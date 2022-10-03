ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 1

Related
WSMV

Gas prices jump 30-40 cents overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You will have to dig a little deeper in your wallet to fill up your gas tank as, once again, gas prices are on the rise. The average price of gas per gallon is twenty cents higher in Nashville than it was this time last week.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Gas prices in Tennessee could climb for weeks, expert says

NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - A gas price spike is hitting drivers hard again, and one expert says prices in Tennessee could climb up to 30 cents more per gallon. Gas prices have increased in parts of the U.S. after OPEC decided to cut its oil production. Gas Buddy expert Patrick...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Gas jumps 35 cents overnight at some Franklin gas pumps

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices are on the rise again in Tennessee after OPEC cut its production of crude oil. Some drivers said gas prices rose 35 cents overnight with some gas stations posting prices at $3.89 per gallon. Kent Forward showed receipts at a Franklin big box store...
FRANKLIN, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Nashville, TN
Traffic
State
California State
County
Cheatham County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Spring Hill turns trash into treasure for Hurricane Ian relief

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An opportunity has surfaced for the citizens of Spring Hill to aid in disaster relief for Florida. Nearly 18,000 new waste containers have been delivered to residents. The plan was for residents to place their old containers at the curb to be picked up and disposed of.
SPRING HILL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Middle Tennessee#Economy#Gas Stations#Russian
WREG

Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a head-crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
theevreport.com

Volkswagen launches Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) collaboration with custom build ID.4 SUVs

Concept designed to test Chattanooga, TN-assembled Volkswagen ID.4 and additional equipment in TVA fleet environment. Herndon, VA — Volkswagen of America is collaborating with the Tennessee Valley Authority as the utility corporation sets a goal of operating a 100% percent electric sedan and SUV fleet by the year 2030. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, TVA’s service area covers all of Tennessee, portions of Alabama, Mississippi, and Kentucky, and small areas of Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
ERWIN, TN
WSMV

City of Dickson issues burn ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As dry conditions persist across Tennessee, the City of Dickson has issued a burn ban on all outdoor burning effective immediately. Dickson officials say the burn ban will continue until the area receives significant rainfall. “With only brief showers during the last few weeks, conditions in...
DICKSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy