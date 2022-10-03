ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Going Strong? Find Out Which ‘90 Day Fiance U.K.’ Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split

By Brianna Sainez
 3 days ago
There’s a new franchise on the block! 90 Day Fiancé has taken a trip over the pond and returned with the brand new spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé U.K.

The debut season introduced viewers to eight brand new couples: Kadie and Alejandro, Bridie and Host, Calum and Marvin, Emma and Hossein, Pat and Sam, Richard and Kathleen, Shaun and Christine and Victoria and Sean, as they attempted to bring their online romances offline and into the real world. But which couples are still together or which have split since cameras stopped rolling?

Which Couples From ‘90 Day Fiance U.K.’ Are Still Together?

Fans met Kadie and her partner from Guadalajara, Mexico, Alejandro on the season 1 debut in July 2021. The blonde beauty worked as a dialysis nurse in Rastrick, England, and met her long-distance partner after uploading her profile on an international dating site.

“Alejandro’s definitely changed my life. I feel so much happier, I feel content. He’s just like the best thing,” she gushed during an August 2022 episode following his romantic proposal. “No matter what, if life’s throwing, like, bad things at you, just have some patience, and it will be worth it in the end.”

However, not all U.K. couples were so lucky in love. Calling “British women hard work,” Richard met Filipino native, Kathleen, online on a website intended for international daters. Searching for a woman “more traditional than the modern women,” after meeting Kathleen, he felt she was the only woman he “would actually marry.”

However, it’s clear the two would run into issues as Kathleen has a “jealous streak within her,” and Richard’s ex attributed him to having a wandering eye.

“I will flirt and I’m going to flirt and it’s fun doing so,” the dad of one confessed to producers in a solo interview in his debut. “I enjoy being me. I don’t need anybody to tell me what to do.”

While the two had been apart for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Richard traveled to the Philippines in hopes of winning over her parents. However, her father wasn’t convinced the U.K. native was in it for the “long haul” and instead was only there for her body.

“The first time meeting Kathleen’s dad was a little bit awkward,” he told his friend in another scene. “Because he had the perception that I could have been a sex tourist.”

Keep scrolling to get an update on the current relationship status of 90 Day Fiancé: U.K. couples.

