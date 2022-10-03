ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, KS

Developer hopes to annex 2,800 acres on former Sunflower plant site

By Sydnie Holzfaster
 5 days ago

DE SOTO, Kan. — The boundary for redevelopment efforts on the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto, Kansas, could soon be expanded.

On Thursday, the De Soto City Council will consider an amendment to the city’s predevelopment agreement with Sunflower Redevelopment to annex additional property into the city limits.

Last November, the city council approved the annexation of roughly 6,000 acres within the former ammunition plant.

In January, the council approved a plan to establish a tax increment financing (TIF) district on a portion of the property and later adopted two TIF project plans related to the Panasonic manufacturing facility that will be located on a portion of the site .

Now the developer is requesting the city annex an additional 2,800 acres south of 127th Street on the former ammunition plant property.

While it’s still unclear what will be built on the entirety of the site, the initial phase will include the construction of millions of square feet of light-industrial development on approximately 1,000 acres of land.

Under its agreement with the county , Sunflower Redevelopment will transfer roughly 2,000 acres to the Johnson County Park and Recreation District (JCPRD) once clean up efforts are complete.

The De Soto City Council will review the proposed amendment at its next regular meeting Thursday.

