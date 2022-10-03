Five games into the season, BYU football is still trying to figure itself out. Are the Cougars the squad that continues to start slow, stiff and uninspired, or are they the team that rallies and adjusts in the second half to assume control? Can BYU’s defense stop the run, and can its offense run consistently? Shouldn’t a veteran team such as the Cougars be much more disciplined?

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO