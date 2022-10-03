Read full article on original website
Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs
The abortion debate has taken a different turn on the campaign trail in Montana since the U.S. Supreme Court released the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade. Last week in Butte, moderators asked candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s western district to clarify at what gestational age and under what […] The post Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
How Can I Research Candidates in Montana Ahead of Election Day?
With Election Day only about a month away, it's important for everyone to go out and vote either in person or by absentee ballot. But some folks, me included, have absolutely no idea who the candidates are, and the values and beliefs they represent. For the longest time growing up, I didn't even know the difference between a Democrat and a Republican. But, there are some excellent resources for those wanting to research Montana's candidates before heading to the voting booth on November 8.
Zinke Slams Tranel for Supporting the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On a recent Talk Back show, Republican Congressional candidate Ryan Zinke took his Democratic opponent Monica Tranel to task for her enthusiastic support for the recently passed ‘Inflation Reduction Act’. “You know her vision of our country?” asked Zinke. “If you've watched the...
Why Montana Still Doesn’t Recognize Indigenous People’s Day
Montana is one of 36 states that do not celebrate Indigenous People's Day. Not even alongside the existing federal holiday Columbus Day. Despite our rich native culture and history with the Blackfeet, Kootenai, Salish, Cree, Crow and other Nations the Treasure State still refuses to adopt it as a state holiday. Why?
NBCMontana
NBC MT Today: Zinke discusses economy, investigations, federal overreach, abortion
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. Congressional Candidate Ryan Zinke topped by NBC Montana Today's studios for a live interview on Wednesday. Zinke outlined some of his economic priorities. "Montana is getting hit by inflation probably more than anyone else," Zinke said. "We drive bigger trucks, the distances are longer. Inflation...
Gianforte announces push to reduce business equipment tax again
In a Wednesday appearance billed as the first in a series of events announcing policy priorities for next year’s legislative session, Gov. Greg Gianforte said he wants to raise the exemption threshold for Montana’s business equipment tax. Speaking at a John Deere dealership in Kalispell, surrounded by businessmen...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,099 Cases, 35 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 311,830 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,099 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,305 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,559,611 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 575,598...
YIKES! What Does Montana Fear the Most?
It is the time of year when we all embrace the scary and macabre. It is the time of year when we embrace fear for enjoyment. Dressing up as spooky characters, decorating our homes to resemble haunted graveyards or something straight out of a horror movie. But, when it comes to REAL fear, what do Montanans fear the most? Is it grizzly bears? Is it the thought of Yellowstone erupting? Is it being overrun by a crazed religious cult? No! Montana's biggest fear is actually a little more classic than you would think.
Fairfield Sun Times
What’s it worth: Lawmakers question tax breaks and benefits from Montana’s nonprofit hospitals
The entrance to St. Vincent Healthcare's hospital along North 30th Street in Billings, Montana (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Montana nonprofit hospitals can choose what they consider charitable or community care, and assign whatever dollar amount they believe is reasonable, to justify their tax-exempt status in Montana, according to a legislative audit meeting Tuesday.
yourbigsky.com
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
4 Great Pizza Places in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance.
Montana Ranks 3rd in the Country For This Fatal Reason
Alright to start off, I’m not saying women are always right, but occasionally we can be. I’m sitting in our cozy house that we just moved into a month ago, and we haven’t needed to turn the heat on until today. It’s 52 degrees in Billings as...
Planning a Winter Escape? These Montana Towns Are Great
Never too early to start planning some winter vacations, and if you are going to stay in Montana, you should check out these spots. Winter is a big part of the Montana lifestyle. Winters here in Big Sky Country tend to start earlier than normal in other states and can last long into the spring. Winter is a part of your life in Montana whether you like it or not. So why not enjoy yourself and check out these places?
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener
Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana celebrates residents reaching 100 years of age
BUTTE, Mont. - Smiles, laughter and wondrous stories of Montana yore were all present at the Copper King Convention Center in Butte, as Montana's centenarians were celebrated for reaching 100 years of age. Tuesday, 32 of Montana's residents were recognized for hitting triple digits as part of the governor's "Rock...
The struggle is real for Montana COVID long haulers
New data released this week from the CDC shows that about 80 percent of people suffering from long Covid are experiencing trouble performing everyday activities.
WWEEK
The Oregon Secretary of State Is Investigating Signature Sheets Betsy Johnson’s Campaign Submitted
The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 74 signature sheets that the unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson submitted in August to qualify for the ballot. Through a public records request, WW learned that the SOS is withholding the signature sheets in question from a lawyer who’d requested...
Growing Massive Montana Pumpkins Possible, If You Can Handle Their Thirst
While you're complaining about your water bill, Adam Wulf is so committed to growing giant pumpkins he used hundreds of gallons per day. That's a commitment to a hobby he's willing to help you try. Adam has gotten a reputation as Missoula's Massive Pumpkin Guy since he started growing the...
etxview.com
Comedian Aaron Woodall on the hilarity of Mormonism, Montana fall and 'Avatar's' legacy
Mormons like to call themselves "a peculiar people." The phrase comes from 1 Peter 2:9. In the words of the Apostle Peter, "But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people." Mormon peculiarity goes way back. We know so much about the intimate personal...
