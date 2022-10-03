Read full article on original website
WSMV
Gas prices jump 30-40 cents overnight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You will have to dig a little deeper in your wallet to fill up your gas tank as, once again, gas prices are on the rise. The average price of gas per gallon is twenty cents higher in Nashville than it was this time last week.
WSMV
Gas prices in Tennessee could climb for weeks, expert says
NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - A gas price spike is hitting drivers hard again, and one expert says prices in Tennessee could climb up to 30 cents more per gallon. Gas prices have increased in parts of the U.S. after OPEC decided to cut its oil production. Gas Buddy expert Patrick...
WSMV
Gas jumps 35 cents overnight at some Franklin gas pumps
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices are on the rise again in Tennessee after OPEC cut its production of crude oil. Some drivers said gas prices rose 35 cents overnight with some gas stations posting prices at $3.89 per gallon. Kent Forward showed receipts at a Franklin big box store...
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Gas price spike could hit Tennessee harder, expert says
Tennessee saw a spike in gas prices after OPEC plus announced it's slashing oil production by two million barrels a day.
WSMV
Spring Hill turns trash into treasure for Hurricane Ian relief
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An opportunity has surfaced for the citizens of Spring Hill to aid in disaster relief for Florida. Nearly 18,000 new waste containers have been delivered to residents. The plan was for residents to place their old containers at the curb to be picked up and disposed of.
TN, KY communities implement burn bans due to dry weather
Amid concerns about the recent dry weather conditions posing a fall fire hazard, several localities in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky have issued burn bans.
I-24 projects aim to improve commute between Murfreesboro, Nashville
Drivers who use Interstate 24 between Murfreesboro and Nashville are no strangers to its daily challenges.
Scattered frost is expected this weekend
Another strong blast of colder air is moving toward Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky this weekend. This time, the air will be cold enough for areas of frost to develop on Saturday & Sunday mornings.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Smyrna (Smyrna, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Smyrna. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 24 at mile [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a head-crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said […]
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
theevreport.com
Volkswagen launches Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) collaboration with custom build ID.4 SUVs
Concept designed to test Chattanooga, TN-assembled Volkswagen ID.4 and additional equipment in TVA fleet environment. Herndon, VA — Volkswagen of America is collaborating with the Tennessee Valley Authority as the utility corporation sets a goal of operating a 100% percent electric sedan and SUV fleet by the year 2030. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, TVA’s service area covers all of Tennessee, portions of Alabama, Mississippi, and Kentucky, and small areas of Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
Clarksville road sees 321 crashes so far this year
Crashes on Tiny Town Rd. have increased year after year, but police said the road hasn't become more dangerous.
thesmokies.com
What is the controversy over Tennessee license plates, In God We Trust?
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. There are many things that my Hoosier heritage has given me of which I am proud.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Middle Tennessee cities issue burn bans as dry stretch continues
Dry conditions, low humidity, and wind are a perfect recipe to spark a fire, prompting several cities across Middle Tennessee to place bans on burning.
wcyb.com
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro's Garrison Creek to undergo restoration work Saturday, volunteers needed
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Restoration work will continue in Murfreesboro's Garrison Creek Saturday, and volunteers are needed. Green Interchange volunteers will be planting, mulching and pruning native trees along the stream from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 8. Efforts will extend upstream to a previously unrestored segment of Garrison...
WSMV
City of Dickson issues burn ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As dry conditions persist across Tennessee, the City of Dickson has issued a burn ban on all outdoor burning effective immediately. Dickson officials say the burn ban will continue until the area receives significant rainfall. “With only brief showers during the last few weeks, conditions in...
