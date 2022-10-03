ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Three Kansas City companies team up for unique Oktoberfest pizza

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ii1cm_0iKZ5ONk00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s back! Three of Kansas City’s favorites team up for a new Oktoberfest creation like no other.

Behold the Minsky’s Oktoberfest Pizza .

Boulevard Brewery, Joe’s Kansas City, and Minsky’s combined the best of each and made it into a pizza that you won’t find anywhere else.

The pizza’s sauce includes a special recipe of Alfredo-Mustard-BBQ Sauce made with Boulevard Pale Ale.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid joins Patrick Mahomes for State Farm commercial

The pie is topped with a layer of Joe’s Kansas City sliced smoked sausage. On top of sausage there is a layer of deep-fried Wisconsin white cheese curds and crunchy tater tots.

The pizza is topped with smoked bacon and mozzarella cheese.

Minsky’s Oktoberfest pizza is available while supplies last for dine-in, carryout and delivery at all 18 KC metro and Lawrence locations.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best dining on and around Troost Avenue in 2022

With Troostapalooza kicking off this weekend, critics share some of the best options for dining along this historic Kansas City avenue. Troost Avenue has long been a dividing line between many Kansas City residents. Restaurants along this renowned corridor may be the places where that line is finally blurring. “That’s...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Restaurants
Kansas City, MO
Business
State
Wisconsin State
Kansas City, MO
Restaurants
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Food & Drinks
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Oktoberfest#Pizza Delivery#Food Drink#Alfredo Mustard Bbq Sauce#State Farm#Kc Metro#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS

Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
LENEXA, KS
kcur.org

Soak up Kansas City's fall colors with these scenic drives and day trips

Now that we’ve had our first official taste of fall in Kansas City, we're ready to indulge in all our favorite aspects of autumn. As the trees begin to change from green to vibrant reds, browns, yellows and oranges, it’s the perfect time to find a scenic byway and take a drive. Whether you’re Sunday cruisin’ or taking a drive on a random Tuesday, getting out in nature and watching something other than a screen will do you some good.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy