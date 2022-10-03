These are the top-ranked pumpkin patches in the Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Spooky Season has arrived and the Portland metro area has no shortage of pumpkin farms for people searching for the perfect one to carve into a jack-o-lantern.

From wine country to the Cascade foothills, and even on the north side of the Columbia River – there are pumpkin patches scattered across the region, making it easy for anyone in the Portland area to enjoy the fall tradition.

One Portland-area pumpkin retailer recently made Yelp’s list of the top pumpkin patches across the U.S.

Growers Outlet in Northeast Portland came in 22nd on the list of 30 farms and retailers.

The farmstand store is located at Northeast 16nd and Glisan and while they don’t have room on their lot to grow pumpkins, they lease two other pieces of property in Northeast Portland where they grow them.

Growers Outlet said they bring the pumpkins they grow, along with additional pumpkins from other suppliers, to their store for customers to purchase. They also offer a small on-site corn maze.

The store said it’s a popular destination for field trips for schools within walking distance.

Yelp also ranked the top pumpkin patch businesses in the Portland metropolitan area. The list is below.

To determine its top pumpkin patches, Yelp said it identified businesses in the pumpkin patches category then ranked them using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

For the Portland metro area, Yelp looked at businesses as far north as Castle Rock and south of Salem. It also considered businesses that are as far west as the Coast Range or as far east as Government Camp.

