FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese FoodS. F. MoriHeber City, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Getting Into The Community of Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
BYU Newsnet
Utah Cold Case Coalition founder speaks with BYU students about solving crimes
Utah Cold Case Coalition founder Jason K Jensen spoke at the BYU Cold Case Club meeting on Oct. 5. The BYU Cold Case Club, started this summer by BYU students Hannah Rigby and Ariel Harmer, invited Jensen to speak at one of their club meetings. He spoke for more than an hour and a half, describing his job and detailing three of the cases that he worked on.
BYU Newsnet
BYU debate: 3rd Congressional District candidates John Curtis (R) and Glenn Wright (D) discuss abortion, inflation and loan forgiveness
Third Congressional District candidates John Curtis (R) and Glenn Wright (D) discussed abortion rights, student loan forgiveness, inflation and house ownership during a debate at BYU Oct. 6. Curtis, a BYU alumnus and the Republican incumbent representative, was elected to Congress back in 2017 and has worked on 15 pieces...
BYU Newsnet
No. 16 BYU anxious to achieve its “best ball” against Notre Dame
Five games into the season, BYU football is still trying to figure itself out. Are the Cougars the squad that continues to start slow, stiff and uninspired, or are they the team that rallies and adjusts in the second half to assume control? Can BYU’s defense stop the run, and can its offense run consistently? Shouldn’t a veteran team such as the Cougars be much more disciplined?
BYU Newsnet
BYU student competes in ‘LEGO Masters’ season three
BYU senior Miranda Maynard competed on season 3 of reality TV competition LEGO Masters with her brother Drew. Miranda Maynard said her brother started building LEGO at an early age, but that she got into LEGO in middle school. “I really got into it more in middle school and early high school because that’s when some sets that I really liked started coming out,” she said.
BYU Newsnet
BYU women’s soccer dominates USF 6-0
BYU women’s soccer absolutely wrecked USF 6-0 Wednesday to kick off conference play with the last WCC home opener at South Field. USF came into the match with back-to-back losses, and BYU planned to keep the streak going in handing the Dons their third straight loss. This was the...
BYU Newsnet
Provo City Power hosts celebration of public power, community and sustainability
Provo City Power hosted a celebration to engage the public and raise awareness of the resources and services provided by Provo’s public power department on Oct. 6. Members of the Provo community participated in activities, demonstrations and rides in boom lifts. They also received a stamp on their “passports” for visiting each section.
BYU Newsnet
Latter-day Saint visual art scholar presents online Book of Mormon artwork database
Jennifer Champoux presented the Book of Mormon Art Catalog database showcasing more than 2,000 pieces of art from 600 unique artists around the world to BYU on Oct. 5. According to the catalog website, this database is “the most comprehensive catalog of visual artwork inspired by the Book of Mormon,” with artwork from various museums of art, galleries and private collections from across the globe. Within the catalog, visitors can browse artwork by topic, artist, style, place, scripture reference and date.
BYU Newsnet
Crowd mourns temporary closure of local Mexican restaurant
Rancherito’s Mexican Food, a local 24-hour Mexican restaurant, received a show of support on Oct. 5 when hundreds of supporters dressed in black gathered outside the building, which is currently closed for renovation. BYU student Henry Fye, who runs an Instagram fan account named @provorancheritos, initially believed the restaurant...
BYU Newsnet
Local nonprofit hosts candlelight walk honoring survivors of domestic violence
Dozens of people gathered for a candlelight walk on Thursday, Oct. 6 in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event was hosted by The Refuge Utah, an organization that has been dedicated to helping survivors of domestic violence, rape, sexual assault and stalking since 1984. The walk was just...
BYU Newsnet
BYU Museum of Art hosts the first Art After Dark event of the semester
The BYU Museum of Art hosted its quarterly event, Art After Dark, which featured candle making and the Monumental Matters exhibit on Oct. 7. According to MOA Education Team head Philipp Malzl the event “is an opportunity for students and community members to come and experience the museum in a fun, casual environment.”
