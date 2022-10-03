Read full article on original website
SFGate
Judge to decide next steps on Ohio 'heartbeat' abortion ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge in Ohio was scheduled to hear arguments Friday on whether to extend a block on Ohio's law banning virtually all abortions on a more permanent basis. Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins previously decided to pause the law through Oct. 12, after it took...
SFGate
Falsehoods, harassment stress local election offices in US
CARROLLTON, Ohio (AP) — With early voting less than three weeks away, Nicole Mickley was staring down a daunting to-do list: voting machines to test, poll workers to recruit, an onslaught of public records requests to examine. And then, over a weekend, came word that the long-time county sheriff...
SFGate
Herschel Walker faces another abortion report that threatens his Senate campaign
ATLANTA — Another Herschel Walker headline rocked the Republican’s embattled campaign when The Daily Beast reported late Wednesday that the woman who said the Senate hopeful paid for her 2009 abortion is also the mother of one of his four children. The GOP Senate nominee had called the...
Trump's support eroding among California Republicans, poll says
The poll surveyed respondents on questions related to whether Trump will face criminal charges.
Republicans, Democrats running for Arizona Corporation Commission give stances on key issues
The Arizona Republic sent policy questions to candidates running for the Arizona Corporation Commission to help voters understand their views as they relate to this important state office. Two of the five seats on the commission are on the November ballot, and there are two Republicans and two Democrats in the race. ...
Opinion: School vouchers won't get your kid an elite education
The COVID-19 pandemic took a big toll on academic learning for American kids. On the scale of impacts that disasters have had on children in school, the pandemic exceeds even the damage done by Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. But these are events beyond human control. What if I told you there’s a man-made policy that’s caused pandemic and Katrina-sized learning loss? ...
Republicans urge Biden to block California's ban on gas-powered cars
More than 150 Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday asking him to block a move by California to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars and smaller trucks by 2035. The letter was authored by Ohio Rep. Bob Latta...
