Read full article on original website
Related
From the Milk to the Missouri, Canada to Great Falls
I got to catch up with a number of great Montana lawmakers this week as I travelled from Billings, to Great Falls, to Whitefish, Columbia Falls, and Kalispell. In Great Falls alone we caught up with lawmakers from HD 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26- maybe more. Before we kicked...
Zinke Slams Tranel for Supporting the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On a recent Talk Back show, Republican Congressional candidate Ryan Zinke took his Democratic opponent Monica Tranel to task for her enthusiastic support for the recently passed ‘Inflation Reduction Act’. “You know her vision of our country?” asked Zinke. “If you've watched the...
Full Show from Montana Equipment Dealers in Whitefish
Last year we discussed the "Right to Repair" when it comes to farm and ranch equipment. This year, we followed up on that conversation, and the supply chain impacts that have hampered our economy. Even if you get someone to repair your equipment, or you can fix it yourself- will...
Montana U.S. Attorney Hails Sentences for Elder Fraud and Abuse
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana Jesse Laslovich hailed recent court cases and harsh sentences for those convicted of elder fraud and abuse in the state. In an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Thursday, Laslovich shared the action of U.S. Attorney General Merrick...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds
Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
Montana Sheriff Tells Canadian Fed Official to GET OUT
Great job Sheriff Slaughter. Canada & the ATF wanted to spy on Americans at a gun show in Montana, and they didn't even notify the sheriff in advance. The sheriff told 'em to get out. They smartly complied. That was my reaction to this story recently reported by ABC Fox...
Montanans Voice Strong Opinions After Hunter Makes Huge Mistake
A Montana woman made headlines last week after she mistakenly shot a Husky that she believed to be a wolf. Not only did she shoot the dog, but then posed with the dead animal for pictures before skinning the dog and taking pictures of that as well. She then posted...
Is it Reliable? Experts Predict Brutal Winter in Montana
Winter will be here before you know it, and experts are predicting extremely cold temperatures for many northern states, including Montana. Farmers' Almanac recently released an extreme winter forecast for 22-23, and temperatures in Montana are expected to be some of the coldest in the lower 48. According to the prediction, the north-central United States could experience extreme temperatures well below zero. Temperatures could be -40 or below in January.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montana Gas Prices Will Rise Significantly in the Coming Weeks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the startling announcement this week that OPEC will cut oil production by two million barrels a day, the price of gas will rise to an undetermined level in the coming weeks and months. KGVO reached out to Patrick DeHaan, oil analyst for Gas Buddy...
What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana
UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
Montana Talks LIVE from Great Falls and CFalls This Week
Last time we hit the road for the show, we hit the road to Missoula. That's where we caught up with Lt. John Nores, the author of "Hidden War" who was featured on Joe Rogan's podcast. John Nores is a retired game warden in California who now lives in Libby, Montana. (Photo'ed on the left above)
Montana’s Urban Areas Owning Fall Color: 2022 Pictures
It's actually rare to get a Montana autumn that lasts longer than a week or two. It's a shame fall isn't longer around here because we get some amazing colors that take zero effort to find. Some of the most interesting shades of orange, yellow, red, and even purple can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
Love Grilled Cheese? 10 Best Spots in Montana
This is one of the best comfort foods if you are homesick, feeling unwell, or just want something easy to make. If there is one food that's always a joy to eat, it has to be a grilled cheese sandwich. It's simple to make, but can be dressed up if you're going for gourmet. Really, there's a grilled cheese out there for everyone. The question is, where are the best spots for grilled cheese in Montana?
AG: ICE is Building a Holding Facility in Billings, Montana
I had a tipster who was sending me traffic that the Feds appear to be building some sort of holding facility in Billings, Montana. Here's the message I received earlier in the week:. I didn't know if you covered this on your show or if you are aware of the...
Montana Highway Patrol Has Spent Over $1.6 Million on Fuel
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The price of gas is going up once again almost every week, but if it’s tough on your family, just imagine the extra burden on the Montana Highway Patrol as their over 250 troopers travel the long highways of the state seven days a week and 365 days a year.
Season 5 Yellowstone Trailer Is Out, Which Montanans Made the Cut?
"You're all fired. Beth, you're my new chief of staff." -John Dutton. My first reaction to the Yellowstone Season 5 trailer is this: Helena is on the right track, let's send Beth Dutton to the White House instead. The Season 5 trailer is out for the hit TV show Yellowstone,...
Is Montana Being Scammed By These Beggars? Bozeman Says “Yes”
That's the question that a lot of Montanans have when it comes to the different folks "playing" instruments at different retail parking lots around town. All one has to do is head over to Target during the day here in Bozeman and you are more than likely to see one or more folks playing the violin or the accordion while asking for money.
This Popular Montana Attraction Is One Of A Kind.
Here in Montana, there are a whole lot of things to see and do. Montana is home to beautiful mountains, pristine lakes and streams, lush forests, and stunning prairies. If you love the outdoors, I can't think of a better place to be than right here in Big Sky Country.
One of Montana’s Biggest Industries Might Surprise You
We knew this industry was popular, but the amount of money coming in is wild. Montana has several highly profitable industries. Some of the largest industries include agriculture, forestry, and mining. These fields are what Montana is known for, but did you know that Montana has another large revenue generator—one you wouldn't expect?
AM 1450 KMMS
Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0