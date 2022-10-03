ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Damning Women’s Soccer Report Finds Teams More Concerned With Lawsuits Than Abuse of Players

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pi2n_0iKZ6vB000

A pattern of sexual misconduct , abuse of power, and “degrading tirades” populate a damning investigative report into the abuse of women’s soccer players, per The New York Times .

Related

Neymar Jr. Looks to His Home (and His Tattoos) for New Puma Collection

BTS Is Ready for the FIFA World Cup as They Release a New Version of 'Yet to Come'

DeMario Jackson: Two Women Accuse Controversial 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star of Rape

Monday’s report included information from more than 200 interviews, detailing the alleged abuse and revelations involving those at the highest level at National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The report also accuses the United States Soccer Federation — the U.S. governing body of the sport — of failing to respond, and in some cases concealing misconduct.

“Our investigation has revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct — verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct — had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches and victims,” lead investigator Sally Q. Yates wrote in the report’s executive summary. “Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players.”

The report found that the leaders involved expressed more concern about avoiding lawsuits from coaches and the finances of the league rather than the players. This allowed predatory coaches to continue their abuse as they moved between teams.

The investigation sprung from stories in The Athletic and The Washington Post last year, which reported players’ allegations of sexual and verbal abuse made against coaches. In the wake of the news, players protested, games were postponed, and the fallout included league executives resigning or being fired. The U.S. soccer commissioned Yates — a former deputy attorney general now at law firm King & Spalding — to investigate.

The report lists several findings, among them a failure to put basic measures for player safety in place; systemic abuse; a failure to address reports and evidence of misconduct; a culture of abuse, silence, and fear of retaliation perpetuated the misconduct, and a lack of job security for players and protection from retaliation.

The players’ union hailed the players who shared their stories for the report for their courage and bravery. “These stories have inspired us to engage in collective action to bring about change,” the union wrote . “By sharing their stories, Players are reclaiming the league and the sport.”

The report also outlined a series of recommendations for U.S. Soccer to adopt, such as publicly listing those who have been disciplined, suspended or banned from the league; requiring investigations into abuse accusations; properly vetting coaches; establishing clear policies and rules pertaining to behavior and conduct; hiring safety officers, and more.

“Establishing trust and confidence between the League, its players, and other key stakeholders remains a central focus for the NWSL, and we know that we must learn from and take responsibility for the painful lessons of the past in order to move the League into a better future,” NWSL said in a statement, adding that the findings “will be critical to informing and implementing systemic reform and ensuring that the NWSL is a league where players are supported, on and off the pitch, with safe and professional environments to train and compete.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Estée Lauder Heir Convinced Trump to Wage a (Very Serious) Effort to Buy Greenland

In a presidency overflowing with bizarre side plots, one of the standouts is Donald Trump’s reported desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark. While the controversy produced a response from the Danish that Greenland was not actually for sale, and plenty of memes, it turns out Trump was dead serious in his attempt, and had the idea planted in his mind by the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Ronald Lauder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Calls Attacks on Lizzo’s Weight Loss ‘Demonic’ and Comparable to a ‘Genocide of the Black Race’

Kanye West’s definition of a friend is a little off-center. During his Thursday night appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, the rapper used his “good friend” Lizzo as the driving point behind a critique on the body-positive movement, calling the championing of her weight “demonic” and – along with abortion, for some reason – comparable to a “genocide of the Black race.”
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#U S Soccer#Fifa World Cup#Violent Crime#The New York Times#New Puma Collection Bts
Rolling Stone

Diddy Says Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Antics Go Beyond Fashion: ‘It’s Not A Joke’

Kanye West’s supporters have stood with the rapper through near-constant storms of controversy and problematic behavior — from relentless taunting of his ex-wife to calling slavery a choice and everything in between. Needless to say, they’ve learned how to pick their battles. But after West debuted a longsleeved “White Lives Matter” shirt during a showcase for his new Yeezy line at a YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris, his friends in the fashion world have sided against him. Now, even Sean “Diddy” Combs has decided this is a fight he’s willing to speak up about — because it goes far beyond fashion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Aretha Franklin Was Tracked By the FBI for 40 Years. Here’s What’s In Her File

From 1967 to 2007, the Federal Bureau of Investigation methodically collected information about Aretha Franklin using false phone calls, surveillance, infiltration, and highly-placed sources, according to the documents obtained in September by Rolling Stone.  Franklin’s FBI file — first requested in via the Freedom of Information Act on Aug. 17, 2018 —  is 270 pages long, peppered with phrases like “Black extremists,” “pro-communist,” “hate America,” “radical,” “racial violence,” and “militant Black power” and overflowing with suspicion about the singer, her work, and the other activists and entertainers with whom she she spent time. Some documents are heavily redacted and others...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FIFA
Rolling Stone

Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’

