta Turnage, 51, of Troy, Tenn., was arrested on Wednesday, October 5. According to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, on June 24, 2020, deputies were dispatched to a home on Marion...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County welfare check sends two to the hospital, charges pending for parents
A welfare check at a home on Krebs Station Road in McCracken County ended with two sent to the hospital, and two facing charges. Deputies from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office went to the home on Wednesday and found two disabled men in what was described as deplorable conditions without the basics for cleanliness and survival.
kbsi23.com
Criminal charges pending after 2 adults found in home in ‘deplorable conditions’
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Criminal charges are pending against a couple in McCracken County after law enforcement say they found their two adult sons living in “deplorable conditions.”. One son is a quadriplegic and was found to be home alone with multiple dogs jumping on him. He...
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Carbondale looking for 'pumpkin patrol' to keep trick-or-treaters safe
CARBONDALE, IL — The City of Carbondale Police Department is looking for adult Halloween lovers to volunteer for their annual "Pumpkin Patrol" on October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. According to a Thursday release, volunteers will patrol neighborhoods on Halloween night, wearing orange safety vests and driving...
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns about Facebook Marketplace scam
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns people after a scam on Facebook Marketplace. The sheriff’s office took two separate calls in reference to a scam on Facebook Marketplace on Oct. 4. The first caller was the owner of a home in West...
thunderboltradio.com
Former Obion County Central High School Baseball Treasurer Indicted for Theft of Funds
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of the former treasurer of the Obion County Central High School’s “Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster Club”. Reports said Allison Baldwin served as the treasurer from June 2018 through June 2021, with the investigation starting...
wpsdlocal6.com
Recovering fentanyl addict warns against the dangers of drug
PADUCAH — A survivor of fentanyl addiction is echoing the messages of local law enforcement. Fentanyl is a growing problem in our area affecting real people. This follows two major fentanyl busts in our area. Tuesday night, the Graves County Sheriff's Office in partnership with Carlisle and Hickman counties,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Former southeast Missouri police officer indicted on civil rights charges for warrantless arrests, lying to FBI
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A federal grand jury in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, this week indicted a former police officer accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying about it to federal investigators. The grand jury on Tuesday indicted former Piedmont police officer Woodrow Massa on...
Comments / 0