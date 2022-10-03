NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Meme token Shiba Inu has launched a collectible card game called Shiba Eternity in a bid to expand its ecosystem. In a Twitter spaces event on Sept 23, the Shiba Inu developer team announced the Shiba Eternity game would launch on Oct 1. However, the lead developer Shytoshi Kusama later announced that only the lore and plans of the game would launch on the given date.

