YSU escapes lawsuit over parking facility
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University has escaped a lawsuit regarding the construction project bidding of the Arlington Parking Facility. A lawsuit was filed Sept. 28 by Marucci and Gaffney Excavating Company. The document alleged YSU awarded the contract to the only other bidder, Steel Valley Contractors, “in violation of competitive bidding laws and YSU’s request for proposals.”
Students shown many avenues in education and training
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students from around the area had the chance Friday to learn about some of the manufacturing jobs that could be available to them after graduation. Those in charge of Youngstown State’s STEM College and the Excellence Training Center on campus played hosts to about 100 local high school sophomores, juniors and seniors as part of the observance of National Manufacturing Day.
Local team plans ‘Pink Out’ game, donation drive
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night in Niles, students at the high school went pink for their final home game of the season. Cheerleaders, football players and the band all incorporated pink into their uniforms for “Pink Out” night. It’s to raise awareness about breast cancer.
It’s National Pierogi Day in the Valley!
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- It’s National Pierogi Day on Thursday. You can celebrate the 8th Annual National Pierogi Day-Youngstown at Kravitz Deli on Belmont Avenue. St. Paul’s Church in New Middletown has the Valley favorite available, too. Church members have been busy pinching dough. They’ve been doing it for...
Nationwide giant pumpkin growers prepare for big weigh-off in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – This Saturday, for the 27th time, Parks Garden Center in Canfield will host the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers Weigh-off. People from as far away as Minnesota and Tennessee have competed in the past. Earlier Friday, we were there while some of the pumpkins were being dropped off.
Zoning for Warren woman’s facility tabled
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Plans to convert a former church into a transitional house for women will not happen any time soon. A vote was not taken at Thursday’s city Zoning Board meeting. It was because of a lack of second on a motion to approve. Warren Family Mission wants...
Levy change could mean new school building in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A change of wording on a renewal levy in November for the Boardman Local Schools could mean a new school building without any additional taxes. The plan is to make a five-year permanent improvement levy a continuing levy, meaning it would last forever. It would allow the Boardman Schools to borrow the money to replace the nearly 100-year-old Boardman Center Intermediate School. The north half of Center Intermediate School was built in 1928, the south half in 1931.
Community enjoys Celebrate Poland Fall Festival
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, the community came out to enjoy the weather and the Celebrate Poland Fall Festival. The fun started at 11 a.m. and ended around 6 p.m. There was a marketplace with local artists, a bounce house, food and a parade. They also had a...
East Palestine Elementary – Mrs. Dunn – Kindergarten
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Dunn, a kindergarten teacher at East Palestine Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
20 Federal Place eatery finds new home in Hubbard
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – After receiving some difficult news that they would have to pack up and move, a downtown Youngstown business has found a new home. Capitol Grill had been located in downtown Youngstown for more than a decade. Then, in July, along with a dozen other businesses located inside 20 Federal Place, they were told they had to pack up and leave so work could begin on the building.
Nonprofits hold raffle to benefit stray cats, kittens
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Cats are People, Too! and Empathy for Animals are hosting their annual raffle this weekend. It’s happening at Pet Supplies Plus in Niles. Over 30 baskets are being raffled off with all proceeds going toward rescuing and caring for cats and kittens. On Saturday,...
Community store opens in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mac’s Market Community Store in Warren opened Thursday. Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership joined Mac’s to bring convenience and fresh produce to the South Side of Warren. Mac’s on Highland Avenue is the only corner store in the neighborhood. They carry seasonal fruits and vegetables....
11-year-old Struthers football player’s jersey retired after passing
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday night, a special ceremony happened at the Boardman High School football field. It honored Nicolas Bennett, a local 11-year-old who passed way unexpectedly Sept. 3. A moment of silence under the lights honored the Struthers Middle School sixth grader and member of the...
Volleyball team remembers coach who died in accident
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was more than just friendly rivalry at a middle school volleyball game Thursday night. Students from St. Christine’s made posters for volleyball players from St. Charles, whose coach died in a car accident Sunday night. Jillian Marian, 31, died when she and Mark...
House destroyed by fire in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured early Thursday after a vacant house burned to the ground on the North Side. Reports said flames were already shooting out of the roof of 717 Fairgreen Ave. when the first fire crews arrived about 4:35 a.m. Firefighters let the house...
$1 or less liquor in ‘liquordation’ sale in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Liquor (OHLQ) will be holding four “Liquordation” events around Ohio, including in Warren. The event will feature thousands of “last call” and specialty products, OHLQ Exclusives, limited-release single barrels and more. Among the various sizes (750 ml, 350 ml, 200...
Museum honoring Warner Brothers’ local ties opens
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — The Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum in New Castle officially opened on Saturday. The Cascade was the Warner Brothers’ first theater. It opened Feb. 2, 1907. Now, it’s been turned into a museum with two theaters to honor the Warner Brothers legacy and where it all began.
Former president, treasurer of local business charged in $1.6M fraud probe
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- According to federal court records, two former executives of a Youngstown construction company are accused of taking part in a scheme to defraud their company out of millions of dollars. Former B&B Construction president Philip M. Beshara and former company treasurer Samuel J. DeCaria were both charged...
Winner announced in Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Some of the largest pumpkins made their way to Canfield this weekend. The Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers held its 27th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off at the Parks Garden Center. Growers from across the country brought pumpkins, watermelons, tomatoes, sunflower heads and other gourds...
Police investigate string of vehicle break-ins in Cortland
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Cortland are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that happened Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Detective John Weston said about 15 vehicles were broken into between about 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Several items were taken including purses, wallets, credit cards and other items.
