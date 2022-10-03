Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
KOCO
Red River romp: Ewers back as Texas shuts out Oklahoma 49-0
DALLAS (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in his return to the Texas lineup and the Longhorns handed Oklahoma its most-lopsided shutout loss ever, 49-0 on Saturday in the first meeting between the Red River rivals since 1998 with neither ranked. Bijan Robinson ran...
KOCO
Sooners look to get back to winning ways against Texas
The Oklahoma Sooners look to get back to their winning ways after dropping their first two Big 12 games of the season. Standing in their way, however, is longtime rival Texas. Both teams enter the annual Red River Showdown with 3-2 records. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday on KOCO 5.
KOCO
Sanders, No. 7 Oklahoma State get past Texas Tech, 41-31
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and No. 7 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 41-31 on Saturday. Sanders passed for 297 yards and ran for 56, and Bryson Green had five catches for a career-high 115 yards for the Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12).
Brent Venables, Oklahoma Reportedly Break Red River Postgame Tradition
Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners were humbled by Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in a 49-0 blowout this Saturday. Typically after the Red River game, the losing team's players and coaches do media interviews first to allow the winning team time to celebrate. However, Venables and the Sooners...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Photo Of Matthew McConaughey, Oklahoma Legend Going Viral
The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to face off in the Red River Rivalry later this afternoon. The stars are out for both programs as the two bitter rivals prepare to face off at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Before this afternoon's contest, a photo of Longhorns superfan Matthew McConaughey...
KOCO
Legendary coaches Barry Switzer, Bob Stoops share memories of OU-Texas
As the Sooners geared up for their rivalry matchup against Texas, KOCO 5 spoke with two legendary OU coaches. Mark Rodgers sat down with Switzer and Stoops at the NOUN Hotel in Norman to discuss their memories and history of the Red River Showdown. Open the video player above to...
KOCO
OU fans driving down to Dallas excited for Red River Showdown
DALLAS — The Red River Showdown kicks off Saturday morning, meaning the migration south from Norman is on. All kinds of OU fans have been at the State Fair of Texas and along the road between Norman and Dallas. "When it comes to OU and Texas, where I'm from,...
Could the greatest name in college football play against Texas for Oklahoma on Saturday?
One of the best names to ever grace a college football roster is not only a native of Texas but he could be taking snaps against the Texas Longhorns for the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Man arrested for 130-mile joyride from Kansas to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Joyriding is not a charge we see often, but troopers said it fits a man they arrested this week. The semitruck traveled in the middle of the night and little did the driver know, he was carrying some extra cargo. "It’s so bizarre. We got a...
Oklahoma high school shooting aftermath: Miami superintendent says no more games at Tulsa McLain
A 17-year-old died and another was wounded in a shooting after a Friday night football game
KOCO
Pumpkin patches, haunted houses to check out this fall in Oklahoma
Okla. — Autumn is here, meaning Oklahomans are ready to celebrate the season. Oklahomans can get into the fall spirit by checking out these haunted houses, pumpkin patches or corn mazes in the area. Orr Family Farm. 14400 South Western Avenue in Oklahoma City. Open Sept. 24 through...
KOCO
Oklahoma expert explains difficulties members of Hispanic community face in home-buying process
OKLAHOMA CITY — After more than 20 years in the U.S., Lilia Ashton has achieved the American Dream. Less than a month ago, she and her husband moved into their very first home. "I'm so happy. I can't explain. It's something I was dreaming about and pray all the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
KOCO
Oklahoma City leaders plan to get rid of eyesore signs to make metro more attractive
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City leaders say they have a plan to make the metro more attractive. Their first step is to get rid of the eyesore signs that dot the horizon. KOCO 5's Kolby Terrell spoke with the city planning director about those signs. Open the video player above for his full report.
KOCO
Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Fairchild has clemency hearing scheduled for Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY — Another Oklahoma death row inmate will plead his case before the Pardon and Parole Board. Richard Fairchild has a clemency hearing scheduled for Oct. 12. He has been on death row for the 1993 death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in Del City. Fairchild filed...
Are You Ready Texas? H-E-B Has Just Taken Check-Out To The Next Level!
Futuristic? Next Level? It might be too early to know, but Texas's favorite grocery store H-E-B is betting on the future and the future is now. "Fast Scan" is here at H-E-B. It's the newest way to check out at the grocery store. • FAST SCAN IS NOW AT THIS...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Integris closing fertility clinic after nearly 40 years of helping Oklahomans become parents
OKLAHOMA CITY — After nearly 40 years of helping Oklahomans become parents, the Bennett Fertility Institute at Integris is closing, leaving limited options for local families who need treatments to have children. "Many, many patients have called us very disappointed, distressed," said Dr. Eli Reshef, a reproductive specialist at...
KOCO
Person injured after being hit by car on I-35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. on the highway at Southeast 15th Street. Authorities said the person was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
Comments / 0