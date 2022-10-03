Read full article on original website
A republican and a REAL Texan!
5d ago
I never realized people did this?? It seems strange to me that this would be so easy to do! Sad too! Imagine being elderly and at home and someone takes ownership of your home! How awful!
Reply
2
Related
L'Observateur
Convicted Felon Found in Possession of AR-15 Firearm Sentenced to Federal Prison
SHREVEPORT, La. – Orlando Rishawn Walter, 33, of Cedar Hill, Texas, has been sentenced today in federal court, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced. United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Walter to 49 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm.
fox4news.com
Court rejects qualified immunity defense in civil lawsuit against Arlington officer in fatal shooting
ARLINGTON, Texas - A federal appeals court ruled a civil lawsuit against an Arlington police officer who shot and killed a man can move forward. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied officer Craig Roper's claim of qualified immunity, which would have protected him from a lawsuit. Roper killed Tavis...
fox4news.com
Allen brewery owner convicted in fraud case linked to murder
McKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was found guilty in a fraud scheme liked to a murder case. Keith Ashley faces life in prison after being convicted on federal fraud and gun charges. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old used his work as a financial advisor and life insurance agent to...
starlocalmedia.com
Collin County man guilty of multiple federal crimes related to Carrollton murder
An Allen man has been found guilty of multiple federal violations related to a fraud scheme that included the murder of a Carrollton man, announced Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Thursday, October 6. Keith Todd Ashley, 50, was found guilty by a jury of wire fraud,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Roseville Drive
On October 7, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Roseville Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kamal Alberty, 33, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
Meet the North Texas residents who are trying to make their city no longer exist
RENO, Texas — Sometimes it feels as if the smaller a city is, the bigger its politics become. That's certainly the case in one North Texas town, where some of its residents are petitioning to have their city no longer be. The City of Reno is located about 20...
FWPD calls quadruple homicide an attempted robbery involving drugs
FORT WORTH, Texas — Home security video in a quadruple homicide case shows why police suspect it's a botched robbery involving narcotics that turned deadly. It's left the families and community leaders looking for answers and neighbors here concerned about gun violence. Anastasaya Prokhorska moved to the 1200 block...
Dallas PD and Fire Rescue announces new location technology meant to help reach exact locations of emergencies more quickly
DALLAS — This article originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news content partner. The Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire Rescue have announced they will begin using the London-based location technology program what3words to respond to incidents and callers faster, according to a news release. what3words...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deed fraud defendant flees hearing after forged signatures detailed in testimony
WFAA’s “Dirty Deeds” series highlights how easy it is to steal houses with the stroke of a pen. Realtor Deon Britton snapped a picture at the title company of a couple selling a house in 2019. “The pose that you see here is that of a husband...
Dallas serial killer Billy Chemirmir charged with killing 22 Texas women gets 2nd conviction
DALLAS — A man accused of killing 22 elderly women in the Dallas area and stealing jewelry and valuables was found guilty of a second capital murder charge by a Dallas County jury Friday. Billy Chemirmir, 49, was convicted in April of capital murder in the smothering death of...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Sentenced for Murder Committed While Disguised as a Security Guard
A 25-year-old from Plano has been sentenced to life in prison by a Collin County Jury. Jordan Christopher Jacobs was found guilty of a robbery that led to the brutal death of an innocent man. On July 7, 2021, Steven Gambles, 32, was killed by Jacobs at the Shops at...
Police: 4 killed in Fort Worth shooting over robbery involving drugs
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people were fatally shot in North Texas on Friday night in a case Fort Worth police believe was an attempted robbery involving drugs, authorities said. In a statement Saturday, police said three people died at the scene, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. A fourth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFAA
Central Texas suspect arrested after joint efforts uncover meth trafficking ring
TEXAS, USA — A suspected meth trafficking ring was ousted thanks to a joint investigation between Bosque and Hill County, according to the Bosque County Sherrif's Facebook page. After finding out that a suspect lived in Hill County, Bosque police reached out to the police department, according to the...
Life in prison for Plano man who shot a stranger for looking at his girlfriend
It was July 2021, that prosecutors say Steven Gambles was at the Shops of Legacy, when the 25 year old Jacobs, a complete stranger, passed him outside of the Mini Mart.
Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
Man charged with killing 22 Texas women gets 2nd conviction
DALLAS — (AP) — A man charged with killing 22 elderly women in the Dallas area over a two-year span was found guilty Friday in one of their deaths — his second murder conviction. With the verdict, Billy Chemirmir, 49, automatically received a second sentence of life...
Four dead following Friday evening shooting in Morningside neighborhood of Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader Corey Session is frustrated about the latest homicides in Fort Worth. He calls Friday night's deadly gun violence in the Morningside neighborhood of Fort Worth senseless, and he has concerns about how people will react. "It's nerve-wracking," Session said. "It's really...
$5K reward offered for information that solves this homicide
Last February, 43-year-old Ashley Moore was found dead in the woods near the 8100 block of Clark Road. Now, the Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help as they investigate Moore’s murder.
dallasexpress.com
Creuzot Rejects Death Penalty in Potential Serial Killer Case
Billy Chemirmir faces back-to-back life sentences after being convicted of murdering a second elderly woman because Dallas District Attorney John Creuzot has declined to seek the death penalty. Suspected of killing nearly two dozen older women primarily at their assisted living homes, Chemirmir’s case has received significant attention, as reported...
WFAA
Dallas, TX
48K+
Followers
339
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 1