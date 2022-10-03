ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravalli County, MT

Daily Montanan

Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs

The abortion debate has taken a different turn on the campaign trail in Montana since the U.S. Supreme Court released the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade. Last week in Butte, moderators asked candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s western district to clarify at what gestational age and under what […] The post Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

How Can I Research Candidates in Montana Ahead of Election Day?

With Election Day only about a month away, it's important for everyone to go out and vote either in person or by absentee ballot. But some folks, me included, have absolutely no idea who the candidates are, and the values and beliefs they represent. For the longest time growing up, I didn't even know the difference between a Democrat and a Republican. But, there are some excellent resources for those wanting to research Montana's candidates before heading to the voting booth on November 8.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,099 Cases, 35 New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 311,830 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,099 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,305 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,559,611 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 575,598...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

YIKES! What Does Montana Fear the Most?

It is the time of year when we all embrace the scary and macabre. It is the time of year when we embrace fear for enjoyment. Dressing up as spooky characters, decorating our homes to resemble haunted graveyards or something straight out of a horror movie. But, when it comes to REAL fear, what do Montanans fear the most? Is it grizzly bears? Is it the thought of Yellowstone erupting? Is it being overrun by a crazed religious cult? No! Montana's biggest fear is actually a little more classic than you would think.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

What’s it worth: Lawmakers question tax breaks and benefits from Montana’s nonprofit hospitals

The entrance to St. Vincent Healthcare's hospital along North 30th Street in Billings, Montana (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Montana nonprofit hospitals can choose what they consider charitable or community care, and assign whatever dollar amount they believe is reasonable, to justify their tax-exempt status in Montana, according to a legislative audit meeting Tuesday.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

5 must-see places in Montana

Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Planning a Winter Escape? These Montana Towns Are Great

Never too early to start planning some winter vacations, and if you are going to stay in Montana, you should check out these spots. Winter is a big part of the Montana lifestyle. Winters here in Big Sky Country tend to start earlier than normal in other states and can last long into the spring. Winter is a part of your life in Montana whether you like it or not. So why not enjoy yourself and check out these places?
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener

Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
94.9 KYSS FM

Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says

The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana celebrates residents reaching 100 years of age

BUTTE, Mont. - Smiles, laughter and wondrous stories of Montana yore were all present at the Copper King Convention Center in Butte, as Montana's centenarians were celebrated for reaching 100 years of age. Tuesday, 32 of Montana's residents were recognized for hitting triple digits as part of the governor's "Rock...
MONTANA STATE
