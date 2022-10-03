ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

How To Set Goals for Yourself and Achieve Them

By In Touch Staff
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WYWBL_0iKZ4VLo00
Unsplash

In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It might be the surest thing in the world to state – everyone wants to end up somewhere. While that “somewhere” is often very personal and even undefined at times, you would be hard pressed to find any person who wants to do the same thing, in the same place, for the remainder of their days on earth. Deep down, everyone craves something that is personally valuable to them which is not currently present in their lives. Be it a comfortable retirement, a fancy new car, or an incredibly beneficial promotion, each person wants something that will take a little elbow grease to secure. Some might refer to these as goals.

And yet, so many of us stand complacent in our daily lives. The routine of the work week becomes much more of a rut than anything else. In turn, the weekend is more of a recovery stint than an opportunity to make progress in your personal life. All this results in those personal goals becoming more like pipe dreams than anything else. Simply put, life can be hard in and of itself. Setting and achieving goals on top of this is that much harder. But doing so and pushing through the difficulties can result in incredible achievements. Astronaut Scott Kelly said as much, “If we have a goal and a plan, and are willing to take risks and mistakes and work as a team, we can choose to do the hard thing.”

This is all well and good in a vacuum. But, as you likely know, finding the right goals to set and then achieving them is an immense undertaking. So what does this process look like in the real world? Below you will find a variety of ideas to help you get things going in the right direction.

Find a way to see it regularly

Each and every human is more than able to come up with an ideal outcome or achievement that would make their life better in some way. Daydreaming is a common occurrence for many – which is why there is a word for it. However, any idea that stays put is not really a goal. A goal which only exists inside your mind is nothing more than a hopeful idea waiting for the floor to drop out.

To counter this trend, finding a way to literally see your goal on a regular basis is advisable. In fact, true goals are those which make their way into reality in more ways than one.

“Writing down the things I want to achieve has done wonders for my actual completion rate,” said Cesar Cruz, Co-Founder of Sebastian Cruz Couture. “If I don’t write down what I want to achieve, I generally end up down a rabbit hole of unproductivity.”

That being said, there is more than one way to make your goals visible. Some people choose to get a little more specific and leave themselves reminders on their phones. Others like to keep a detailed journal of daily tasks in order to build towards a big-picture goal. The truth is, whatever you choose to do, it needs to be something you will be engaged with and receptive to. Otherwise, writing down your goal is nothing more than a waste of your time.

“Find what works for your goal chasing efforts and stick to it,” said Eric Elggren, Co-Founder of Andar. “Whatever method gets your goals in front of your eyes regularly will get you going in the right direction.”

Excessive ambition = lack of control

Having goals of any kind is respectable to say the least. If they have not been a staple in your life until now, you may not be aware of the social perception of highly-driven people – many people hold these goal-chasers in high regard. This sounds like a fantastic upside. And it is. But you must consider the downside to this perception as well. Should you fail to achieve your goals once they have been made public, people in your life may view you differently. Of course, this is only one of the possible ramifications of falling short of your goals. Across the board, you can see more than enough reasons to ensure you do not come up empty handed. Considering this as you select and move towards your goals is necessary to realize.

“Goals are one thing. Realistic goals are another thing altogether,” said Dan Potter, Head of Digital at CRAFTD London. “I’ve seen too many people set out to achieve great things but all they managed to do was bite off more than they can chew so to speak.”

Practically speaking, this looks like nothing more than being level-headed both in your preparation and actions intended to help you achieve your goals. Without a goal in mind that you can actually achieve, all you will be left with is frustration and disappointment. So you want to retire early? Well, what does your debt look like and how old are you? The answers to these questions are different for nearly everyone. Which means that achieving that early retirement is a little more realistic for some than others.

“To become someone who is a real and true goal achiever you must first have a clear understanding of your current life circumstances,” said Karim Hachem, VP of eCommerce at Maxine of Hollywood. “This is not to put a damper on your dreams, but some short term goals to put you in a better position to achieve your long term ones may be the best step forward.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gI9kO_0iKZ4VLo00
Unsplash

Can you measure your progress?

