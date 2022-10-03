A young woman has been killed after a car mounted a kerb and hit pedestrians outside a takeaway in Shropshire. Officers were called to the scene at Willow Street in Oswestry following the incident at around 2.50 am, where two pedestrians were struck outside the Grill Out takeaway. Both pedestrians were taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance. The 22-year-old woman died shortly after arriving at the hospital while the second person sustained minor injuries. Police have said the family of the young woman has been informed. The scene has been cordoned off by police and Willow Street...

