YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students from around the area had the chance Friday to learn about some of the manufacturing jobs that could be available to them after graduation. Those in charge of Youngstown State’s STEM College and the Excellence Training Center on campus played hosts to about 100 local high school sophomores, juniors and seniors as part of the observance of National Manufacturing Day.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO