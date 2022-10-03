Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Zoning for Warren woman’s facility tabled
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Plans to convert a former church into a transitional house for women will not happen any time soon. A vote was not taken at Thursday’s city Zoning Board meeting. It was because of a lack of second on a motion to approve. Warren Family Mission wants...
WYTV.com
Breakdown of where Youngstown’s $82.7M ARP funds are going
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown has been awarded $82.7 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funds. These funds are to be divided up and awarded to different departments and projects in the city. A special review committee has been created to help make recommendations for priorities...
WYTV.com
YSU Walk with a Doc Program at Southern Park Mall
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- YSU celebrates National Physical Therapy Month and Active Aging Week by encouraging people to get moving. The Walk with a Doc Program will meet at the center stage concourse near the former Dillard’s in the Southern Park Mall at 9 a.m. The free program meets on...
WYTV.com
Community store opens in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mac’s Market Community Store in Warren opened Thursday. Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership joined Mac’s to bring convenience and fresh produce to the South Side of Warren. Mac’s on Highland Avenue is the only corner store in the neighborhood. They carry seasonal fruits and vegetables....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Car flips into woods on SR 5 in Trumbull County
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were called to a rollover crash where a car flipped into the woods at the State Route 5 turnpike overpass in Newton Falls Friday morning. Firefighters and Ohio State Highway Patrol were called around 7:30 a.m. to the 3700 block of State Route 5 Southwest.
WYTV.com
Nationwide giant pumpkin growers prepare for big weigh-off in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – This Saturday, for the 27th time, Parks Garden Center in Canfield will host the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers Weigh-off. People from as far away as Minnesota and Tennessee have competed in the past. Earlier Friday, we were there while some of the pumpkins were being dropped off.
WYTV.com
Students shown many avenues in education and training
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students from around the area had the chance Friday to learn about some of the manufacturing jobs that could be available to them after graduation. Those in charge of Youngstown State’s STEM College and the Excellence Training Center on campus played hosts to about 100 local high school sophomores, juniors and seniors as part of the observance of National Manufacturing Day.
WYTV.com
Grandparents get special recognition at local school
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids at St. Christine school got to spend the day with their grandparents. They held a special Mass, ate donuts, and did arts and crafts. More than 300 grandparents came out. This is the first time the event’s returned to normal since the pandemic. Organizers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Winner announced in Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Some of the largest pumpkins made their way to Canfield this weekend. The Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers held its 27th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off at the Parks Garden Center. Growers from across the country brought pumpkins, watermelons, tomatoes, sunflower heads and other gourds...
WYTV.com
Car catches on fire, spreads to others in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire starts in one vehicle and then spreads to others. It happened early Friday morning at the Four Seasons Townhomes in Austintown. Around 4 a.m., Austintown police received more than a dozen calls about a car fire. Operator: “911, what is the location of...
WYTV.com
Tractor trailer fire closes ramp in Mercer County
SHENANGO, Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- Firefighters and Pennsylvania State Police were called to a tractor trailer fire that has blocked an exit ramp in Shenango Township early Friday morning. Crews were called to the I-80 Westbound 4 A exit ramp shortly before 6:15 a.m. Troopers said that no one was injured...
WYTV.com
One dead, one injured in South Side shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a homicide on the South Side of Youngstown. The shooting took place Friday around 10 p.m. Police were called for gunfire around the double-digit block of East Evergreen Avenue. According to a police report, police found a man’s body on Erie Street...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Community enjoys Celebrate Poland Fall Festival
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, the community came out to enjoy the weather and the Celebrate Poland Fall Festival. The fun started at 11 a.m. and ended around 6 p.m. There was a marketplace with local artists, a bounce house, food and a parade. They also had a...
WYTV.com
Local team plans ‘Pink Out’ game, donation drive
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night in Niles, students at the high school went pink for their final home game of the season. Cheerleaders, football players and the band all incorporated pink into their uniforms for “Pink Out” night. It’s to raise awareness about breast cancer.
WYTV.com
Warren mayor to run again, will face challenger in 2023
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Mayor Doug Franklin has announced he will run for re-election in 2023, and he will have a challenger in the primary. “I feel very good about what we’ve been able to accomplish during my tenure,” said Franklin. “I have more I want to do.”
WYTV.com
Museum honoring Warner Brothers’ local ties opens
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — The Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum in New Castle officially opened on Saturday. The Cascade was the Warner Brothers’ first theater. It opened Feb. 2, 1907. Now, it’s been turned into a museum with two theaters to honor the Warner Brothers legacy and where it all began.
WYTV.com
East Palestine Elementary – Mrs. Dunn – Kindergarten
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Dunn, a kindergarten teacher at East Palestine Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
WYTV.com
Nonprofits hold raffle to benefit stray cats, kittens
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Cats are People, Too! and Empathy for Animals are hosting their annual raffle this weekend. It’s happening at Pet Supplies Plus in Niles. Over 30 baskets are being raffled off with all proceeds going toward rescuing and caring for cats and kittens. On Saturday,...
WYTV.com
Former president, treasurer of local business charged in $1.6M fraud probe
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- According to federal court records, two former executives of a Youngstown construction company are accused of taking part in a scheme to defraud their company out of millions of dollars. Former B&B Construction president Philip M. Beshara and former company treasurer Samuel J. DeCaria were both charged...
WYTV.com
11-year-old Struthers football player’s jersey retired after passing
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday night, a special ceremony happened at the Boardman High School football field. It honored Nicolas Bennett, a local 11-year-old who passed way unexpectedly Sept. 3. A moment of silence under the lights honored the Struthers Middle School sixth grader and member of the...
Comments / 0