Speaking of taking steps forward, that is what it takes to make goals happen, right? You want something new, exciting, or rewarding some place in your life. You cannot snap your fingers and make it appear. You must continue to push forward constantly to make this kind of progress in any area of life. Without doing so, complacency and stagnancy will soon become your best friend. Obviously, this is the outcome you would much rather avoid. Seeing as this is the case, keeping track of all what you have done and need to do is vital.

“If you can’t measure the progress you’re making in relation to your goals, there is a good chance they will never come to fruition,” said Rachel Reid, CEO of Subtl Beauty. “Not only does this practice keep your eyes on the prize, it can give you a sense of accomplishment as you check things off the to do list.”

The idea of a to-do list might be exactly what you need to get started on the right path. It could take some time to design, but think through all you need to do to make your goal a reality. Maybe it’s nothing more than being consistent in a certain daily activity. Though it is possible your goal is far more reaching and there could be a laundry list of items to work through before a large goal can be completed. Either way, once you have a tangible list in place, just do the next thing.

“A personal goal is not going out to the grocery store and buying a bag of flour,” said Sumeer Kaur, CEO of Lashkaraa. “A goal would be to host a party and prepare food to make that happen. The flour is only a means to an end. This is an example of how you should approach your own goals – do the little things so the big things are possible.”

Focus on more than just the goal

Personal motivation or reasons aside, people hungry for a goal can often get tunnel vision. Without knowing it, other responsibilities, relationships, or even aspects of the attempt to achieve the goal itself can fall by the wayside. This is as potentially harmful as it sounds. People have literally lost everything they have in an effort to achieve their goals. Do not misunderstand this, though. Goals are wonderful endeavors as they can bring about great change in so many areas. But are they worth risking the other good things in your life? Hardly. But keeping this in your mind’s eye is easier said than done.

“Going headlong after something you desire greatly is maybe one of the more impressive things humans do,” said Dan Gray, General Manager at Kotn Supply. “It really shows what we are capable of. But sometimes, we can get a little too hyper-focused on what we desire and that hurts people or causes neglect elsewhere.”

In recent years, the trend of mindfulness has taken much of society by storm. For good reason – it has been shown to provide more than one advantage to those who are intentional about it. For one, it has given these people the chance to slow down and enjoy the little things. And two, it has given them a broader perspective on how to process the world as a whole which has only allowed them to achieve more.

“Narrow minded people will always be stuck in the thought patterns of their own creation,” said Vincent R. Chan, Chief Financial Officer at Christina. “But there is not much in our world that came from this line of thinking. The greatest achievers of our time allow for balance in their personal activity and thought life because it makes them better at what they do.”

Create a roadmap for yourself

From top to bottom, there is more that goes into setting and achieving goals than what meets the eye. The points we have covered up to this point are evidence of this. However, there is even more to consider. Like it or not, there will be challenges you must overcome along the way to your desired goals. Some of these will appear out of left field and there is nothing you can do to stop them. Others are a bit more prominent in nature and it’s wise of you to plan for these.

“Trying to accomplish something without knowing what you’re getting into is just a recipe for failure,” said Christian Kjaer, CEO of ElleVet Sciences. “Chances are, someone somewhere has already accomplished whatever it is you desire. It might behoove you to observe what they did and prepare yourself to face those hurdles.”

The key in this is to approach goal planning like a cross country roadtrip. No matter how hard you try, you’re not making it from one end of the country to the other in a day. You have to plan out stops along the way so as to maintain progress as well as know exactly where you’re headed and what awaits you there.

“Stumbling into success is great and all but it really only happens to a select few,” said Adelle Archer, CEO and Co-Founder of Eterneva. “Any kind of success is generated by great planning so if you want something that seems unattainable, take the time to craft a way to make it happen instead of waiting around.”