The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
ADVOCACY
TheDailyBeast

‘Stand Up, N-Words’: More Athletes Accuse Brigham Young University Crowd of Racism

Brigham Young University students have been implicated in yet another racial controversy, this time centering around a women’s soccer game. Five soccer players from a visiting team claimed that they were called racial slurs, including the N-word, at the school after they kneeled during the national anthem in 2021, according to a new report from The Guardian.“I just remember that there was like a consistent chant of, ‘Stand up, N-words,’ during the anthem and right after,” said a player, who did not want to be identified. She said BYU staff did not seem alarmed when they were alerted about what...
PROVO, UT
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Latest Revenge Fantasy: Purge the National Archives

Donald Trump has identified yet another federal institution he wants to purge of qualified officials and stack with his lackeys: the National Archives. Since this summer, Trump has told close associates that he wants to gut the nonpartisan historical agency, which the former president believes is full of anti-MAGA subversives, two sources with knowledge of the matter tell Rolling Stone. Trump has said he plans to make it a priority if he wins a second term, the sources say.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Watch Loretta Lynn Sing ‘Don’t Come Home a Drinkin” at Her Final Full Concert

On April 22, 2017, Loretta Lynn took the stage at the Tarrytown Music Hall, a small theater outside New York City. Lynn, who died on Tuesday at the age of 90, had celebrated her 85th birthday a week earlier with a triumphant two-night run at the Ryman Auditorium, but this was a low-profile gig — just Lynn and her band playing to 800 or so fans. That made no difference to Lynn. With help from her daughter Patsy Lynn Russell, sisters Crystal Gale and Peggy Sue, and her six-piece backing band, Lynn delivered an electrifying 90-minute set. She sang the hits...
TARRYTOWN, NY
Rolling Stone

Only a Handful of Conservatives Bothered to Phone in Their Fury at Biden’s Pot Pardons

Republicans have a certain obligation to act as if everything President Biden does is an assault on American values. His sweeping pardons this week of thousands who were jailed for marijuana possession — and announcement that the drug’s federal classification will be reevaluated — are no exception. But, perhaps because the nation overwhelmingly believes that cannabis should be legal, and the issue doesn’t stoke the culture war like matters of race, gender, and sexuality, the right-wing outrage machine had a mostly quiet reaction to these executive orders. Indeed, over the past year or so, several high-profile Republicans have actively pushed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

The Fashion World Turns on Kanye West

Kanye West is facing the repercussions of (and harsh critiques for) his most recent attention-seeking antics in fashion. After having models strut with “White Lives Matter” T-shirts during his YZY show in Paris Monday, leaders in the fashion world heavily criticized and slammed the provocateur for his ill-executed attempt at sending a message about race. West, for his part, has doubled down on his Candace Owens-endorsed “fashion statement” and weaponized his social media to 1) say that “Black Lives Matter was a scam,” 2) attack Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who described his White Lives Matter show as an “incredibly irresponsible...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Says ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Inspired By His ‘Connection To God’

A few days after Kayne West and models for his new Yeezy line donned “White Lives Matter” T-shirts at Paris Fashion Week, “Ye,” made an appearance on the show where white lives matter most: Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.  “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome,” West wrote on Instagram on Monday. Not surprisingly, West found a sympathetic ear with Carlson on Thursday, Fox’s resident champion of white nationalist ideology and a professed critic of the Black Lives Matter movement who often conflates the Black Lives Matter nonprofit with any form of advocacy by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

‘I Knew Something Was Wrong’: Anthony Rapp Testifies at Kevin Spacey Civil Trial

Actor Anthony Rapp testified about the 1986 incident at the center of his lawsuit against Kevin Spacey on Friday in a Manhattan courtroom on the second day of the civil trial. Rapp, who was 14 at the time of the alleged encounter with a 26-year-old Spacey, first alleged in 2017 that Spacey groped his buttocks and forced himself on him during a party in 1986. In 2020, Rapp filed his lawsuit under New York’s Child Victims Act, which allows victims of childhood abuse to bring lawsuits over alleged crimes even after they’ve fallen outside the statute of limitations. On Friday, Rapp...
MANHATTAN, NY
Rolling Stone

Brittney Griner Is at Her ‘Absolute Weakest Moment in Life’ as She Awaits Appeal Trial, Says Her Wife

Brittney Griner’s wife says the WNBA star is at her “absolute weakest moment in life right now” in Cherelle Griner’s first televised interview since Griner was sentenced to nine years for bringing vape cartridges into Russia. “She’s very afraid about being left and forgotten in Russia, or just completely used to the point of her detriment,” Cherelle Griner told CBS Mornings’ Gayle King in an interview that aired Thursday. “On its face, it just seems like my wife is a hostage. To know that our government and a foreign government is sitting down and negotiating for her release, she’s a hostage.” During...
NBA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

83K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy