ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westkentuckystar.com

Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital

A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County

A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
CADIZ, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Man Arrested for Being in Home Without Permission

A 28 year old Union City man has been arrested, after being found inside a home without permission. Union City police reports said officers were called to 407 North Morgan Street, after carpenters found Shyheim Slayton inside the residence. Reports said officers arrived at the scene and talked with Slayton,...
UNION CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paducah, KY
Health
Paducah, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Paducah, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane

MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Pair arrested on burglary charges in Caldwell County

Two people were charged with burglary after deptuies caught them on a property in Caldwell County on Thursday. Deputies were dispatched after a report of the two trespassing on property on Otto Pond Road. They arrested 32-year-old Jess Fitzgerald and 22-year-old Kelsey Ford. Both were charged with burglary and resisting...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman charged with murder in Paducah stabbing death

PADUCAH — A woman is charged with murder after police say she stabbed her husband to death early Tuesday morning in Paducah. The victim, 56-year-old Robert Penn, was found lying dead in the street around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Seitz Street and Mississippi Street, police say.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Parents to be charged after adult sons with disabilities found living in 'deplorable conditions' in McCracken County

UPDATE: Charges have been filed against one of two parents accused of severely neglecting their disabled adult sons in McCracken County. The McCracken County Jail roster shows Robert Calhoun is charged with knowingly abusing/neglecting an adult and first degree wanton endangerment. According to the jail roster, his bond was set at $10,000.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#African American
westkentuckystar.com

Benton police searching for potential case witness

The Benton Police Department is searching for a potential witness to a case the department is looking into. Officers have requested the public's help with identifying a man that might help them gain further insight into an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the...
BENTON, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Handgun Stolen from Vehicle in Union City

Union City police were dispatched to investigate a stolen firearm. Police reports said officers arrived at 1020 Russell Street, where they spoke with 70 year old Frank Malvin Holbrook. At the scene, Holbrook said someone had taken a Ruger .9-milimeter handgun from his vehicle between September 26th and 30th. Police...
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for missing Paducah woman

PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 54-year-old woman reported missing in Paducah. Police say Melodie Sherman was last seen on Friday on North 4th Street. She's described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 137 pounds. Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Paducah man facing drug charges after meth, marijuana found

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after authorities say he sold methamphetamine. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah faces three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Averitt was arrested on Sept....
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Tenn. woman arrested in connection with 2020 murder of her husband

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with the death of her husband in 2020. Keleta Turnage, 51, of Troy, Tenn., was arrested on Wednesday, October 5. According to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, on June 24, 2020, deputies were dispatched to a home on Marion...
TROY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Recovering fentanyl addict warns against the dangers of drug

PADUCAH — A survivor of fentanyl addiction is echoing the messages of local law enforcement. Fentanyl is a growing problem in our area affecting real people. This follows two major fentanyl busts in our area. Tuesday night, the Graves County Sheriff's Office in partnership with Carlisle and Hickman counties,...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy