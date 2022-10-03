ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

The Friends of the Florida Maritime Museum hosts “Ask a Fisherman” at the 24th Annual Cortez Nautical Flea Market on Saturday, October 8th

Cortez, Fla. (October 4th, 2022) – The Friends of the Florida Maritime Museum is hosting a free opportunity for the public to come chat with commercial fishermen about local fisheries Florida at the 24th Annual Cortez Nautical Flea Market on Saturday, October 8th. Come speak to commercial fishermen about...
CORTEZ, FL
Sarasota Opera Raises the Curtain on the Season by Celebrating 10 Years of General Director Richard Russell

Sarasota, FL— Sarasota Opera’s Curtain Raiser Dinner will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of General Director Richard Russell on October 16, 2022. Attendees will welcome the 2022-2023 Season at this annual event taking place at Michael’s On the Bay at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Sip on cocktails while enjoying the beautiful grounds and socializing with fellow opera patrons. The event features a three-course meal, highlights about the upcoming season, and reminiscences of Richard Russell’s history with the company. Sarasota Opera Artists from the fall season will perform a special program for dinner guests. Purchase tickets for this event at SarasotaOpera.org/CurtainRaiser, by calling the Box Office at (941) 328-1300, or by emailing soaevents@sarasotaopera.org.
SARASOTA, FL
University Area CDC Offers Free Swim Lessons

Tampa, Fla. – Registration is now open for free swim lessons, offered by the University Area CDC’s (Community Development Corporation) Get Moving program. Lessons will be provided for youth ages seven through 14 at the New Tampa Family YMCA, 16221 Compton Place, Tampa, 33647. Swim lessons will take...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
‘Your Tampa Markets’ Is Now Hosting Oktoberfest 2022 On The Tampa Riverwalk

Summary: Your Tampa Markets is a community organization hosting local events all across Tampa, Florida. The organization is now hosting The Oktoberfest Festival with local vendors, art and performances. (Location/Date) – Your Tampa Markets is excited to announce that preparations for the 2022 Oktoberfest Tampa are almost complete, and the...
TAMPA, FL
JFCS of the Suncoast Hosting Fundraiser to Feed Hurricane Victims

SARASOTA, FL – (Oct. 4, 2022) JFCS of the Suncoast has started a fundraiser to collect money to purchase groceries and hot meals for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Several food trucks will host an event in the JFCS parking lot from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 12, to help feed hurricane victims. Donations made to JFCS’ fundraiser will help cover the cost of the hot meals prepared and served by the food trucks. Organizations, churches, subdivisions, businesses, and community representatives can pick up the free meals during the event to distribute to community members in need.
SARASOTA, FL
Local Caregiving Agency Awarded $29K in Grant Funding for Upskilling Employees

October 4, 2022 (Bradenton, FL) – Home Helpers Home Care of Bradenton announced today that they have been awarded $29,676 in Upskilling Workers grant funding through the local CareerEdge organization. This funding will support their Total Care Training Program that places the growth and development of their employees at the forefront through better training and promising career paths.
BRADENTON, FL
SCF Music Schedule for October 2022 Updated

(Bradenton, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022) — The Music Program atState College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) has announced the following schedule changes because of Hurricane Ian’s impact. The “Fall Festival of Music” is rescheduled from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13. “Magnificent Seven” is rescheduled from Oct. 13 to Nov. 17. Tickets for each show can be purchased online at SCF.edu/Neel or by calling 941-752-5252. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for SCF students and staff.
SARASOTA, FL
Hernando County Tax Collector FLOW Bus Update

(Brooksville, FL) – Effective immediately the Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) Bus that offers limited Driver License services will no longer be located in Hernando County. The FLOW Bus is being used in Lee County to service those in need from Hurricane Ian. Due to the Florida Highway Patrol...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Former TV News Reporter & Social Media Manager Join Leadership Team at ‘National Strategies PR’

Tampa, FL – The public relations firm headquartered out of Tampa, Florida has named Christine McLarty as its Public Relations Director. An Emmy Award winning journalist, McLarty joins the agency’s leadership team with a tenure of more than a decade as an Anchor/Reporter/Producer in newsrooms around the country. McLarty was most recently a Reporter for NBC8 WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa before transitioning to the PR world at an animal-based nonprofit.
TAMPA, FL
Hurricane Ian – We need your help!

The fight to provide hot meals for neighbors in need continues!. This mission started last week with Innovative Dining and the Bradenton Kiwanis providing Manatee County Emergency Services workers and volunteers a hot meal before Hurricane Ian came through. After the devastating destruction of lan, our employees and friends at...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

