KUOW
Wildfire season gave Washington a break in 2022
Despite air quality getting hazy in recent weeks, Washington's wildfire season in 2022 was fairly mild compared to the past few years. That's according to the state's Department of Natural Resources. At a press event Friday, Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz celebrated "the beginning of the end of the 2022 wildfire season."
KUOW
Washington’s fire season the mildest in a decade
Fewer acres in Washington burned so far this year than in the previous 10 years. Modernized fire equipment, quick responses to fire starts, and increasing forest health programs helped lead to a less catastrophic fire season, said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. As this year’s fire season draws to...
KUOW
$1B up for grabs to help salmon get to where they're going
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announce a $1 billion program to help save the region's salmon while visiting Washington state Thursday. Standing near a stream in Issaquah, Buttigieg compared fish to cars. "The definition of transportation is connecting people and goods to where they need to go," he said. "This...
KUOW
Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far
Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
KUOW
Most sidewalks in WA are not accessible
A report by the Seattle Times looked at the infrastructure of 30 Washington state jurisdictions. In all of those cities and counties, less than half of the roads and sidewalks complied with ADA standards. In 2020, Kenny Salvini was trying to map every street in Sumner. "My wife was pregnant...
KUOW
Bat in Alki Beach tests positive for rabies
Another rabid bat has been found in Washington state. The bat infected with rabies was found alive near the Alki Beach Pier on Sept. 18, in the parking lot of the Duwamish Head Condominiums. A rabies test result came back positive Thursday, Oct. 6. Health officials have identified at least...
KUOW
Samish elders celebrate Cayou Channel
Elders from the Samish Nation are celebrating the renaming of a waterway in the San Juan Islands. State officials have renamed the passage between Orcas and Shaw islands "Cayou Channel" after the early 20th century Samish leader, Henry Cayou. Cayou's great-niece, Rosie Cayou, celebrated the change last Sunday when she...
