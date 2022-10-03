Read full article on original website
Shumaker’s Tampa Office Continues Growth Trajectory with Addition of Jillian Askren, Michelina D. Carbone, and Vonya Z. Lance
TAMPA, FL – On the heels of announcing one of the biggest lease deals in Tampa office space, Shumaker has added three new lawyers to its Tampa office. Jillian (Jill) Askren joins the firm as an associate in the Litigation and Disputes Service Line, Michelina D. Carbone joins as an associate in the Real Estate and Development Service Line, and Vonya Z. Lance joins as a senior attorney in the Wealth Strategies Service Line.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Former TV News Reporter & Social Media Manager Join Leadership Team at ‘National Strategies PR’
Tampa, FL – The public relations firm headquartered out of Tampa, Florida has named Christine McLarty as its Public Relations Director. An Emmy Award winning journalist, McLarty joins the agency’s leadership team with a tenure of more than a decade as an Anchor/Reporter/Producer in newsrooms around the country. McLarty was most recently a Reporter for NBC8 WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa before transitioning to the PR world at an animal-based nonprofit.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa among top cities for canceled home contracts
October 6, 2022 - Homebuyers flocked to states and cities in the nation’s Sun Belt during the pandemic, causing prices to soar. According to data from Redfin, the market has shifted. The real estate brokerage platform showed that 64,000 home purchase agreements fell through in August, or over 15% of the total contracts. That represents a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. The Tampa metro area had the seventh-worst rate of canceled contracts, at 21.5%. Florida was home to four of the top seven cities, with Jacksonville coming in first at 26.1%. Las Vegas, Atlanta, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale and Phoenix rounded out the top seven, respectively. Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston followed Tampa.
businessobserverfl.com
Two Clearwater industrial properties sold in statewide deal totaling $23M
With many in Florida just beginning to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian, commercial real estate, much like show business, goes on. In this case, it’s the sale of two industrial buildings in Clearwater totaling 103,750 square feet. The properties, on 3939 Airway Circle and 13200 40th St...
floridapolitics.com
Frank Hibbard backs $400M Bluffs project, associated referendum
'This referendum has the ability to move downtown Clearwater forward like nothing we have seen in over 20 years.'. Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard and some members of the City Council are backing a citywide referendum that would allow a $400 million mixed-use development downtown. “This referendum has the ability to...
businessobserverfl.com
Seminole employees to lose jobs as company outsources services
DZS, a Dallas telecommunications company, is laying off 58 employees in Seminole as the global company outsources its manufacturing operations. The company announced the job cuts in a letter to the state saying the cuts were “caused by business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable as of the time that notice would have been required.”
Tampa Bay News Wire
UT Celebrates Official Commencement of Construction of Multipurpose Building
TAMPA — The University of Tampa today celebrates both the construction of its largest building – a combination residence hall, parking deck, classroom and office building — and the continued transformation of UT’s campus. The building will blend with the architecture of UT’s campus, with red...
Need rental assistance money? Tampa’s application portal reopens
Tampa's online portal to apply for rental and move-in assistance money is expected to reopen soon.
plantcityobserver.com
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
Ron DeSantis said the media wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa. What?
There's been lots (and lots) of press coverage of late focused on how nicely Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden have managed to get along as they work to help the Sunshine State recover from the ravages of Hurricane Ian.
Tampa Bay News Wire
University Area CDC Offers Free Swim Lessons
Tampa, Fla. – Registration is now open for free swim lessons, offered by the University Area CDC’s (Community Development Corporation) Get Moving program. Lessons will be provided for youth ages seven through 14 at the New Tampa Family YMCA, 16221 Compton Place, Tampa, 33647. Swim lessons will take...
stpetecatalyst.com
Stoneweg secures $50M for Lake Maggiore Apartments
Real estate investment firm Stoneweg, which specializes in multifamily acquisitions and developments, has closed a $50 million construction loan for its first ground-up development in St. Petersburg. First Horizon Bank, which has a long-standing relationship with Stoneweg US, provided the loan for the Lake Maggiore Apartments, a 330-unit, mixed-income apartment...
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Friday morning. 1. Disaster recovery center now open in North Port. A disaster recovery center has opened to help those in need in North Port and other...
Tampa officials confirm former City Attorney Gina Grimes is not working with the city in any capacity
Last month, the city thought that Grimes might take on a new position, but said today that she has moved on.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Sarasota Opera Raises the Curtain on the Season by Celebrating 10 Years of General Director Richard Russell
Sarasota, FL— Sarasota Opera’s Curtain Raiser Dinner will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of General Director Richard Russell on October 16, 2022. Attendees will welcome the 2022-2023 Season at this annual event taking place at Michael’s On the Bay at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Sip on cocktails while enjoying the beautiful grounds and socializing with fellow opera patrons. The event features a three-course meal, highlights about the upcoming season, and reminiscences of Richard Russell’s history with the company. Sarasota Opera Artists from the fall season will perform a special program for dinner guests. Purchase tickets for this event at SarasotaOpera.org/CurtainRaiser, by calling the Box Office at (941) 328-1300, or by emailing soaevents@sarasotaopera.org.
Mysuncoast.com
Recycling on hold in City of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Power outages have forced the City of Sarasota to suspend residential recycling pickup for the time being, the city said Wednesday. “Unfortunately due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice,” the city announced on Facebook.
DeSantis Claims ‘National Regime Media’ Wanted Hurricane Ian to Hit Tampa to ‘Pursue Their Political Agenda’
Florida governor Ron DeSantis claimed Tuesday that “national regime media” wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa to “pursue their political agenda” without regard for the people impacted by the storm. “Quite frankly, you have national regime media that they wanted to see Tampa, because they thought...
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
Tampa City Council approves over $7 million in Hurricane Ian disaster relief funds
The approval came after some questions from council over exactly where the money will go.
WMNF
Cleaning up debris after Hurricane Ian – details for Hillsborough County
According to an email from Hillsborough County, the Hillsborough County Solid Waste Services is providing information for residents and business owners who are cleaning up after Hurricane Ian. Residential Storm Debris Drop-Off Sites:. Debris can be dropped off Monday through Sunday, between 7:30 in the morning to 6:00 at night....
