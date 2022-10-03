ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

SFGate

Judge to decide next steps on Ohio 'heartbeat' abortion ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge in Ohio was scheduled to hear arguments Friday on whether to extend a block on Ohio's law banning virtually all abortions on a more permanent basis. Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins previously decided to pause the law through Oct. 12, after it took...
OHIO STATE
SFGate

Falsehoods, harassment stress local election offices in US

CARROLLTON, Ohio (AP) — With early voting less than three weeks away, Nicole Mickley was staring down a daunting to-do list: voting machines to test, poll workers to recruit, an onslaught of public records requests to examine. And then, over a weekend, came word that the long-time county sheriff...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: School vouchers won't get your kid an elite education

The COVID-19 pandemic took a big toll on academic learning for American kids. On the scale of impacts that disasters have had on children in school, the pandemic exceeds even the damage done by Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. But these are events beyond human control. What if I told you there’s a man-made policy that’s caused pandemic and Katrina-sized learning loss? ...
MICHIGAN STATE
SFGate

Republicans urge Biden to block California's ban on gas-powered cars

More than 150 Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday asking him to block a move by California to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars and smaller trucks by 2035. The letter was authored by Ohio Rep. Bob Latta...

