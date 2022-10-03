ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the top-ranked pumpkin patches in the Portland metro area

By Amanda Arden
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Spooky Season has arrived and the Portland metro area has no shortage of pumpkin farms for people searching for the perfect one to carve into a jack-o-lantern.

From wine country to the Cascade foothills, and even on the north side of the Columbia River – there are pumpkin patches scattered across the region, making it easy for anyone in the Portland area to enjoy the fall tradition.

Portland’s fall foliage update: Time to start peeping

One Portland-area pumpkin retailer recently made Yelp’s list of the top pumpkin patches across the U.S.

Growers Outlet in Northeast Portland came in 22nd on the list of 30 farms and retailers.

The farmstand store is located at Northeast 16nd and Glisan and while they don’t have room on their lot to grow pumpkins, they lease two other pieces of property in Northeast Portland where they grow them.

This Oregon town has been named a top fall foliage small town destination

Growers Outlet said they bring the pumpkins they grow, along with additional pumpkins from other suppliers, to their store for customers to purchase. They also offer a small on-site corn maze.

The store said it’s a popular destination for field trips for schools within walking distance.

Go to these Portland haunted houses for a scary good time

Yelp also ranked the top pumpkin patch businesses in the Portland metropolitan area. The list is below.

  1. Growers Outlet – Portland, OR
  2. Papa’s Pumpkin Patch – Sherwood, OR
  3. Frog Pond Farm – Wilsonville, OR
  4. Rossi Farms – Portland, OR
  5. Yesteryear Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Tree Farm – Wilsonville, OR
  6. Dolan Creek Farm – Boring, OR
  7. Roloff Farms – Hillsboro, OR
  8. Bauman’s Farm and Garden – Gervais, OR
  9. Vince Woods Farms – Salem, OR
  10. The Maize at The Pumpkin Patch – Portland, OR
  11. Topaz Farm – Portland, OR
  12. Bushue’s Family Farm – Boring, OR
  13. Bauman’s Harvest Festival – Gervais, OR
  14. Lee Farms – Tualatin, OR
  15. Plumper Pumpkin Patch & Tree Farm – Portland, OR
  16. Liepold Farms – Boring, OR

To determine its top pumpkin patches, Yelp said it identified businesses in the pumpkin patches category then ranked them using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Oregon byway makes list of 7 scenic drives for fall foliage in U.S.

For the Portland metro area, Yelp looked at businesses as far north as Castle Rock and south of Salem. It also considered businesses that are as far west as the Coast Range or as far east as Government Camp.