The long and the short of all this is that setting and achieving goals is difficult. But, you will also be a better person for doing so. Author and businessman Seth Godin phrased it as such, “The thing about goals is that living without them is a lot more fun, in the short run. It seems to me, though, that the people who get things done, who lead, who grow and who make an impact… those people have goals.”

Comments / 1

Related
parentherald.com

How to Explain Success and Define Accomplishment to a Child

Success is something that even most adults find hard to define. Many consider success as having a big income, a final prize, and a family and career. However, in terms of explaining success to children, the word suddenly becomes the easiest thing to define, says Dr. Steve Silvestro. Defining what success means depends on who you're talking to; thus, if it's a child, success is being the best possible version of yourself.
KIDS
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
shefinds

How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert

This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
WEIGHT LOSS
msn.com

Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?

Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
TRAVEL
shefinds

These 4 Supplements Are The Secret To Aging Well, Experts Say

As we age it becomes increasingly important to take care of our nutritional needs and ensure we stay in good health. A balanced diet that is rich in vegetables, fruits, and quality protein is most important — but supplements are a great aid that provide a way to bridge any gaps in your nutrition. If you’re interested in boosting your energy or taking steps to make your hair, skin, and nails strong and healthy, Tatyana Franklin, a professional pharmacist, founder and Owner of Skin Rx-Pert LLC, suggests four supplements that are the secret to aging well.
HEALTH
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
powerofpositivity.com

Psychology Explains Why Some People Talk Too Much

Have you ever been around people who talk too much? They always seem to dominate the conversation and interrupt others when they speak. But socializing with an overly chatty person makes for an unpleasant experience. Even introverts like to talk at some point during a conversation. But with someone who speaks too much, getting a word in edgewise becomes difficult.
MENTAL HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

This is what the shape of your forehead says about your personality

The forehead is kind of the first window to your personality. It gives away more clues than words ever can. Yet, the only time I noticed my forehead shape was when I was powerlessly sitting in my hairdresser’s chair, wet-haired with a washed-off foundation dripping from my face edges.
SYDNEY
psychologytoday.com

Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships

Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Please, Do Not Trust Your Feelings

Feelings, while real, often distort our understanding of what is actually happening and what we need. Our feelings are often rooted in personally historical events and emotional tendencies, rather than responses to the here-and-now. We develop power and effectiveness when we interrogate our feelings, understand them holistically, and cultivate wisdom.
HEALTH
calmsage.com

10 Tips To Fix Your Mental And Emotional Self And Keep It In Check

“Mental health…is not a destination, but a process. It’s about how you drive, not where you’re going.” — Noam Shpancer. Let’s talk. For many of us, life in the last few years has been a never-ending rollercoaster full of ups and downs – you know, the work, social life, relationships, and whatnot? On top of that, there’s the social pressure we face that can take a heavy toll on our mental and emotional health, leaving us scrambling for some semblance of stability.
MENTAL HEALTH
In Touch Weekly

5 Hobbies That Support Cognitive Skills and Development

In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There are just as many aspects involved in our mental health as there are in our physical health. In fact, many of the same things that are involved in creating and nurturing physical health are also quite beneficial to our mental and cognitive development. This is true even through adulthood and into our later years in life. As such, it doesn’t matter what stage you’re in, or where you are in your journey, cognitive exercises that keep your mind sharp are important for anyone and everyone to practice. Cognitive skills are the skills that help us conduct critical thinking, problem solving, deducing, predicting, and manifest creativity. As such, they’re extremely important to start developing at a young age and the value of honing cognitive skills truly never wanes.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Why the health benefits of laughter yoga will make you smile

Friends, I must tell you, laughter yoga is not a comedy.” Dr Madan Kataria, a former GP and the creator of laughter yoga, an exercise programme involving prolonged laughter, is talking to more than 100 participants on one of his daily Zoom sessions. “We don’t need to rely on jokes or humour to laugh. We initiate laughter as a form of exercise – and it turns into a form of genuine laughter when you practise.”
WORKOUTS
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy