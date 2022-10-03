Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Defensive Tackle Jacob Lacey, Former Kentucky Target, Enters Transfer Portal
A former Kentucky target and Bluegrass native has entered the transfer portal. Jacob Lacey, a defensive tackle out of South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Ky, has announced that he is no longer apart of the Notre Dame football program. Lacey was the No. 3 player out of Kentucky in ...
5-Star Wide Receiver Ryan Wingo Visiting Kentucky This Weekend
As Kentucky's visitor list grows bigger and bigger, the Wildcats will now also host a big-time 5-star recruit in Lexington this weekend. Ryan Wingo, the No. 6 player in the 2024 Class (247Sports Composite) is set to visit Kentucky this weekend as the Wildcats take on South Carolina. ...
aseaofblue.com
Bleav in Kentucky talks Cats’ first loss, South Carolina, and more
The latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky is out. This week, Aaron Gershon, Vinny Hardy and Jalen Whitlow recapped what was a tough loss to Ole Miss, which was also Kentucky’s first defeat of the 2022 season. Among the topics the guys touched on include:. Rebounding from last week’s...
Stoops Gives Hilarious Reaction When Asked About Levis’s Status
The Kentucky coach wouldn’t elaborate on his quarterback’s status for Saturday in hilarious fashion.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. South Carolina preview, viewing info and score projection
The Kentucky Wildcats have had several days to lick their wounds after suffering a painstaking three-point loss at Ole Miss. Now, it’s back to the friendly confines of Kroger Field for an SEC East showdown with the South Carolina Gamecocks under the lights. Kentucky football games are now available...
WUKY
WUKY SportsPage: Catching up with the 'Blond Bomber' Jay Shidler
Jay Shidler was a fan favorite during his basketball career at the University of Kentucky. Known as the Blond Bomber in reference to his blond hair and long-range shooting skills, he was a starter as a freshman in 1976-77, and was a member of the 1978 national championship team. He was a high school All-American in Lawrenceville, Illinois and led his team to a state championship there. He and co-author Paul Corio wrote “Blonde Bomber: A Ride with Shide,” in which he is open about the ups and downs of his basketball career and his life since then.
WLKY.com
Shaq, aka DJ Diesel, to perform before Western Kentucky football game
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Kentucky university is bringing four-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal to campus this month, but maybe not for the reason you'd expect. If you haven't heard, Shaq has been doing DJ sets. He goes by "DJ Diesel" and will be performing...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky extends Gonzaga series until 2027, Calipari to announce more next week
The Kentucky basketball schedule was officially released earlier this week with several marquee games, but the one the Big Blue Nation is most excited about is Gonzaga, in what will likely be a top-five matchup. If you are excited about that, there is more good news. On Thursday morning, John...
aseaofblue.com
Where Kentucky recruits stand in On3’s updated 2024 rankings
John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking to load up once again in the 2024 recruiting class. On Monday, On3 updated their class of 2024 rankings for the first time since July and Calipari is recruiting several top players. Here is where the players that have officially received an...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky reaches out to No. 1 point guard in 2025
John Calipari and Co. could sign one of the best recruiting classes in program history in 2023. They’re already off to a good start in 2024 as the presumed favorite to land No. 2 prospect Ian Jackson. With that said, Kentucky is furthering their ‘recruit early’ approach — which...
aseaofblue.com
UK and Gonzaga seem to disagree on 2022 matchup being a road game
The Kentucky Wildcats have unveiled their 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. Arguably the biggest game on the schedule is a November matchup with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are once again among the top preseason favorites to win it all. The game will not take place at Gonzaga’s home arena, the...
gobigbluecountry.com
John Calipari Hints at Exciting News with Kentucky’s Future Schedule
The Kentucky men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season will be released later today. Kentucky coach John Calipari shared the news on social media Tuesday and also added that exciting plans for future schedules will be announced as well. Fans get their first look at the team during Big...
wymt.com
Knox Central bounces back with wild win over Bourbon County
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 481 yards and eight touchdowns later, Panthers Quarterback Steve Partin and Wide Receiver K.T. Turner earn this weeks WYMT player of the week honors after their offensive explosion last Friday. The pair where vital in the 62-61 win against Bourbon County that included a huge hail-marry...
WKYT 27
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WKYT) - A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to travel two hours away just in time. She’s now back in Fort Myers Beach to find her three rental properties a total loss. “All I...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold blast arrives tomorrow
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Before we get settled in with the next push of cold air, we’ll see our highs reach the mid and upper-70s. It’ll be easy to enjoy the weather today. Highs should reach the mid to upper-70s throughout the entire area. There could be a little breeze blowing but it is nothing that will chill you to the bone. Just your typical presence of some light wind.
Police: Cruise passenger from Kentucky accused of kissing 5-year-old on mouth
A northern Kentucky man is accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while they were passengers on a cruise over the weekend, authorities said. According to an arrest affidavit, Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., 51, of Morning View, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old, WPLG-TV reported. Bishop was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise cruise ship returned to Miami.
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking the Weekend Freeze Threat
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are tracking another big time fall cold front into the region tonight and early Friday. This will bring the coldest air of the season, so far, for the upcoming weekend. That likely puts the finishing touches on the growing season with a killing frost and light freeze.
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
WKYT 27
Trailer with family keepsakes stolen from side of Ky. interstate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who was moving his family from northern California to Knoxville is hoping precious family memories and keepsakes will be returned after they were stolen in Lexington over the weekend. “Family photo albums, collectibles over the years, grandma’s dresser that was handed down to my...
