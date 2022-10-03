HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – After receiving some difficult news that they would have to pack up and move, a downtown Youngstown business has found a new home. Capitol Grill had been located in downtown Youngstown for more than a decade. Then, in July, along with a dozen other businesses located inside 20 Federal Place, they were told they had to pack up and leave so work could begin on the building.

HUBBARD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO